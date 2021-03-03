BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Hoop squads hoping for as many games possible

Boys basketball in Section VII is in full swing, and the theme of this year for all teams is embracing the chance to play and improving for the future.
This is not the normal season since not all teams within the section opted to play this year, but even though this is not a traditional year and the season did not start until late February, all local hoop squads are hungry for the chance to compete.
AUSABLE VALLEY
The Patriots were the Section VII Class C runner-up a year ago and will aim to continue building in the abbreviated year.
Six players return from last year's team in addition to seven newcomers, including Aidan Lopez, a transfer from Keene who led the Beavers in scoring last season.
AuSable Valley coach Jamie Douglass said his team lacks height but has plenty of athleticism, hustle, defense and depth.
"We expect to be a better outside-shooting team this year," Douglass said. "The team is athletic and a great group of young men that get along well and share the ball unselfishly. They work hard and enjoy the competition."
—
Players lost
Carter Matzel, River Hanf, Luis Perez, Ryan Doner, Steven Malskis, Evan Snow.
Players returning
Eli Douglas, Spencer Daby, Eli Snow, Nate Doner, Korvin Dixon, Carson Garcia.
Newcomers
Tanner Furnia, Evan Hart, Zander McCabe, Kolin Dixon, Kyle Tallman, Aidan Lopez, Austin Matilla.
BEEKMANTOWN
The Eagles are stacked with experience thanks to the 10 returners filling up the roster.
"We have a veteran group that loves to be in the gym together and is happy they are getting the opportunity to play," Beekmantown coach Ryan Converse said.
With no sectionals or state play, the Eagles are still thankful for the opportunities ahead.
"Our guys understand how fragile this can be because of COVID-19, and they are just happy to be here playing the game they love," Converse said.
—
Players lost
Mitchell French, Kyle Sarnow.
Players returning
Nathaniel Finley, Parker Kelly, John LaPorte, Brady Mason, Victor Mason, Ian-James McCasland, Isaac McClatchie, Cole Nephew, Andrew Sorrell, Andrew VanNatten.
Newcomers
None.
BOLTON
The Eagles will not be competing against any other Section VII schools this winter at this time due to the local health departments' guidance that keeps Bolton, in Warren County, from competing against teams in Clinton, Essex or Franklin.
The Eagles' nine-player roster will face Warren County League competition, which includes the reigning Section II champs in Lake George as well as Glens Falls.
Bolton is a young team and will look to gain experience this season.
"We are a young group of motivated players who will use this season as a building block for the future," Eagles coach Cody Kober said.
—
Players lost
Michael Baker, Kevin Neacy, Jayden Mignot.
Players returning
Chris Becker, Emmett Clesceri, Andrew Johnson, Marvin Dobert, Jordan Nieves, Kaden Tennent.
Newcomers
Lucas Becker, Addison Kelley, Tyler Trowbridge.
CHAZY
The Eagles have six seniors, and the entire team is happy to have a chance to play.
"First and foremost, I'm so happy these kids get to play and especially happy for the seniors. I tell them all the time in 15-20 years, no one will remember the score, but you will remember the memories you made as a team in practice, games and on the bus," Chazy coach Josh Howell said. "I expect them to play hard and hope they take the time to enjoy it."
Five newcomers round out the Eagles' roster.
—
Players lost
Gabriel Huchro, Heath Lucas.
Players returning
Devin Therrian, Patrick Dwyer, Malachi Hunyor, Kyle Barcomb, Traygan Coon, Jeremy Juneau.
Newcomers
Joey de Ondarza, Landon Castine, Alija Kise, Peter Labarge, Landon Salimando.
LAKE PLACID
Guard play and team defense were two strengths that came to mind when Blue Bombers coach Brian Brandes analyzed his squad.
Brandes enters his first year as the coach of Lake Placid and has five returners and six newcomers.
