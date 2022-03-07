PLATTSBURGH — After taking control of the Section VII Class D girls championship early, the Boquet Valley Griffins never let go.
Abbey Schwoebel led all scorers with 27 points in the 56-30 win over Schroon Lake Saturday, when Boquet Valley never trailed.
Boquet Valley coach Hokey McKinley said he was impressed by the effort his team displayed from the start of the game.
“I was liking everything about our team. Our defense was outstanding,” he said. “That’s what we needed to do. We played this team twice already this year. We knew what to expect.”
To hamper Schroon Lake’s triangle and two defense that targets a team’s best scorers, McKinley said his team switched up its ball handlers and placing its guards near the post, essentially inversing the offense, to give scorers more consistent scoring opportunities.
That adjustment benefited scorers like Schwoebel, who was able to reach the paint consistently throughout the match and got to the free throw line often, with 12 free throw attempts.
“She’s a heck of a player. Abbey does everything. She’s a great all-around basketball player,” McKinley said. “I’m glad she’s on my team.”
Defensively, Boquet Valley was able to contain Schroon Lake largely with man-to-man defense, allowing only six points after two quarters. Schroon Lake responded with a 24 point second half, but it could not make up the deficit Bouquet Valley created.
“We knew we wanted to come out strong,” Schwoebel said. “That was going to be an advantage for us if we could accomplish that.”
McKinley said his everyone on the team played well, and their performance showed how hard they’ve worked from the start of the season.
“They’ve been working hard since November. This is a goal at the beginning of the year, and they all worked towards it,” he said. “It’s been a fantastic experience for everybody.”
Schroon Lake was led by Dakotah Cutting and Kayli Hayden, who each netted 10 points in the loss.
Boquet Valley will next be facing the Section 2 Class D champions Hartford Saturday at Clinton Community College at noon.
—
Boquet Valley 56, Schroon Lake 30
Boquet Valley (56)
Biselle 0-0-0, Kirkby 0-0-0, Thompson 3-0-6, Fiegl 0-0-0, Monty 1-0-2, Poe 0-0-0, Schwoebel 4-10-27, Lobdell 2-3-7, Reynolds 0-2-2, Pulsifer 0-0-0, Kohler 0-0-0, Caputo 4-0-8, Denton 0-0-0. Totals: 16-15-56.
Schroon Lake (30)
D. Cutting 3-4-10, Timmer 1-2-4, K. Cutting 0-0-0, Emmert 1-0-2, Phillips 0-0-0, Smith 0-0-0, Hayden 3-1-10, Baker 1-0-2, Shaughnessy 1-0-2, Arnold 0-0-0, Frasier 0-0-0, Mieras 0-0-0. Totals: 10-7-30.
Halftime- Boquet Valley, 24-6.
3 point goals- Schroon Lake (1) Hayden. Boquet Valley (3) Schwoebel 3.
