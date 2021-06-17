Boquet Valley rallies for Class D crown

ELIZABETHTOWN — Johnsburg-Minerva broke its final huddle with the usual chorus, shouting "family!" before packing up for the final time on Thursday evening.
Boquet Valley on the other hand was celebrating a sectional title.
The Griffins (11-1) scored three times in the bottom of the sixth to rally past Johnsburg-Minerva, 9-7, in the Class D championship game. J-M finished the season 10-4.
It was a tough breakup for a team that made the Section VII softball championship game in its only chance to play a team sport this school year.
Johnsburg-Minerva didn't play soccer or basketball during the school year. Cross country was the only sport offered before the spring, as a combined program with North Warren.
"They just really bonded," Johnsburg-Minerva coach Bruce McGinn said. "The senior leaders were wonderful. I had three seniors that played ... (including) the week last year, for four years. They knew what they wanted, they accepted everybody and they worked real hard."
Despite having only three hits, Johnsburg-Minerva got on base enough to hang in the game. The visitors scored four in the second inning and two more in the third. They took the lead in the sixth when Jennie Allen doubled to center field and later scored on an Aileen Stevens sacrifice fly.
Boquet Valley came up with three runs in the bottom of the sixth to win the game. Abbey Schwoebel's RBI double, a bases-loaded walk and an RBI ground-out brought the runs home.
"I had confidence in my kids," Boquet Valley coach Jim Monty said. "This team doesn't quit. This is actually our second comeback of the season. No bigger time than the championship game."
Boquet Valley switched its battery in the second inning, moving Analise Burdo to catcher while Schwoebel took over as pitcher. Schwoebel was able to slow the flow of Johnsburg-Minerva batters reaching base as the game went along.
Those two were also a wrecking crew in the Boquet Valley lineup. Schwoebel had a triple, a double, a single, a walk and scored four times. Burdo had a triple, a double, two walks and three RBIs. Together, they were 8 for 8 reaching base.
“I’m so proud of Analise Burdo," Monty said.
"She’s been with me for … would have been four years if they didn’t have Covid. She’s just an incredible young lady, her heart and soul and everything. She wasn’t quite on (while) pitching, but Abbey Schwoebel came on and did a great job, and Anna did a heck of a job behind the plate.”
—
Boquet Valley 9, Johnsburg/Minerva 7
J/M 042 001 0 — 7 3 3
BV 140 103 X — 9 9 4
Wimberly, McNally (5) and Mulligan, Wimberly (5). Burdo, Schwoebel (3) and Schwoebel, Burdo (3). WP- Schwoebel. LP- McNally. 2B- Allen (J/M), Schwoebel (BV), Burdo (BV), Cornwright (BV). 3B- Burdo (BV), Schwoebel (BV).
