Boston beats Buffalo in Game 3, but both teams make semis

LAKE PLACID — In what was originally a decisive Game 3 of a play-in series between the Boston Pride and Buffalo Beauts, the Pride came out on top with a 7-1 win at 1980 Rink-Herb Brooks Arena, Monday.
As it turned out, both teams will still make the National Women's Hockey League semifinal round after the Connecticut Whale dropped out of the abbreviated season Monday for unknown reasons.
Now, Boston will be the third seed and play the Minnesota Whitecaps at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, in Lake Placid followed by the second semifinal between the Beauts and top-seeded Toronto Six at 8 p.m..
The winners of both games advance to play in the Isobel Cup championship at 7 p.m., Friday.
Sammy Davis helped the Pride clinch the third seed with two goals, while Kaleigh Fratkin notched a game-high three helpers.
Jillian Dempsey, Meghara McManus, Lexie Laing, Mallory Souliotis and Meaghan Rickard also scored once for Boston.
Kristin Lewicki notched the lone goal for the Beauts.
Lovisa Selander (21) and Victoria Hanson (4) combined for 25 stops for the Pride, and Carly Jackson turned away 31 shots on a busy night in the Buffalo nets.
—
Boston 7, Buffalo 1
Buffalo 0 1 0 — 1
Boston 3 1 3 — 7
First period- 1, BOS, Davis (Fratkin), 11:07. 2, BOS, Dempsey (Brand, Fratkin), 12:12. 3, BOS, Davis (Brand), 16:19.
Second period- 4, BUF, Lewicki, 9:38. 5, BOS, McManus (Rickard), 16:59.
Third period- 6, BOS, Laing (McManus), 3:42. 7, BOS, Souliotis (Dempsey), 9:50. 8, BOS, Rickard (McManus, Fratkin), 12:57.
Shots- Boston, 38-26.
Saves- Hanson (4), Selander (21), BOS, 25. Jackson, BUF, 31.
WEEKEND BOX SCORES
SUNDAY
—
Boston 6, Buffalo 0
Buffalo 0 0 0 — 0
Boston 0 3 3 — 6
Second period- 1, BOS, Souliotis (Putigna, Fratkin), 0:42. 2, BOS, Brand (Putigna, Dempsey), 18:08. 3, BOS, Davis (Sullivan), 19:56.
Third period- 4, BOS, Souliotis (Fratkin, McManus), 2:37. 5, BOS, Kelly (Dempsey), 5:30. 6, BOS, McManus (Fratkin), 6:19.
Shots- Boston, 36-31.
Saves- Jackson (21), Flagg (9), BUF, 30. Selander, BOS, 31.
—
Toronto 6, Connecticut 0
Toronto 0 2 4 — 6
Connecticut 0 0 0 — 0
Second period- 1, T, Coutu Godbout (Curlew, Eastwood), 11:56. 2, T, Woods (Grant-Mentis), 15:19.
Third period- 3, T, MacNeil (Woods, Wilson-Bennett), 1:12. 4, T, MacNeil (Wilson-Bennett), 3:49. 5, T, Clairmont (Darkangelo, Grant-Mentis), 10:53. 6, T, Grant-Mentis (Clairmont, Greco), 11:16.
Shots- Toronto, 37-25.
Saves- Chuli, T, 25. Ives (26), Fujimagri (5), C, 31.
SATURDAY
—
Buffalo 2, Boston 1
Boston 1 0 0 — 1
Buffalo 0 1 1 — 2
First period- 1, BOS, Kelly (Turner, Turnquist), 8:11.
Second period- 2, BUF, MacDougall (Juron, Pelletier), 4:48.
Third period- 3, BUF, Chesson (Stacey, Juron), 16:10.
Shots- Boston, 37-23.
Saves- Selander, BOS, 21. Jackson, BUF, 36.
—
Toronto 4, Minnesota 3
Minnesota 0 2 1 — 3
Toronto 1 1 2 — 4
First period- 1, T, Grant-Mentis (Eastwood), 7:02.
Second period- 2, M, Rodgers (Mack, Lorence), 1:23. 3, T, Woods (Fluke, Grant-Mentis), 6:22. 4, M, White-Lancette (Richards, Rodgers), 19:31.
Third period- 5, T, Coutu Godbout (Curlew), 8:34. 6, M, Rodgers (Anderson, Lorence), 11:59. 7, T, Grant-Mentis (Clairmont), 19:37.
Shots- Toronto, 37-31.
Saves- Leveille, M, 41. Chuli, T, 28.
