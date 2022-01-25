Boquet Valley girls drop Ticonderoga, 47-37

TICONDEROGA — In the make-up game of the 11th Annual Judy Koniwitz Alzheimer's Tournament on Tuesday, Boquet Valley pulled off a 47-37 win over Ticonderoga in non-league action, led by Abbey Schwoebel’s 22 points.
Schwoebel also netted one three-pointer for the Griffins in the win, while Ella Lobdell, who had 15 points, netted two treys.
“Lobdell scored all 15 in the second half to help them pull away for the win,” Ticonderoga coach Dan Dorsett said. “The game was tight in the first half but Boquet pulled away in the late third and early fourth quarter.”
For the Sentinels, Sophia Dorsett led with 15 points, while Cassidy Mattison and Kennedy Davis had nine apiece. Dorsett also managed three three-pointers and Mattison hit one.
“We were able to cut it to seven points with two minutes left but a three-pointer by Sophia Dorsett was taken off due to a foul, so Boquet Valley sealed the win,” Dorsett said.
—
Boquet Valley 47, Ticonderoga 37
Boquet Valley (47)
Bisselle 0-0-0, Kirkby 0-0-0, Poe 0-0-0, Schwoebel 7-7-22, Mateos 0-0-0, Lobdell 6-1-15, Reynolds 1-0-2, Pulsifer 2-0-4, Caputo 2-0-4, Denton 0-0-0. Totals: 17-8-47.
Ticonderoga (37)
Moore 0-0-0, Dorsett 5-2-15, Sutphen 0-0-0, Mattison 4-0-9, L. Zelinski 1-0-2, Charboneau 0-0-0, S. Zelinski 1-0-2, Whitford 0-0-0, Davis 3-3-9. Totals: 14-5-37.
Halftime- Boquet Valley, 21-17.
3 point goals- BV (3) Schwoebel, Lobdell 2. Ti (4) Dorsett 3, Mattison.
SARANAC LAKE 33
WILLSBORO 31
SARANAC LAKE — Kylee Meyer with 13 points and Sydney Leeret with 12 led the Red Storm to a win over the Warriors.
Meyer also had two three-pointers, along with Alex LaDue’s one.
“I was very pleased with our defense in the first half,” Saranac Lake coach Chad LaDue said. “I thought we did a nice job mixing in some pressure and playing well in the half-court.”
LaDue also noted that Phoebe Peer had 15 rebounds, which helped a lot towards the win.
“It was nice to get everyone in the game and leave with the win,” LaDue said.
For Willsboro, Jenna Ford led with nine points, while Mallory Arnold had two treys, totalling eight points.
—
Saranac Lake 33, Willsboro 31
Saranac Lake (33)
Leeret 5-2-12, A. LaDue 1-0-3, Ownes 0-1-1, Hewitt 1-0-2, Peer 0-2-2, Clark 0-0-0, C. LaDue 0-0-0, Small 0-0-0, Whitson 0-0-0, Meyer 5-1-13. Totals: 12-6-33.
Willsboro (31)
D. Harrison 0-0-0, Nolette 0-1-1, Arnold 3-0-8, Ford 3-3-9, Galindo 0-0-0, Benway 3-0-6, I. Harrison 0-2-2, Sucharzewski 2-1-5. Totals: 11-7-31.
Halftime- Saranac Lake, 16-6.
3 point goals- SL (3) A. LaDue, Meyer 2. Willsboro (2) Arnold 2.
SCHROON LAKE 53
FORT ANN 5
FORT ANN — The Wildcats put on a dominant performance against Fort Ann, all led by Kayli Hayden with 19 points, one trey, six rebounds and five assists.
Allison Baker had 11 points and three three-pointers, while Saige Shaughnessy netted one three. Dakotah Cutting stole six balls from the opponents and Hailee Emmert had five.
—
Schroon Lake 53, Fort Ann 5
Schroon Lake (53)
D. Cutting 1-0-2, Timmer 0-2-2, K. Cutting 1-0-2, Emmert 2-0-4, Phillips 0-0-0, Smith 2-1-5, Hayden 8-2-19, Baker 4-0-11, Shaughnessy 1-0-3, Arnold 1-0-2, Frasier 0-0-0, Mieras 1-1-3. Totals: 21-6-53.
Fort Ann (5)
Aratare 0-0-0, Burch 0-0-0, Cody 0-0-0, Freeburn 0-1-1, Gadway 0-0-0, Hardy 0-0-0, Lacobucci 0-0-0, Steves 1-0-2, Wright 1-0-2. Totals: 2-1-5.
