PLATTSBURGH — It's back to normal in 2021 for the Northern Soccer League after last year saw some teams opt in and others out of an abbreviated pandemic season.
Squads are focused on improving as the fall rolls on and hoping to be playing their best come playoff time.
DIVISION I
AUSABLE VALLEY
The Patriots enter the fall campaign hoping to improve and be ready for playoffs.
"We are looking forward to a very good year and look to be very competitive this season," AuSable Valley coach Tim Butler said. "Last year was our highest win total in many years, and we hope to build off that success."
The Patriots hope their senior leadership helps propel them to success and growth throughout the season.
"We will have to work hard to win, but that has always been a strength of this group," Butler said. "They aren't afraid of hard work."
—
Players lost
Brady Latrell, Wesley Tender, Alex Yeager, Matt Hall, Zane Moussa.
Players returning
Connor Brandt, Jack Burns, David Butler, Aidan Croghan, Kollin Dixon, Korvin Dixon, Konnor Facteau, Evan Hart, Grey Inglish, Wren Klotzko, Scott LaMountain, Bailey Lattrell, Tristan Laundree, Alek Lautenschuetz, Aidan Lopez, Landan Lopez, Hayden Lowther, Tucker MacDougal, Alexzander McCabe, Connor Mcilwain, Gavin Morrow, Owen Pray, Preston Rein, Alec Rock, Gideon Sayward, AJ Swetson.
Newcomers
AJ Swetson, Gavin Morrow, Connor Mcilwain, Aidan Lopez, Landan Lopez, Kollin Dixon, Aidan Croghan.
BEEKMANTOWN
The Eagles will be hoping to build on a 4-6-1 record from a season ago that saw some impressive victories down the stretch.
Beekmantown's core group of returners features some familiar names on both offense and defense.
The Eagles have 10 returners to go along with four newcomers who will be under the direction of head coach Ryan Loucy.
—
Players lost
Cole Nephew, Dade Cox, Collin Hemingway, Ethan St. Louis, Leo Golden, Andrew Sorrell, Victor Mason.
Players returning
Brady Mannix, Owen Beebe, Zach Marin, Jordan Deyo, Ethan Burke, Josh Burgin, Zach DuBray, Riley Hewson, Rocco Golden, Anthony Marion.
Newcomers
Quinn Brandell, Gabe Reams, Markel Mosley, Sam Bingel.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON
The Cougars lost 10 players to graduation but have lots of reinforcements coming in for the 2021 campaign.
Northeastern Clinton coach Nicholas Trombley said his squad's main strengths are its good core of returning defenders.
Overall, the Cougars have nine returners and 11 newcomers.
—
Players lost
John Bulson, Kai Birtz-Sisson, Aiden Surprenant, James Molinski, Lucas Bedard, Samuel Bulson, Hunter LaValley, Andrew Hicks, Chase Ross, Luke Anctil.
Players returning
Marcus Bedard, Blake Chevalier, Lucas Deuso, Darren DuBois, Dawson Guay, Tyler Guay, Ryan Johnston Jr., Reid LaValley, Chase Letourneau.
Newcomers
Jordan Brown, Aidan Creller, Austen Dubuque, Max Favro, Ben Fredette, Evan Manor, Peyton Palmer, Owen Roberts, Winnie Simpson, James Wells, Sheridan White.
PERU
There's a strong core of young players with talent on this year's Nighthawks' roster, Peru coach Matt Armstrong said.
The Nighthawks have some new additions to the team this season as well as they have taken on players from Seton Catholic, which did not have enough players for a team this fall.
Peru hopes to compete for the top of the division and be playing its best soccer come playoff time.
"Finding a team identity and building chemistry will be key progressions with this young team," Armstrong said.
—
Players lost
No players listed.
Players returning
Declan Edwards, Ryan Robinson, Anthony Falvo, Dominic Falvo, Dominik Nuzzo, Morgan McCormick, Dillon Haudberg, Nolan Manchester, Nathan St. Louis.
Newcomers
Conner Perrotte, Aden LaBarge, Seanen Edwards, Ashton Guay, Ryan Squire, Zachary Johnson, Joey Mitchell, Ashton Catlon, Wyatt Premore, Aiden Pearl, Ethan Blaise.
PLATTSBURGH HIGH
The Hornets are a young team this year with just four seniors, but the incoming underclassmen excite coach Chris LaRose.
"We are loaded with underclassmen, but they are an experienced bunch with the talent to compete with everyone in our section this year," LaRose said. "We hope to battle for the league as well as the Class B sectional title in 2021."
