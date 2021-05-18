Boquet Valley wins walk-off thriller

WESTPORT — Boquet Valley was a walk-off winner, Tuesday.
Scarlett Behm's walk-off single brought home Brianna Cornwright, who had just tied the game with a two-run double, to send the Griffins home with a 16-15 win over Crown Point in Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference softball.
Behm and Anna Burdo both notched three hits in the Boquet Valley lineup, and Cornwright, Skylar Bisselle and Alessia Caputo all had two.
Morgan Hurlburt notched a team-high three hits for the Panthers in what was a back-and-forth affair.
Crown Point held a 14-7 lead when the Griffins came to the plate in the bottom of the fifth and started to rally.
The Griffins scored two in the fifth, four in the sixth and three in the seventh.
"Even with our pitching struggling tonight, the kids never gave up," Boquet Valley coach Jim Monty said. "I'm very proud of this group."
—
Boquet Valley 16, Crown Point 15
CP 206 060 1 — 15 6 3
BV 151 024 3 — 16 13 7
Kimball and Munson. Burdo, Monty (2), Schwoebel (5) and Schwoebel, Burdo (2). WP- Schwoebel. LP- Kimball. 2B- Hurlburt (CP), Swan (CP), Burdo (BV), Cornwright (BV). 3B- Hurlburt (CP), Burdo (BV).
MONDAY
KEENE 29
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 9
KEENE VALLEY — The Beavers had the lineup firing on all cylinders.
Maegan Shambo and Sophia Johnson both recorded six hits, while Megan Quinn (5), Trinity Ashe (5), Haylie Buysse (4) and Lacey Lawrence (3) all finished with multiple hits.
Buysse hit a homer, drove in six runs and was the winning pitcher.
Olivia Zumpano finished with three hits and an RBI for the Orange who put together a six-run seventh frame.
—
Keene 29, Indian Lake/Long Lake 9
IL/LL 010 110 6 — 9 20 0
KCS 215 6(11)4 X — 29 35 0
Penrose, Puterko (6) Liddle. Buysse and Johnson. WP- Buysse. LP- Penrose. 2B- Quinn (KCS), Zumpano (IL/LL). HR- Buysse (KCS).
