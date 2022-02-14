Brockport wears down Plattsburgh State women on Senior Day, 59-31

PLATTSBURGH — Although the women came out and held their own against Brockport (10-11, 5-10) in the first two quarters, fatigue caught up to them and the Cards dropped a 59-31 decision in SUNYAC play during Senior Day, Saturday.
Plattsburgh State (7-16, 4-12) was led by Hope Sullivan with eight points, Payton Couture and Brinley Inglee with six apiece and Kelly Degnan with five. Sullivan and Inglee also hit two three-pointers each, while senior Kayla Doody had one, along with Hannah Ruberto.
SENIOR DAY
Before the game, Doody and Degnan were honored in the Senior Day ceremonies with their families.
Coach Ben Sarraf said it felt great to honor both women, who have been with the program for four years each, missing a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They’re rocks for us in a lot of different ways, from their court leadership to their off-court leadership,” he said. “They’ll be missed.”
Doody, who is sticking around Plattsburgh to pursue a master’s degree, will not be totally leaving the team.
“It sucks losing them but I know for sure Kayla will be around, but I’m not holding my breath on her playing,” Sarraf said. “I just don’t know if there’s time. “
A SLOW BURN
The Cardinals kept in tune with the Golden Eagles early, ending the first quarter down just 14-9, and tying the game at 15-all and 17-all in the early second quarter.
However, Brockport was quickly able to regain and keep their lead, with Erin Radack scoring two three pointers and one apiece by Molly Mahony and Anna Felice, eventually working to a 31-19 lead.
Brockport had the lead going into the break, 35-23.
Sarraf said with the extra game against Potsdam on Tuesday and Geneseo on Friday, the team just lost steam going into the second half.
“We went hard on Friday, it was an extremely close game against the third best team in the conference,” he said. “I played a lot of people heavy minutes, then with practice and the Friday game, you go heavy minutes against a team like Brockport, you run out of steam, which is what we saw in the second half. You can see the ill-advised passes because you’re tired and the decisions start to be questionable because of fatigue.”
SIZE MATTERS
Sarraf also said another factor was how big the opponents were compared to the Cardinals.
“That team is huge,” he said. “We lost the boards 51-28. Even if this game was close, we might’ve lost just because of that.”
Plattsburgh currently only has one player above 6 feet, Kara Oatman, standing at 6’0”, while the Golden Eagles have two, including starter Erin Nolan, who stands at 6’1”.
“The problem we have is when we get to the rim, it’s hard to finish. We beat the player who was guarding us, then there’s a rotation and the player that is coming to us is so big that we can’t even find that shot.”
The Cardinals only scored eight points in the final 20 minutes, one point in the third quarter and eight in the fourth. Meanwhile, the visitors scored 13 and 11, respectively, hammering in the win.
“We went into the Geneseo game with a ton of confidence and that game was a reflection of our confidence,” Sarraf said. “We actually had a lot of confidence today. We started off just fine but it got away from us.”
The Golden Eagles were led by Anna Felice with 13 points and Nolan with 10.
UP NEXT
The Cardinals take on SUNY New Paltz (16-6, 12-4) this Friday in New Paltz, at 5:30 p.m. Then, Saturday, they continue their road trip and finish the season at SUNY Oneonta (11-12, 8-8) at 2 p.m.
—
Brockport 59, Plattsburgh State 31
Brockport (59)
Nolan 3-4-10, Radack 3-1-9, Henry 1-4-6, Mahony 2-0-5, Leslie 1-0-2, Felice 3-5-13, Zutes 2-0-4, Rosbrook 2-0-4, Brown 2-0-4, Lee 0-1-1, Sordetto 0-1-1, Lucia 0-0-0, Blankenship 0-0-0. Totals: 19-16-59.
Plattsburgh State (31)
Couture 3-0-6, Degnan 2-0-5, Doody 1-0-2, Ruberto 1-0-2, Smith 0-1-1, Sullivan 3-0-8, Inglee 2-0-6, Dowdell 0-1-1, Strider 0-0-0, Kolesar 0-0-0, Stillwell 0-0-0. Totals: 12-2-31.
Halftime- Brockport, 35-23.
3 point goals- Brockport (5) Radack 2, Mahony, Felice 2. Plattsburgh State (5) Degnan, Sullivan 2, Inglee 2.