LaRose said he expects his team's top strengths to be its passing ability and team speed.
—
Players lost
Jackson Ryan, Michael Trombley, Shaheer Maken, Tanner Estes, Ryan Kavanuagh, Ethan Bray, Emir Gul, Ryan Taylor.
Players returning
Jack Ferris, Simon Meyer, Owen Mulligan, Ben Lambert, Nick Bula, Griffin Ovios, Lukas Goerlitz, Peter Wylie, Sebastian Bonnabesse, Bailey VanArman.
Newcomers
Warren Miller, Andrew Bula, Aiden Nye, Momin Khan, Dylan Christman, Dalton Tahy, Marcus Griffiths.
SARANAC
The Chiefs have had quite the roster turnover this fall after losing 94% of their offense from last season to graduation.
Saranac coach Calvin Hamel said he has great leadership from his seniors in mentoring the younger players moving up.
"We are a very young and inexperienced team," Hamel said. "It will take some time for the younger players to get used to the speed and physicality of varsity soccer. We will learn from our mistakes in the first half of the season and do our best to be ready for postseason play."
—
Players lost
Zashon Abrams, John Balch, Conner Burns, Rylee Campbell, Brady Doorey, Nikalas Hamel, Sasha Hurlock, Will Hurlock, Jack Mather, Zachary Rainville, Alex Strack, Ian Zurlo.
Players returning
Branden Ashley, Brian Balch, Keegan Brown, Hayden Buckley, Xander Buckley, Dominic Harkness, Dylan Medley.
Newcomers
Ethan Barnes, James Bova, Mason Brown, Gabriel Cayea, Korbin Cranford, Cole Dingman, Matthew Faville, Kye Norcross, Hunter Provost.
SARANAC LAKE
There's experience on offense and inexperience on defense, but Red Storm coach Brad Rafferty hopes things can come together and make his team competitive down the stretch.
"The varsity team will be young but does have a handful of returners that know how to put the ball in the net," Rafferty said. "It's hard to predict how we will match up with other teams in the conference since we did not see any of them last year."
There are six returners for Saranac Lake who will look to bring experience to the squad.
—
Players lost
Reuben Bernstein, Rijad Cecunjanin, Colter Cheney-Seymour, Adrian Hayden, Bryson Mariano, Taylor Samburgh, Simon Thill.
Players returning
Bailey Bartholomew, Kenny Lawless, Gabe Wilson, Harrison Carlisto, Cole Dawson, Will Tromblee.
Newcomers
Dustin Burke, Nash Carlisto, Nate Kidder, Sage Kite, Ben Laba, Owen Maorie, Blake McIntosh, Colin Rutgers, Dillon Wilson.
DIVISION II
CHAZY
The Eagles have just four returning starters from last year, so there will be some fresh faces filling vital roles this fall.
Chazy does have 12 players on the roster with varsity experience, so that transition should be manageable.
Eagles coach Rob McAuliffe, who entered this season with 478 career victories, said the team's top goal, like always, is to win a state championship.
He said there's solid leadership on the team thanks to captains Dale Gonyo, Jeremy Juneau, Dallas Santor and Zane Stevens.
—
Players lost
Riley Hansen, Tanner Conners, Joey deOndarza, Ben Dickerson, Patrick Dwyer, Connor McCarthy, Colby Drake.
Players returning
Dale Gonyo, Alain Juneau, Ben deOndarza, Chase Clukey, Dylan McAfee, Reagan Dudyak, Jeremy Juneau, Dallas Santor, Luke Moser, Trent Trahan, Peter LaBarge, Zane Stevens.
Newcomers
Novak Jarus, Kaiden Garrow, Gunner Frenyea, Landon Salimando.
LAKE PLACID
There are some returners in key spots for the Blue Bombers, but there will also be some other players filling vital roles, Lake Placid coach Stuart Hemsley said.
Look for the Blue Bombers to bring a lot of speed and good finishing skills in the attacking third, Hemsley said.
"With only three Class C schools and playing NAC and AuSable Valley twice this season, we'll know exactly what we have to do to return to winning a sectional title," Hemsley said. "Our last win was en route to the Final Four in 2017. Not sure if regional play will happen during the pandemic, but our plan is to be ready for October."
—
Players lost
Sam Le, Matthew Brandes, Anders Stanton, Joose Kahkonen, Parker Anthony, Cooper Grady, Nicholas Marvin, John Brownell.
Players returning
John Armstrong, Grady Draper, Drew Ferebee, Alex Wright, Christopher Byrne, Will Douglas, Coleden Lewis, Cody Montagnolia, Brady Trembley, Tanner Foley, Tristan Spotts, Eben Daby.
