Boys soccer squads enter 2020 motivated

PLATTSBURGH — The 2020 boys Northern Soccer League season is here.
Take a look at the teams that will be competing this fall.
AUSABLE VALLEY
The Patriots have an interesting mix of returners, which include five seniors, as well as 19 newcomers.
AuSable Valley coach Tim Butler said his team plays with lots of grit and never quits.
The Patriots will be looking forward to having a deep bench with a talented group of underclassmen.
“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to compete this year, especially the seniors who have been with the program since seventh grade,” Butler said. “We are hoping to be competitive and surprise some teams this year.”
Players lost
Alex Fournier, Wyatt Hackett, Aiden Tallman.
Players returning
Matt Hall, Bailey Lattrell, Brady Lattrell, Hayden Lowther, Zane Moussa, Wesley Tender, Alex Yeager.
Newcomers
Connor Brandt, Jack Burns, David Butler, Ethan Depo, Korvin Dixon, Konnor Facteau, Evan Hart, Grey Inglish, Hunter Klotzko, Scott Lamountain, Tristan Laundree, Tucker MacDougal, Zander McCabe, Owen Pray, Alic Rock, Preston Rein, Connor Senecal-Rock, Gideon Sayward, Kyle Tallman.
BEEKMANTOWN
The Eagles have one of the most balanced rosters of any teams within the section with nine returners and nine newcomers.
Beekmantown will aim to continue to build this year coming off a 6-9-2 record in 2019, which saw the Eagles reach the Section VII Class B quarterfinal stage a year ago.
Ryan Loucy enters his 10th year as head coach of Beekmantown.
Players lost
Haden Bouyea, Zach Bushey, Niko Hart, Collin Latinville, Ryan Northrup, Matt Wood.
Players returning
Cole Nephew, Dade Cox, Collin Heminway, Ethan St. Louis, Dalton Kane, Ethan Burke, Leo Golden, Andrew Sorrell, Victor Mason.
Newcomers
Owen Beebe, Brady Mannix, Zach Marin, Jordan Deyo, Zach DuBray, Riley Hewson, Rocco Golden, Josh Burgin, Anthony Marion.
BOQUET VALLEY
The Griffins have a fairly small roster of 13 players, but there’s a good core of seniors who will be leading the way.
Boquet Valley coach Evan George said those seniors will be stepping up to lead on and off the field.
With a younger team than past years, the Griffins are hoping some newcomers fill key roles.
“It's gonna be a different season for all of us,” George said. “Given our youth and the odd start to this fall season, it's really hard to tell what the season has in store for us.
“I do know that our boys have been working very hard and are excited to have the chance to play this season and get back to some sort of normal. We're all grateful to be able to play and grateful to all the folks who have put in so much time to make this happen safely.”
Players lost
Blake Liberi, McKenzie Stephens, Arlo Halloran, Matt Pribble, Lucas Spilling, Aidan DeMuro.
Players returning
Brandon Tromblee, Gavin Spilling, Kaleb Pettit, Gary Negroni, Brody Lobdell, Aidan Lobdell, Ethan Graham, Jameson Fiegl, Oakley Buehler.
Newcomers
Cameron Armstrong, Ben Burdo, Landon Egglefield, Grayson King.
CHAZY
Fresh off a trip to the NYSPHSAA Class D semifinals last season, the Eagles will look to build off last season's 19-1-1 record.
Chazy's Rob McAuliffe who enters his 25th year as head coach believes his team's experience in big games will play as a major strength in 2020.
There are 19 players on the Eagles roster, and McAuliffe said they're all excited to have the opportunity to play this fall given the unknown factors of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chazy is the defending Section VII Class D champions.
Players lost
Jack Sweet, Heath Lucas, Nathan Pilon, Jesse Blais, Gabe Huchro, Noah Martin.
Players returning
Ben Dickerson, Tanner Conners, Dale Gonyo, Joey deOndarza, Reagan Dudyak, Patrick Dwyer, Jeremy Juneau, Dallas Santor, Luke Moser, Riley Hansen, Connor McCarthy, Colby Drake.
Newcomers
Dylan McAfee, Chase Clukey, Peter LaBarge, Ben deOndarza, Alain Juneau, Zane Stevens, Trent Trahan.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON
The Cougars enter this season with plenty of experience and lots of numbers on the roster.
There are 13 returners to go along with nine newcomers on Northeastern Clinton.
The Cougars finished last season 13-3-1 and are coached by Nicholas Trombley.
Players lost
Michael Pennington, Owen Hollister, Keaton Badger, Avery Sample.
Players returning
John Bulson, Lucas Bedard, James Molinski, Sam Bulson, Reid Lavalley, Ryan O'Donnell, Luke Anctil, Tyler Guay, Hunter Lavalley, Marcus Bedard, Lucas Deuso, Aiden Surprenant, Chase Ross.
Newcomers
Ryan Johnston Jr., Haven Dragoon, Lucas Hemingway, Kai Birtz-Sisson, Dawson Guay, Andrew Hicks, Blake Chevalier, Darren Dubois, Chase Letourneau.
PERU
Peru coach Matt Armstrong said his roster is filled with a strong core of returing players with varsity experience.
Peru hopes to be in the race for the top spot within the league and will be needing some newcomers to find their roles within the team.
“Saranac, Northeastern and Plattsburgh should have very strong teams again,” Armstrong said. “That being said, Beekmantown always gives us their best, and with Chazy in our schedule, we should have a very competitive season.”
