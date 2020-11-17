Boquet, Willsboro tie at 2-all in consolation

CAMP DUDLEY — The Willsboro and Boquet Valley girls battled right to the end.
The No. 3 Griffins and No. 4 Warriors ended in a 2-all stalemate of the Valley Region consolation of the Northern Soccer League Fall Tournament, Saturday.
Abby Bruno had a big game in goal for Willsboro, making 16 saves to keep Boquet Valley to just two goals, and the Warriors did what they could on offense and defense to help their goalie.
Down 2-0 in the second half, Jenna Ford scored twice, once with a penalty kick and once with a traditional goal, to help Willsboro force overtime.
Scarlet Behm gave the Griffins the initial lead at the 16:25 mark of the first half off an assist from Sydney Bisselle.
Analise Burdo put Boquet Valley ahead by two when an assist from Leanna Costin helped her find the back of the net roughly 10 minutes after the halftime break.
Alaina Denton finished with two saves to anchor the Griffins in goal.
—
Boquet Valley 2, Willsboro 2
Willsboro 0 2 0 0 — 2
Boquet 1 1 0 0 — 2
First half- 1, BV, Behm (Bisselle), 16:25.
Second half- 2, BV, Burdo (Costin), 9:51. 3, WICS, Ford (PK), no time. 4, WICS, Ford, no time.
Shots- Boquet Valley 18, Willsboro 4
Saves- Bruno, WICS, 16. Denton, BV, 2.
