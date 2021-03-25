Boquet Valley tops Lake Placid in OT

ELIZABETHTOWN — Boquet Valley ended its Senior Night with a flare for the dramatic and a nice win against a quality Lake Placid boys basketball squad.
Jameson Fiegl finished with a game-high 16 points to go along with five rebounds to help lead the Griffins to a 46-36 overtime victory in Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference action, Thursday.
Boquet Valley went on a 10-0 run to close out the game and shut the door on the Blue Bombers who received a team-high 12 points from Matt Brandes and nine more by Jack Armstrong.
"Wild overtime win on Senior Night against a very tough Lake Placid team," Griffins coach Colby Pulsifer said.
"Lake Placid had a chance at the end of regulation, but we were able to make a strong defensive stand to get it to overtime. This was a nice team victory. Everyone stepped up and did their job."
Brandon Tromblee hauled in 12 boards, and Noah Jacques helped clean up the glass with nine more.
The seniors honored for Boquet Valley included Jacques, Tromblee, Ryley Mousseau, Gary Negroni and Kaleb Pettit.
—
Boquet Valley 46, Lake Placid 36
Lake Placid (36)
Jack Armstrong 4-0-9, PJ Colby 0-0-0, JJ Ledwith 0-0-0, Matt Brandes 3-4-12, Adnan Cecunjanin 3-0-6, Zach Gavin 3-0-6, Nick Marvin 1-1-3, Hayden Trembley 0-0-0, Sam Hooker 0-0-0. Totals: 13-5-36.
Boquet Valley (46)
Kaleb Pettit 1-3-6, Gary Negroni 0-0-0, Jackson Hooper 1-0-2, Michael Race 2-0-4, Jameson Fiegl 5-3-16, Ryley Mousseau 0-0-0, Noah Jacques 2-0-4, Oakley Buehler 3-0-7, Aidan Lobdell 0-1-1, Brandon Tromblee 2-2-6. Totals: 16-9-46.
Halftime- Boquet Valley, 16-13.
3 point goals- Lake Placid (3) Armstrong, Brandes 2. Boquet Valley (5) Pettit, Fiegl 3, Buehler.
CVAC
SARANAC 55
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 31
CHAMPLAIN — Conner Burns knocked down two triples and turned in a game-high 16 points to help the Chiefs roll.
Jacob Pierce added 14 more points, and six other members of Saranac got into the scoring column.
It was James Molinski's 14 points that proved to do the most damage for the Cougars.
—
Saranac 55, Northeastern Clinton 31
Saranac (55)
Bedard 2-2-6, Blair 2-0-4, Burns 5-1-16, Faville 2-0-4, Kiroy 0-0-0, Mather 2-1-5, Medley 1-0-2, Pierce 5-2-14, Steigleman 0-0-0, White 0-0-0, Brown 2-0-4, Devins 0-0-0. Totals: 20-7-55.
NCCS (31)
Molinski 6-2-14, Roach 0-0-0, Gilbo 0-1-1, Gero 0-0-0, Monette 3-0-8, Dubois 1-0-2, Thompson 3-0-6, Garrow 0-0-0, Guay 0-0-0, Creller 0-0-0. Totals: 13-3-31.
Halftime- Saranac, 24-14.
3 point goals- NCCS (2) Monette 2. SCS (3) Burns 2, Pierce.
MORIAH 69
PLATTSBURGH 48
PORT HENRY — The Vikings sent their longest-tenured guys out with a win on Senior Night.
Moriah did most of its damage in the middle quarters when it piled up a combined 43 points to take control.
Senior Matt Diehl led the Viking charge with a game-high 18 points, while Rowan Swan chipped in with 15 more.
Bryce Sprague made sure to do his part with 14 points on a night a total of seven different players accounted for some type of scoring.
"We recognized our senior cheerleaders, Emma Hayes, Emily Gangi, Lily Huchro and Desiree Demars along with our senior basketball players, T.J. Bilow, Matt Diehl, Addison Hanchett, Jarod Lewis and Maddox Blaise," Moriah coach Brian Cross said.