Newcomers
Michael Mezzetti, Sebil Cecunjanin, Jesse Marshall.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK
The Bobcats have tons of fresh faces paired with four returners for the new season.
Even with the young roster, Northern Adirondack coach Damien Nevader said there's a good amount of talent on his team, which hopes to steadily improve as the season rolls on.
"We are aiming to be competitive and be in the mix for being at the top of the division," Nevader said. "However, without having a season last year, it's hard to know. I know that I have a group that is excited to be back on the field and determined to be successful. We are young but talented and will have to quickly adapt to playing at the varsity level to be successful."
—
Players lost
Nolan Knight, Cameron Trombley, Wyatt Warren, Matt Jarvis, Ethan Forkey.
Players returning
Tim Stickney, Hunter Trombley, Troy Labarge, Matt Boulrice.
Newcomers
Rece LaFountain, Dalton Murphy, Ty Spoor, Brady Boulrice, Seth King, Harold Carter, Tyler Labombard, Tristan Lagree, Ayden Wrye, Noah Gilmore, Pat Benware, Kingston Tucker, Calvin Magoon, Caleb Damour.
WILLSBORO
The Warriors lost some key contributors from seasons past to graduation but return seven players accompanied by a bunch of newcomers.
Overall team speed, a solid midfield core and strong leadership at the central positions leave Willsboro coach Eric Arnold confident in his team.
"We hope to be in the top half of our division and above .500 at the end of the regular season, be playing our best soccer in October and make a run in sectional play," Arnold said.
"As has been traditionally the case, Chazy will likely be the team to beat in Class D boys soccer. If we commit to the work of improving every day and build team chemistry, we will have a successful season, put a good product on the field and win some games."
—
Players lost
Regan Arnold, Stephen Leibeck, Hunter King, Trenton King, Nick Reithel, Robbie Drollette, Devin Meachem.
Players returning
Everett Cassavaugh, Ethan Leibeck, Finnley Walker, Hunter Meachem, Justin Joslyn, Nathan Callazo, Jaycob Gough.
Newcomers
Leelan Sawitski, Avery Lee, Vincent Duso, Harvey Merrill, Jameson Russell, Carson Leibeck, Kayden Reynolds, Logan Jaquish, Mateo Chabert.
DIVISION III
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE
This is an exciting year for the Orange, as they have a young roster but many years to grow together and build a legacy.
With a young team, there's some unpredictable factors for Indian Lake/Long Lake coach Ben Conboy, but he's excited to see what his team can do.
"I know our group is young and has plenty of important development still ahead, but I'm cautiously optimistic about our chances knowing that every school is coming back from graduating both the juniors and seniors from the last time their teams took the field," Conboy said.
"It's going to be wonderful to have that first kickoff take place and for the players to feel that energy from their game."
—
Players lost
Jimmy Zumpano, Aidan Atwell, Sebastian Starcher.
Players returning
Garrett Hutchins, Gabe Stanton, Alec Frasier, Jackson Strader, Austin Bruso.
Newcomers
Joey Brouthers, Deuce Hosley, Sye Fisher, Bryon Bozak, Tyler Mack, Griffin Farr, Adam Pacheco, Jayden Masten.
KEENE
Beavers coach Matt Mills said the entire roster is filled with newcomers.
He is excited by the team's youth and energy and believes those traits will be Keene's top strengths.
—
Players lost
No players listed in coaching form sent to Press-Republican.
Players returning
No players listed in coaching form sent to Press-Republican.
Newcomers
No players listed in coaching form sent to Press-Republican.
SCHROON LAKE/NEWCOMB
A strong work ethic and great chemistry were words co-coaches Millie Winslow and Lyle Hartwell used to describe their team.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb has a good amount of experience on the roster with 12 returners.
"We believe we will be competitive in the conference, play quality soccer and hopefully finish toward the top," Winslow and Hartwell said. "This is our first season combined, and we anticipate a successful season."
—
Players lost
Zachary Phelps, Elliott Vaughn, Conner Davie, Eli Yarosh, Oliver Higgens.
Players returning
Isiah Pelkey, Ethan Farris, Logan Bush, Brayden Bush, Ben Lamos, Eric Bush, Carter Hart, Christian Gratto, Wyatt Carniglia, Josh Armstrong, Ricky Dumoulin, Ethan Phillips.
Newcomers
Gavin Fifield, Mikah Armstrong, Max Moline, Marcus Armstrong, Eduardo Aguilar, Ehab AlQtam.
