SCHROON LAKE — Schroon Lake secured a spot in the girls Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference championship thanks to a 39-26 win over Willsboro, Tuesday.
The Wildcats had pretty balanced scoring with Malena Gereau and Kotah Cutting leading the way with eight points apiece.
Gereau as well as Allison Baker pulled down 10 rebounds, while Cutting and Brit Mieras notched four steals in a great defensive performance by Schroon Lake.
"We got a great spark from Hailee Emmert and Allison Baker off the bench in the second half, and that led us to victory," Wildcats coach Jeff Cutting said.
"Willsboro's girls played very hard and made us earn everything we got tonight. They should be very proud of their efforts and improvement throughout the season."
Bella Harrison's 11 points paced the Warriors to go along with seven markers from Jenna Ford.
The game also served as Senior Night for Gereau and Anna Maisonville of Schroon Lake.
"Both Lady Wildcats have been excellent examples of dedication and leadership," Cutting said. "Their presence on the court and in the locker room will be difficult to replace."
—
Schroon Lake 39, Willsboro 26
Willsboro (26)
Arnold 2-0-4, Nolette 0-0-0, Bordeau 2-0-4, Ford 3-1-7, Belzile 0-0-0, Harrison 5-1-11. Totals: 12-2-26.
Schroon Lake (39)
Cutting 3-2-8, Emmert 0-0-0, Smith 1-0-2, Maisonville 3-1-7, Baker 3-0-6, Mieras 1-2-4, Shaughnessy 2-0-4, Arnold 0-0-0, Gereau 2-3-8. Totals: 15-8-39.
Halftime- Schroon Lake, 21-13.
3 point goals- Schroon Lake (1) Gereau.
BOQUET VALLEY 43
SETON CATHOLIC 39
ELIZABETHTOWN — Abbey Schwoebel did plenty of damage for the Griffins as she piled up a game-high 28 points to account for more than half of her squad's offense.
This was a close one throughout, as Boquet Valley held a slim 22-20 advantage at halftime over the Knights who played with a competitive spirit throughout.
"Seton played with great heart the entire game," Griffins coach Hokey McKinley said. "It was an honor to compete against them."
Ella King chipped in with six points to go along with five more markers from Skylar Bisselle.
Haley Murnane and Kennedy Spriggs finished out their Seton Catholic careers as the Knights' leading point scorers.
Murnane knocked down three treys and finished with 16 points, while Spriggs bucketed 10 of her own.
—
Boquet Valley 43, Seton Catholic 39
Seton Catholic (39)
Hughes 0-0-0, Murnane 5-3-16, Whalen 2-5-9, Conti 1-0-2, Spriggs 4-2-10, Perez 0-0-0, Johnston 1-0-2, Pearl 0-0-0. Totals: 13-10-39.
Boquet Valley (43)
Burdo 0-2-2, Monty 0-0-0, Poe 0-0-0, Schwoebel 11-4-28, Sy. Bisselle 0-0-0, Lobdell 1-0-2, King 3-0-6, Sk. Bisselle 2-1-5, Denton 0-0-0. Totals: 17-7-43.
Halftime- Boquet Valley, 22-20.
3 point goals- Boquet (2) Schwoebel 2. Seton Catholic (3) Murnane 3.
BOYS
SCHROON LAKE 39
BOQUET VALLEY 31
SCHROON LAKE — Oliver Higgens (14) and Ethan Fariss (11) combined to drop 25 points as the Wildcats found their rhythm as the game progressed.
Schroon Lake trailed by two points at half, as the Griffins took advantage of a rusty Wildcat squad that had not played in 10 days after having to go on a precautionary COVID-19 pause due to contact tracing.
"Give credit to Boquet, they came out with good energy," Wildcats coach Lee Silvernail said. "Coach Colby Pulisfer had his boys ready to play tonight, and we didn't come out very sharp tonight. As the game went on, we were able to get into some rhythm. Being off for 10 days didn't do us any favors."
Aidan Lobdell came away with nine points to power Boquet Valley, and Jameson Fiegl (6) and Kaleb Pettit (5) teamed up to contribute 11 more.
"Oliver, Ethan and Carter (Hart) gave us some good second-half energy and helped us to be able to pull away," Silvernail said. "On Senior Night, I was happy that we were able to send our seniors out with one last win on their home court. Now we have to get ready for a quick turnaround to face a tough Willsboro team."
—
Schroon Lake 39, Boquet Valley 31
Boquet Valley (31)
Pettit 2-0-5, Hooper 1-0-2, Race 2-0-4, Fiegl 2-0-6, Mousseau 0-0-0, Jacques 0-0-0, Buehler 0-0-0, Lobdell 3-3-9, Tromblee 1-1-3. Totals: 11-4-31.
Schroon Lake (39)
Fariss 5-1-11, Higgens 6-2-14, Hart 0-0-0, Pelkey 1-0-2, Yarosh 2-0-4, Dumoulin 3-2-8, Baker 0-0-0. Totals: 17-5-39.
Halftime- Boquet Valley, 20-18.
3 point goals- Boquet Valley (3) Fiegl 2, Pettit.
WILLSBORO 60
LAKE PLACID 31
WILLSBORO — Plenty of the Warriors filled up the stat sheet in this one as they punched their tickets to the MVAC boys title game.
Brennon Farney scored a game-high 19 points, and his teammate Regan Arnold was right behind his total with 17 on the Willsboro side of the scoreboard.
Arnold and Stephen Leibeck both dished out five assists, while Everett Cassavaugh came away with eight rebounds.
"Lake Placid played extremely hard tonight," Warriors coach Jim Spring said. "This game was much closer than the score reflected."
Matt Brandes (14) and Nick Marvin (8) combined for 22 Blue Bomber points.
—
Willsboro 60, Lake Placid 31
Lake Placid (31)
Armstrong 3-0-7, Byrne 0-0-0, Colby 0-0-0, Ledwith 0-0-0, Brandes 5-3-14, Kondrat 0-0-0, Marvin 4-0-8, Trombley 0-0-0, Hooker 1-0-2, Daby 0-0-0. Totals: 13-3-31.
Willsboro (60)
Arnold 6-2-17, Reithel 2-0-6, Cassavaugh 3-0-6, D Meachem 1-0-3, Joslyn 2-0-5, Farney 7-4-19, H King 1-0-2, T King 1-0-2, Leibeck 0-0-0, Drollette 0-0-0. Totals: 23-6-60.
Halftime- Willsboro, 27-18.
3 point goals- Lake Placid (2) Armstrong, Brandes. Willsboro (8) Arnold 3, Reithel 2, D. Meachem, Joslyn, Farney.