—
Players lost
Connor Witkiewicz, Matthew Magaldi, Austin Rock, Tanner Spear, Nick Hagar, Colby Velie, Jon Blaise, Dalton Ess.
Players returning
Michael McBride, Declan Edwards, Regan Baker, Bryn Reynolds, Dylan Badger, Connor Storms, John Tarabula, Dominic Falvo, Caleb Pfohler, Kade Manchester, Ryan Furnia, Dominic Nuzzo.
Newcomers
Anthony Falvo, Dillon Haudberg, Peter LaPlante, Nolan Manchester, Morgan McCormick, Ryan Robinson, Nathan St. Louis.
PLATTSBURGH HIGH
Team chemistry, good team speed, strong passing and a good work ethic were some of the top strengths Hornets coach Chris Larose believes his team possesses.
“I feel very fortunate to just have a fall season for my players, especially the seniors,” LaRose said. “I hope we can play to our capabilities in whatever number of games we are, again fortunate, to take part in this fall. We have tremendous potential, and I look forward to seeing us grow as a team as the season wears on.”
In addition to their returners, Plattsburgh will be counting on some newcomers to make contributions.
Players lost
Riley Channell, Riley Savastano, Jack Wylie, Greyson Giroux, Nolan de Grandpre, Jalen Abellard, Owen Brown, Cody Garrow, Alex Tuller.
Players returning
Ethan Bray, Tanner Estes, Emir Gul, Ryan Kavanaugh, Shaheer Maken, Owen Mulligan, Jackson Ryan, Michael Trombley.
Newcomers
Ryan Taylor, Hunter Boadway, Sebastian Bonnabesse, Nicholas Bula, Jack Ferris, Lukas Goerlitz, Ben Lambert, Simon Meyer, Griffin Ovios, Bailey Van Arman, Peter Wylie.
SARANAC
The defending Section VII Class B champions are back and loaded with experience.
The Chiefs have 14 returning players, and 10 of them are seniors who played last season.
Depth will be a concern for Saranac as it begins the season and looks for newcomers to fill roles off the bench.
“The guys are eager to start playing some games,” Chiefs coach Calvin Hamel said. “Just a few weeks ago, we weren't sure that there was going to be any soccer played at all. I'm thrilled for the seniors that they get a chance to get back on the pitch. This is a great group of young men that have meant a lot to the success of this program.”
Players lost
Jacob Schiraldi, Nicholas Liberty, Dylan Paiser.
Players returning
Zashon Abrams, Branden Ashley, John Balch, Keegan Brown, Hayden Buckley, Rylee Campbell, Nikalas Hamel, Dominic Harkness, Sasha Hurlock, Will Hurlock, Jack Mather, Zachary Rainville, Alex Strack, Ian Zurlo.
Newcomers
Brian Balch, Xander Buckley, Connor Burns, Brady Doorey, Dylan Medley.
SARANAC LAKE
Look for some of the Red Storm’s best play to come from their midfield and offense.
Saranac Lake coach Brad Rafferty said his team has a lot of strengths up front but will need to find its way defensively.
The Red Storm are the defending Section VII Class C champions.
“We have a great group of returning players that are very dedicated to the sport,” Rafferty said. “We should be strong through the middle and up front. I expect the team to score more goals per game than we did last year.
“We lost some really strong defenders from last year and our keeper, but the new players are eager to step in and defend as a unit. I should be switching from a very strong defensive team last year to a very strong offensive team this year.”
Players lost
Nick Kelting, Dylan Murnane, Jackson Small, Dylan Amell, Camden Reiley, Jacob Adams, Patrick Wamsganz, Gabe Faubert, Zach Churco.
Players returning
Reuben Bernstein, Rijad Cecunjanin, Colter Cheney-Seymour, Adrian Hayden, Bryson Mariano, Taylor Samburgh, Simon Thill.
Newcomers
Bailey Bartholomew, Landon Faubert, Ben Isabella, Kenny Lawless, Nate McCarthy, Evan Snyder, Gabe Wilson.
SETON CATHOLIC
The Knights will look to mold a young core of players and gain experience for seasons to come.
Seton Catholic coach Charlie Gay said every player has shown an effort to learn and grow in the preseason.
The biggest concern for the Knights will be inexperience, but that will not deter Seton Catholic from enjoying the opportunities the new year presents.
Players lost
Thomas Murray, Logan Frenya, Alex Trombley, Tyler Reid, Carson Coleman.
Players returning
Dominic Allen, Ashton Guay, Nicholas Palma, Aiden Pearl.
Newcomers
Cooper Metcalf, Isaac Nizel, Collin Farrington, Alex Wendling, Zachary Stone, Wyatt Trzaskos, Gavin Bobbie, Alex Coupal.
WILLSBORO
The Warriors have a small roster with 14 players, but eight of them are seniors who share a good amount of experience.
There are three newcomers joining the Willsboro squad coached by Andrew Lee who enters his 14th season at the helm.
Players lost
Jared Ball, Bryant Rowe.
Players returning
Regan Arnold, Everett Cassavaugh, Robby Drollette, Jaycob Gough, Justin Joslyn, Hunter King, Trenton King, Ethan Leibeck, Stephen Leibeck, Nicholas Reithel, Brady Sweatt.
Newcomers
Devin Meachem, Hunter Meachem, Finnley Walker.
Editor's note: The Press-Republican did not receive a preseason coaching form from Lake Placid.