"Both teams played hard the entire game, and everyone from both teams played."
Myles King accounted for 13 points on the Hornets' side of the scoreboard.
—
Moriah 69, Plattsburgh High 48
PHS (48)
Gonzalez 1-0-2, Crowley 1-0-2, Perkins 2-1-6, Golden 1-0-2, Phillips 3-0-7, Mulholland 1-1-3, Goerlitz 1-1-3, C. King 3-0-6, M. King 5-1-13, Tuller 1-0-2, Trombley 1-0-2, Elshafay 0-0-0, Wylie 0-0-0, Loon 0-0-0. Totals: 21-3-48.
Moriah (69)
Hanchett 0-0-0, Swan 6-2-15, Diehl 6-2-18, Olcott 1-2-4, Peters 0-0-0, Blaise 2-2-6, Bilow 3-0-7, Demarais 0-0-0, Sargent 0-0-0, Sprague 5-4-14, Rohrer 2-1-5, Lewis 0-0-0. Totals: 27-11-69.
Halftime- Moriah, 37-24.
3 point goals- PHS (4) Perkins, Phillips, M. King 2. MCS (6) Swan, Diehl 4, Bilow.
BEEKMANTOWN 68
PERU 32
BEEKMANTOWN — A bunch of the Eagles' scoring came from the hands of Parker Kelly who netted a game-high 23 points.
Andrew Sorrell (10) and Nate Finley (8) teamed up to score 18 more to boost Beekmantown.
The Eagles did most of their damage inside the arc as Kelly and Victor Mason were the only members of the winners to hit a shot from deep.
Samuel Godfrey III finished with 10 points for the Nighthawks.
—
Beekmantown 68, Peru 32
Peru (32)
Haudberg 0-0-0, Premore 2-0-6, Burgette 3-1-7, Tyrell 0-0-0, Corral 0-0-0, Godfrey 4-1-10, Guay 2-1-7, Lawrence 0-0-0, Manchester 1-0-2. Totals: 12-3-32.
Beekmantown (68)
McClatchie 2-0-4, VanNatten 2-0-4, B. Mason 1-3-5, Finley 3-2-8, Sorrell 5-0-10, McCasland 1-2-4, V. Mason 2-0-5, Nephew 2-1-5, Kelly 11-0-23. Totals: 29-8-68.
Halftime- Beekmantown, 49-17.
3 points goals- BCS (2) Kelly, V. Mason. Peru (5) Premore 2, Guay 2, Godfrey.
GIRLS
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 55
AUSABLE VALLEY 49
CLINTONVILLE — The Bobcats and Patriots have played plenty of times this season, and Northern Adirondack came out on the winning end in this one.
Alexis Belrose connected on four shots from deep and totaled 18 points, and she was followed in the point category by Mackenna LaBarge's 11.
"We had a strong run in the first quarter, while Northern Adirondack outscored us in the other three quarters," AuSable Valley coach Jon Douglass said. "I felt our girls played with great intensity. Reanna Prentiss had some key shots that kept us in the game."
Prentiss led the Patriots with 13 points, and Brooklyn Douglass was next in the scoring line with 11 followed by nine more from Koree Stillwell.
—
Northern Adirondack 55, AuSable Valley 49
NAC (55)
LaBarge 2-7-11, Bushey 0-0-0, Gilmore 2-3-7, Belrose 7-0-18, Poupore 1-0-2, Abigail Peryea 1-0-2 Charland 3-1-7, Abby Peryea 2-0-4, VanValkenburg 2-0-4. Totals: 20-11-55.
AuSable (49)
Prentiss 5-0-13, Keyser 3-0-7, Douglass 4-1-11 Rennie 2-0-6, Richards 0-0-0 Bombard 0-0-0, Hoehn 0-0-0, Stillwell 3-2-9 Shambo 1-1-3, Durgan 0-0-0, Pelkey 0-0-0. Totals: 18-4-49.
