Brockport beats Plattsburgh State men on Senior Day, 104-73

PLATTSBURGH — The Cardinals just made too many mistakes, and Brockport (15-6, 10-5) was just too good at capitalizing, forcing Plattsburgh State (2-21,1-15) to a 104-73 SUNYAC loss on Senior Day, Saturday.
The men came out strong at first, with multiple three-pointers from senior Marlon Todd and Kevin Tabb putting Plattsburgh ahead, 19-13 with 12:20 left.
Tabb led the team with 26 points and four threes, followed by Erik Salo with 15 points, Infante Franklin with 11 and Todd with eight, including two treys.
HONORING THE SENIORS
Todd, along with Cameron Ness and Kyle Cary were all recognized for their time with the team in a small ceremony before the game started.
“All those guys have had unique pasts a little bit,” coach Mike Blaine said. “Marlon’s the only one to run the full four years, Cameron is graduating early with a degree in economics and Kyle transferred in, unfortunately with the COVID season and not playing games, he only had one full year on the floor.”
While Todd had eight points including two three-pointers in the loss, Ness and Cary were more productive under the glass, grabbing five and four rebounds, respectively.
“All three of those guys have been incredibly unselfish and great teammates,” Blaine said. “They’re the kind of guys we want to make sure stay a part of our program so I’m glad they were able to get some recognition.”
ADJUSTMENTS AND MISTAKES
Plattsburgh State was aggressive, made smart, quick decisions and had a high percentage of shots converted, which allowed them to take the early first half lead. However, Blaine said that once Brockport ramped up their on-ball pressure, it was tough for the Cards to work through it.
“They did a good job adjusting and swarming the basketball which took away some of the clean looks that we had in the first free minutes and turned them into contested layups or semi-contested jumpshots,” he said. “As much as we try to emphasize turning the page, when you go three, four or five possessions that are all empty, it gets hard to crank yourself up.”
Blaine also mentioned that one of the biggest factors in this game was the Golden Eagles’ ability to make Plattsburgh pay for their mistakes.
“We had some offensive droughts. We’re a little sloppy with the ball, with our turnovers,” Blaine said. “Brockport really does a good job pressuring the basketball and taking live ball turnovers and turning them into points.”
The visitors scored 31 points off turnovers throughout the game, the exact difference in the final score, which proves how much those mistakes cost the Cardinals.
LESSONS
With six first-year players on the team currently, Blaine acknowledged that some of the younger men on the team are still learning,
“We have to be exact and precise with delivering the ball,” he said. “The less exact we are with our passes, the more difficult it makes it for the shooters. So, we have to do a better job of putting the ball on time and on target, putting it in the shooter’s pocket so that all he has to do is worry about getting set and catching it, rather than grabbing it with one hand and bringing it back to two and trying to make the finish out of that.”
However, Blaine was happy with the way the team responded to the adversity throughout this match.
“We took a couple of punches and responded. In past games, we’d get hit with a run and wouldn’t rally as much as we’d like to,” Blaine said.
The Cardinals worked to lower the deficit to 15 at the half after being down nearly 20 points.
“I think we’re showing a little bit more maturity and discipline and sticking to the principles regardless of the circumstances,” Blaine said.
UP NEXT
Plattsburgh State will take a road trip this weekend to take on SUNY New Paltz (13-9, 10-6) on Friday, at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday they play SUNY Oneonta (15-8, 11-5) at 4 p.m.
Brockport 104, Plattsburgh State 73
Brockport (104)
Grady 10-6-26, Wallace 4-2-11, Beckett 3-2-8, Hagins 3-0-6, Alvarez 2-0-5, Jordan 7-0-15, Pena 4-1-9, Cowie 2-4-9, Scheve 3-0-7, Arnold 1-3-5, Kennedy-Gay 0-2-2, Jerekbo 0-1-1, Johnson 0-0-0, White 0-0-0. Totals: 39-21-104.
Plattsburgh State (73)
Tabb 9-4-26, Infrante 4-3-11, Todd 3-0-8, Cary 0-0-0, Ness 0-0-0, Salo 5-5-15, Kone-Bradshaw 1-3-5, Conteh 1-0-2, Blanchett 1-0-2, Ryan 1-0-2, Daby 1-0-2, Wright 0-0-0, Delaney 0-0-0. Totals: 26-15-73.
Halftime- Brockport, 51-36.
3 point goals- Brockport (5) Wallace, Alvarez, Jordan, Cowie, Scheve. Plattsburgh State (6) Tabb 4, Todd 2.
