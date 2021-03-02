BOYS HOCKEY PREVIEW: CVAC teams look to make most of shortened season

Hardly anything is normal these days, and Champlain Valley Athletic Conference boys hockey is no different.
Saranac Lake/Lake Placid (15-7-1, 9-0-1) dominated the scene a year ago winning both the CVAC and Section VII titles.
But SLP is getting a late start this year and won't be playing any games for another two weeks. When the team is ready to play, it's still up in the air how many they will be able to get in.
That leaves Saranac, Beekmantown, Northeastern Clinton and Plattsburgh High battling it out in three-game sets against one another to cut down on the travel for teams.
Those four teams will play each other three times, making for a nine-game league schedule, with no non-conference games scheduled at this time.
BEEKMANTOWN
The Eagles (9-11-2, 3-6-1) will be strong from the goaltender on out and will feature some good overall experience.
“We are a good-skating team that will work hard and play disciplined hockey,” Beekmantown coach Justin Frechette said. “We have solid goaltending with veteran experience. But we are still extremely young, with only four seniors on this year's roster.
“Although we are young, we will play smart, with a high compete level and improve as the year goes on. We have had a great preseason so far with great leadership from all our seniors and team captains.”
—
Players lost
Cody Repas, Alex Brienza, Collin Latinville, Gavin Fessette.
Players returning
Riley Hansen, Tanner Carter, Gordon King, Keegan Seamone, Robert Tetreault, Cooper Burdo, Luke Moser, Dalton Kane, Carter Ducatte, Keegin Rodier, Anthony Marion, Reid Fessette, Trent Trahan, Dayton Rovers, Reagan Dudyak, Nolan Latinville, Dale Gonyo, Connor McCarthy, Austin Doser, Chase Clukey.
Newcomers
Lee Jarus, Sam Bingel, Zach LaPier, Louis Sweenor, Caden Columbus.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON
The Cougars (11-9-1, 5-4) are coming off a good season, and more good things are expected on a veteran team with talent.
“The players are excited to get back on the ice and are looking forward to competing this season,” NCCS coach Scott Lafountain said. “The team lost just four seniors to graduation. and the nucleus of the team is returning.
“We are also gaining some tremendous talent in the newcomers who are joining the team this year.”
—
Players lost
Owen Hollister, Zachary Miller, Michael Pennington, Avery Sample.
Players returning
Lucas Bedard, Marcus Bedard, John Bulson, Sam Bulson, Blake Chevalier, Ethan Garrand, Noah Gonyo, Tyler Guay, Lucas Hemingway, R.J. Johnston, Peter Judkins, Hunter LaValley, Reid LaValley, Chase Letourneau, Thomas Richard, Owen Roberts, Ty Vassar.
Newcomers
Kai Birtz, Owen Ebersol, Ben Fredette, Ryan Racine, Winfred Simpson.
PLATTSBURGH
The Hornets (6-11-4, 1-6-2) lost their share to graduation and will have to earn everything they get along the way.
“We will rely on our overall defense and execution,” PHS coach Joe Tolosky said. “Key players on both offense and defense will be important positioning-wise in the defensive zone. When we execute our gameplan, we have proven to be able to play with anyone.
“Areas we will be looking to improve on this season is team depth and discipline. Our numbers are low compared to previous seasons. We are looking to develop our younger players and get them some game experience.”
—
Players lost
Seamus Andrew, Josh Bleaux, John Dublanyk, Tyler Reid, Ethan Vaughn, Tom Carron, Brayden Trombley.
Players returning
Hunter Boadway, Ty Calkins, Brandt Clarke, Hayden Colburn, Jake Dandrow, Bostyn Duquette, Ethan Kay, Evan Kay, Jackson Kain, Jake Kennedy, Drew Knowles, Ryan Knowles, Jace Lacey, Austin Lucas, Dylan Pachter.
Newcomers
Hutchinson Ovios, Ben Sherman.
SARANAC
There is a positive outlook for the Chiefs (13-9, 4-6) who enjoyed an excellent season a year ago and lost in the sectional finals.
“I expect our team will have a strong transition game and have great creativity in the offensive zone,” Saranac coach Robby Knowles said. “We have veteran defensemen who anticipate well and aren't afraid to go forward with the rush. We will also be strong in net.
“Our powerplay was a strong point for us last season, and we return four of the five players on the top unit. We were extremely disciplined a year ago as we averaged just 3.04 penalties per game.
“During the middle of the season, our penalty kill numbers were slumping so we will need to sharpen up on the penalty kill this year.”
—
Players lost
Austin Carpenter, Garrett Adolfo, Erick Frechette, Aiden Recore, Bailey Marsh.
Players returning
Ashtyn Catlin, Theron Giroux, Ian Zurlo, Dylan Eagleson, Nik Hamel, Ethan Barnes, Rylee Campbell, Zach O'Connell, Jack Webb, Hayden Pelkey, Landen Duprey, Ryan Maggy, Mason Patnode, Ben Bassett, Connor Graves, Hunter Provost, Hayden Buckley, Ben Phinney, Austin Davis, Macen Mero.
Newcomers
Jackson Coryer.
Editor's note: The Press-Republican did not receive a preseason coaching from from SLP.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.