"First and foremost, we hope to get through the season injury and COVID free," Brandes said.
"Matt Brandes, Zach Gavin, Nick Marvin, Jack Armstrong and Adnan Cecunjanin played a lot of quality minutes last season.
"We look to those five to blend with the six players coming up from JV to form a bond that will carry our goals into next season without Brandes, Gavin and Marvin."
—
Players lost
Will Quilla, Justin Williams.
Players returning
Matt Brandes, Zach Gavin, Nick Marvin, Jack Armstrong, Adnan Cecunjanin.
Newcomers
Sam Hooker, John Ledwith, Coledon Lewis, Chris Byrne, PJ Colby, Colton Kondrat.
MORIAH
The Vikings enter the season as the defending Section VII Class C champions.
Moriah ended up with a 21-2 overall record and has many returners back from last year's stellar team.
Vikings coach Brian Cross said he believes his roster has some good young talent with decent size and quickness.
—
Players lost
Braden Swan, Cody Petro, Mike Rollins, Mike Demarais.
Players returning
Bryce Sprague, Maddox Blaise, Matt Diehl, Jarod Lewis, Bryce Hammond, Rowan Swan, Addison Hanchett, Will Rohrer.
Newcomers
Riley Demarais, Brady Olcott, T.J. Bilow, Kaydin Sargent, Blake Fuller,Kendrick Peters.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON
This year's Cougars are poised to rally together as a team and improve as a whole.
"We have a great team-first focus this year," Northeastern Clinton coach Luke Connell said. "We are going to do our best to work and build our skills through the season."
Connell enters his fourth year with the Cougars who are coming off an 8-12 campaign.
—
Players lost
Alex Gomez, Spencer Trudo, Mason Supernaw.
Players returning
James Molinski, Robert Thompson, Jack Gero, Thomas Gilbo, Steven Garrow.
Newcomers
Brayden Monette, Dawson Guay, Darren Dubois, Lucas Deuso, Parker Roach, Michael Morales.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK
Good enthusiasm, hardworking and team unity were strengths Bobcats coach Nate Bilow mentioned when talking about his roster.
Northern Adirondack will look to grow its backcourt during the season and establish floor leaders.
Bilow said the Bobcats are hoping to get as many games together as possible.
—
Players lost
Lucas Smart, Kayden Guerin, Kevin Roberts.
Players returning
Tommy Bergeron, Reece Lafountain, Kolton Coryea, Cody Lambert.
Newcomers
Brady Boulrice, Matt Boulrice, Dalton Murphy, Hunter Trombley, Aryan Spooner, Silas Lewis, Brady Magoon.
PERU
Travis Gorham enters his first year with the Nighthawks after spending last year at the helm of Chazy.
Peru struggled a bit last year but is poised to take the next step and improve its 2019-2020 record of 3-18.
Wyatt Premore, Jacob Burgette, Brendon Guay, Samuel Godfrey III and Kade Manchester are the Nighthawks' returners.
—
Players lost
None.
Players returning
Wyatt Premore, Jacob Burgette, Brendon Guay, Samuel Godfrey III, Kade Manchester.
Newcomers
Wyatt Joy, Matthew Corral, Dominic Falvo, Charles Garvey, Dillon Haudberg, Ethan Lawrence, Zachary Tyrell, Ethan Lawrence.
PLATTSBURGH HIGH
Hornets coach Chris Hartmann said he has a hardworking group that has a desire to improve.
Plattsburgh reached the Section VII Class B semifinals a season ago and lost in a tight game to Beekmantown.
There are plenty of newcomers to this year's Hornets with 10 players joining the four returners on the 14-man roster.
—
Players lost
Ian Campbell, Riley Channell, Ian DeTulleo, Dylan Garrant, Garrett Lemza, Kurt Ouellette.
Players returning
Jaylen Gonzalez, Carter King, Liam Perkins, Myles King.
