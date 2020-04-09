Brett Rotz supports, inspires Plattsburgh State men's soccer

PLATTSBURGH — College sports teams often have an emotional leader who is looked to for motivation and the cultivation of team morale. Over the past four years, the person Plattsburgh State men's soccer has turned to for smiles, laughter, team building and pump-up speeches has been team manager Brett Rotz.
Brett is a 23-year old from Plattsburgh, who was born with Down Syndrome, but his high level of emotional intelligence, endless positivity and love for life have allowed him to have an immense impact on the success of the Cardinal men's soccer program. After Chris Taylor took over the program as head coach in 2018, his opinion of Brett evolved quickly.
"When I first met him, I thought Brett was a nice kid that we were helping out," Taylor says. "My initial impression was that the team was helping Brett and that changed very quickly to Brett is helping the team. We couldn't do what we do without him. There is no doubt about that. I was so unaware of that, and then I realized that Brett is one of the single most important people to what we do."
Brett's positive impact on the team is far-reaching. He gives speeches to motivate the student-athletes, is on the sidelines of every home game and has traveled to key road matches to provide support to the team.
Senior defender Joe Gula, who spent four years with Brett on the Plattsburgh State men's soccer team, was one of Brett's closest friends this past season. Speaking about Brett's role on game days, Gula says: "He was always in the locker room. He was always giving us pump-up speeches. He was trying to connect on an emotional level if we were down and trying to get us up. If we were ahead, he told us to keep our heads. He was huge for that."
On what Brett draws upon for inspiration when giving his speeches, Taylor says: "He will draw on memories from over the past four years and he will name check guys from his first couple of years and tell stories about them. He will use storytelling and name dropping to show the guys how important it is. He is an amazing motivator."
Brett, who is also known as B-Money (a nickname bestowed upon him by friends from high school that relates to his love of professional wrestling), has also shown up at key road games to surprise the team and cheer them on. Gula said one of those games was the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) championship game at SUNY Oneonta this past season. No one on the team knew that Brett was coming, and Gula spotted Brett on the sidelines before the match.
"I put it together that it is Brett and he is trying to surprise the guys and surprise Coach Taylor," Gula said. "So I go over to him, I am trying to help him out, trying to tell him where to hide because he was right next to the bench, and I think that was just the extra energy we needed in games like that. He would be there, and again, just the commitment – he didn't have to be there, it's a long drive, but he was there because he wanted to be there and he wanted to motivate us, so that was huge."
The team didn't get the result it wanted that day, but Gula feels that Brett's presence helped the Cardinals play a highly-competitive match.
Brett's enthusiasm and love for the team, which is his second family, is evident at practices and on game days. At the team's 7 a.m. practices this past season, Brett would often speak to the team after Taylor to provide motivation and would sometimes participate in drills. He often gravitated to the goalie drills, which are coached by long-time assistant coach Geoff Spear.
"We are always playing some different game with the ball and he will jump in goal and make the most amazing saves," Spear said. "He is probably the most fun-loving guy I have ever come across."
On game days, Brett pumps up the team in the locker room and the tunnel before taking the field. He stands on the sidelines with the team and is one of the first people to join into the group celebrations following goals. Reflecting on Brett's celebrations, Gula says: "He would run and celebrate — he was jumping into dog piles. It was cool to have him there celebrating with us."
Brett values his experience with the team as much as the student-athletes and coaches appreciate what Brett brings to the group. He calls the team his family and was particularly close with the senior class this past year as he has been with them for four years. Brett was recognized along with his teammates as part of this year's Senior Day, and that was a highlight for him. Over 20 family members and friends were there to support Brett as well as numerous Plattsburgh State student-athletes.
In addition to being recognized on Senior Day, Brett goes out to eat with the student-athletes, and he exchanges text messages with them. When the Cardinals were on their season-long seven-game winning streak in 2019, the team would FaceTime him following most games, including when the Cardinals clinched a first-round bye in the SUNYAC Tournament with a 2-0 win at SUNY New Paltz on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Reflecting upon what it means to Brett's family to have him be part of the team, Brett's mother, Cindy Rotz, says: "Plattsburgh State has been amazing to my son," adding, "As the years have gone on, he actually gives them less water and more hugs."
Cindy Rotz emphasized how welcoming the coaches and the student-athletes have been to Brett and how much that is appreciated. Former head coach Chris Waterbury, along with Spear, gave Brett the opportunity to be part of the team and Taylor has allowed Brett to continue as the team manager.
Brett, who is graduating from his role as team manager, has been offered a volunteer assistant coach position with Plattsburgh State men's soccer for the 2020 season.
Brett says: "Tell Coach Taylor I said yes," adding, "they are my family and I have a good life with them."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.