Halftime- Northern Adirondack, 24-23.
3 point goals- Northern Adirondack (4) Belrose 4. AuSable Valley (9) Prentiss 3, Keyser, Douglass 2, Rennie 2, Stillwell.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 52
SARANAC 44
SARANAC — Another chapter of the Cougars-Chiefs rivalry was written, and it went in favor of Northeastern Clinton.
Audrianna Hollister registered 20 points in the victory for the Cougars, and Abby Racine (13) and Marlie Sample (12) added some offensive cushion in the points category.
Saranac coach Tim Newell said his team struggled a bit in the first half as it only scored 13 points and committed too many turnovers, but the Chiefs picked up the pace and tied the game in the fourth quarter.
"There is one thing I know about our team, and that is they never quit on themselves," Newell said. "We switched to a box-and-one defense on Abby Racine in the second half. Lia Parker did a fantastic job defending Racine in the box-and-one, holding her to five second-half points."
Sydney Myers (19) and Payton Couture (13) combined for 32 Saranac points.
"I was very proud of our girls for fighting back and pushing NCCS to the end of the game," Newell said. "Our season ends Friday, and once again, a big thank you to our AD Mr. Brent Denis and to everyone who made this season possible."
—
Northeastern Clinton 52, Saranac 44
NCCS (52)
B. Sample 0-1-1, LaFountain 3-0-6, Hollister 8-2-20, Prairie 0-0-0, M. Sample 4-3-12, Guerin 0-0-0, Racine 6-1-13. Totals: 21-7-52.
Saranac (44)
Mulverhil 0-0-0, Parker 2-0-6, Liberty 0-0-0, Myers 6-6-19, Denis 0-0-0, Garman 0-1-1, Ducatte 2-0-5, Reil 0-0-0, Couture 5-3-13. Totals: 15-10-44.
Halftime- Northeastern Clinton, 24-13.
3 point goals- SCS (4) Parker 2, Myers, Ducatte; NCCS (3) Hollister 2, M. Sample.
WEDNESDAY
MORIAH 44
PLATTSBURGH 34
PLATTSBURGH — Hannah Gaddor and Zoe Olcott both scored 10 points to lead the way for the Vikings.
It was a competitive game throughout, as the Hornets held a three-point lead at half, but Moriah outscored its opponent, 23-10, in the second half.
"I am glad to see us being competitive with quality teams in the league," Plattsburgh coach Joe Mazzella said. "Moriah is well coached, and they run great stuff and they are tough to defend, but I thought our rotations on defense have improved light years."
The Vikings jumped out to a 14-3 start in the first quarter before the Hornets rallied, but it turned into a game of runs that Moriah had the last of.
"We did some really good things, and it was a great opportunity to recognize our four seniors, Kaya Fields, Julia Yocum, Tessa Seifert and Kennedi LaValley. They have been committed since day one of this thing, and I am really proud of them. We'll miss them tremendously."
LaValley finished with a game-high 16 points.
—
Moriah 44, Plattsburgh High 34
Moriah (44)
Eichen 3-0-6, Marcil 0-0-0, Snyder 0-0-0, Briggs 1-1-3, Allen 4-0-8, Bosarge 0-0-0, Olcott 5-0-10, Trow 2-0-4, Baker 1-0-3, Gaddor 5-0-10. Totals: 21-1-44.
PHS (34)
Clermont 0-0-0, Seifert 0-0-0, Long 3-1-8, Yocum 0-0-0, Hemingway 1-0-3, Fitzwater 0-0-0, Fields 0-0-0, LaValley 5-3-16, Steria 1-2-4, Whalen 0-0-0. Totals: 11-7-34.
Halftime- Plattsburgh High, 24-21.
3 point goals- Moriah (1) Baker. PHS (3) Long, Hemingway, LaValley.
