Brockport sends Plattsburgh home with 0-2 road trip

BROCKPORT — The Plattsburgh State men's hockey team went on its first road trip of the season this past weekend and on Friday and gave SUNYAC power and top-ranked Geneseo State all it wanted before losing, 3-2.
Saturday, however, the Cardinals took a step in the wrong direction.
Undefeated Brockport State (5-0, 3-0) scored four goals in the first 12:28 of the second period and skated to a 7-3 victory in conference play over the Cardinals (2-3-1, 1-2-1).
“When you dig a hole like we did, it's difficult to come back against a good team like Brockport,” Plattsburgh State coach Steve Moffat said. “They are 5-0 on the season for a reason.”
Trevor Pray's power-play goal with just 3:22 gone in the first period gave the Golden Eagles the lead before Joey Mancuso tied it for the Cardinals late in the stanza at 16:07.
“It was the same old story,” Moffat said. “We dug an early hole for us with penalties, and we weren't able to get into a rhythm.
“We were a man down for nearly eight of the first 10 minutes and that makes it kind of difficult. Stick penalties hurt us again.”
Andrew Harley then tallied twice, once on the power play, while Jake Colosanti and Jacob King each added a goal as the Golden Eagles broke loose in the opening half of the second stanza for a commanding 5-1 advantage.
“They took us out of our structure a little bit,” Moffat said. “We gave up more odd-man rushes in the second period than we had all season. We left our goalie out to dry.”
The Cardinals tried to get back into it when Hunter Alden scored at 12:51 of the second and then Bennett Stockdale with 9:09 gone of the third to cut Plattsburgh State's deficit to 5-3.
But Sam DiBitetto's goal at 13:13 sealed it for Brockport and Ryan Romeo added an unassisted marker at 15:42 to close out the scoring.
“We didn't have a huge sense of urgency for some of the game, but the guys didn't stop working,” Moffat said.
Shots on goal were fairly close, with Brockport holding a 31-27 advantage.
Nolan Egbert stopped 24 of 27 shots in net for the Golden Eagles, while Anthony Del Tufo (16) and Jacob Hearne (8) combined for 24 saves for the Cardinals.
Plattsburgh State was 0-for-3 on the power play and Brockport was 2-for-7.
The Cardinals return to the road this coming weekend and will look to get back on the winning track at Buffalo State on Friday and Fredonia State on Saturday.
—
Brockport State 7, Plattsburgh State 3
PSU 1 1 1 — 3
BRK 1 4 2 — 7
First period- 1, BS, Pray ppg (Flannery, Barbagallo). 3:22. 2. PSU, Mancuso (Hale, Modry), 16:07.
Second period- 3, BS, Harley ppg (Galloway, Romeo), :25. 4, BS, Colosanti (DiBitetto, King), 7:21. 5, BS, Harley (Rosenbaum, Galloway), 9:46. 6, BS, King (Harley, Norby), 12:28. 7, PSU, Alden (Kile), 12:51.
Third period- 8, PSU, Stockdale (Alden, Modry), 9:09. 9, BS, DiBitetto (Parsons), 13:13. 10, BS, Romeo, 15:42.
Shots on goal- Brockport State, 31-27.
Goaltender saves- Del Tufo (21-16), Hearne (9-8), PSU, 30-24. Egbert, BS, 27-24.