Newcomers
Landon Coon, Dylan Crowley, Adam Elshafay, Lucas Goerlitz, Colin Golden, Ethan Mulholland, Michael Phillips, Brayden Trombley, Ethan Tuller, Peter Wylie.
SARANAC
The Chiefs enter the season as the defending Section VII Class B champs.
Saranac returns just four players from last year's team, but it has a great amount of newcomers who are expected to bring various skill sets to the team.
"This year is going to be unique to say the least as we are in a shortened season without any state play," Chiefs coach Mike Recore said. "Our team this year is quite hungry and very excited to be playing again. Our team has a nice balance of experience with several kids that have played a lot of basketball."
Saranac expects plenty of competition from all its opponents in 2021.
"In our eyes, every team is the team to beat," Recore said. "The guys are looking forward to being back on the court to compete as they have experienced basketball and other sports being taken away from them during the pandemic."
—
Players lost
Connor Recore, Jared Duquette, Brady Hebert, Cogan Johnston, Shey Manor, Nick Liberty, Sam Carter.
Players returning
Jacob Pierce, Jack Mather, Conner Burns, Keegan Brown.
Newcomers
Justin Bedard, Matt Faville, Kyler White, Haiden Blair, Dylan Medley, Hunter Devins, Noah Steiguman, Caleb Kiroy.
SARNAC LAKE
The Red Storm have a good amount of returners back on this year’s squad that coach Dermott Morgan said have been brought up in a strong youth basketball program.
Three of Saranac Lake’s leaders are expected to be Brady Yandow, Nate McCarthy and Landon Faubert.
A lack of size will be one of the concerns for the Red Storm.
—
Players lost
Zach Churco, Dylan Stewart, Gabe Faubert, Carter Gagnon, Ethan Rockhill.
Players returning
Brady Yandow, James Catania, Johnathan Zalewski, Nate McCarthy, Gabe Wilson, Landon Faubert, Carter Hewitt.
Newcomers
Brady Roberts, Raymond Santiago.
SETON CATHOLIC
Knights coach Larry Converse said his squad has good chemistry and is made up of kids working hard to improve.
Alex Coupal and Kolbee Lapoint are the lone returners for Seton Catholic.
The Knights are coming off a 12-10 season and welcome six newcomers.
—
Players lost
Foster Ovios, Tom Murray, Connor Wu, Gary Li.
Players returning
Alex Coupal, Kolbee Lapoint.
Newcomers
Aiden Pearl, Ashton Guay, Dominic Allen, Max Grafstein, Thane Shalton, Collin Farrington.
TICONDEROGA
The Sentinels enter the season thankful to play and hoping to improve.
"I am thrilled that students will be able to play this year," Ticonderoga coach Joe Defayette said. "We are appreciating the opportunity, and our goal is to knock the rust off and get better every day."
The Sentinels wrapped up last year with an 8-13 record.
—
Players lost
Terrence Benedict, Conall Tierney, Zane Ott.
Players returning
Brock Huestis, Montgomery Benedict, Brayton Molina, Braden Perry, Connor Yaw.
Newcomers
Malike Brown, Brent Olden, Ayden Smith, Owen Stonitsch.
WILLSBORO
The Warriors have plenty of returners back from last year's squad that reached the Section VII Class D title game.
Jared Ball was the lone senior on Willsboro a season ago, and eight players return this year along with five newcomers.
Like most teams, Warriors coach Jim Spring said a lack of practice time because of the pandemic is a concern.
—
Players lost
Jared Ball.
Players returning
Regan Arnold, Brennon Farney, Everett Cassavaugh, Justin Joslyn, Hunter King, Trenton King, Nicolas Reithel, Brady Sweatt.
Newcomers
Robby Drollette, Nathan Collazo, Devin Meachem, Hunter Meachem, Kayden Reynolds.
Editor's note: The Press-Republican did not receive a preseason coaching form from Boquet Valley.