Halftime- Schroon Lake, 30-4.
3 point goals- Schroon Lake (5) Baker 3, Hayden, Shaughnessy.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 59
MORIAH 31
MORIAH — The Cougars’ Desiree Dubois led the game with 21 points in their win over the Vikings.
Dubois also tallied three three-pointers. Next in points was Bailee Lafountain with 14, then Audi Hollister with 12 and finally Ellie Prairie with 10. Hollister and Lafountain each hit a trey
“Northeastern Clinton was very patient on offense and they did a great job of finding the open shot,” Moriah coach Gary Olcott said.
Hannah Gaddor had 13 points in the loss for the home team, while Dava Marcil hit the team’s lone three.
“I felt as the game went on we did a better job of attacking the defense and getting some better looks,” Olcott said.
—
NCCS 59, Moriah 31
NCCS (59)
Prairie 5-0-10, Lafountain 5-3-14, Hollister 4-3-12, Dubois 9-0-21, Roberts 0-0-0, Creller 0-0-0, Trudo 1-0-2, Turner 0-0-0, Richard 0-0-0, Deso 0-0-0. Totals: 23-6-59.
Moriah (31)
Marcil 1-0-3, Snyder 1-0-2, Anderson 0-0-0, Bosarge 0-0-0, Olcott 0-2-2, Trow 1-2-4, Gaddor 5-3-13, Towns 0-0-0, Sprague 3-1-7. Totals: 11-8-31.
Halftime- NCCS, 34-14.
3 point goals- NCCS (5) Dubois 3, Hollister, Lafountain. Moriah (1) Marcil.
MVAC
KEENE 46
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 20
LONG LAKE — Haylie Buysse led the Beavers with 15 points en route to their win over the Orange.
Buysse also netted one three-pointer, along with teammate Megan Quinn, who totalled 10 points. Marley Harmer had 12 points in the win and Mia Ellis had eight. Quinn and Buysse also put in the work on defense, combining for 17 steals.
“Keene played great defense to pull away in the second half,” Indian Lake/Long Lake coach Eric McCauliffe said. “Their full court pressure was tough to break.”
For the Orange, Olivia Zumpano led with nine points while Kaitlyn Cannan had one trey.
—
Keene 46, IL/LL 20
Keene (46)
VanNess 1-0-2, Ellis 4-0-8, Harmer 6-0-12, Buysse 7-0-15, Quinn 4-1-10, Lawrence 0-1-1. Totals: 22-1-46.
IL/LL (20)
Zumpano 4-1-9, Penrose 3-0-6, Cannan 1-0-3, Puterko 1-0-2. Totals: 9-1-20.
Halftime- Keene, 17-10.
3 point goals- Keene (2) Quinn, Buysse. IL/LL (1) Cannan.
BOLTON 42
WELLS 21
BOLTON — Jadynn Egloff led the Eagles with 15 points, bringing them to a sound victory over the Indians.
Maillie Kelley netted 10 points in the win, and had one three-pointer, along with Jane Pfau who totalled nine points.
“Kelley was very disruptive in our zone, getting seven steals tonight,” Bolton coach Luke Schweickert said. “Pfau was able to find Egloff early in the game to set the tone for the first half.”
For Wells, Bridget Allen led the team with 14 points.
“Allen was able to find the rim and was difficult to stop early on,” Schwieckert said. “Wells has a very solid up-and-coming squad and they are well coached.”
—
Bolton 42, Wells 21
Bolton (42)
Egloff 6-3-15, Hubert 2-0-4, Pfau 4-0-9, Moskov, Kelley 4-1-10, Trowbridge 0-0-0, Varney 0-0-0, Figueroa 0-0-0, Williams 1-0-2, Schwabb 0-0-0. Totals: 18-4-42.
Wells (21)
Allen 7-0-14, Wright 1-1-3, K. Bly 1-0-2, C. Bly 1-0-2, Koniszewski 0-0-0. Totals: 10-1-21.
Halftime- Bolton, 28-6.
3 point goals- Bolton (2) Kelley, Pfau.
BOYS
CHAZY 45
LAKE PLACID 31
LAKE PLACID — Dylan McAfee led the Eagles to a victory over the Blue Bombers with his 16 points and trio of three-point shots.
Zane Stevens was next for Chazy, scoring 11, followed by Landon Salimando with 10 and Zamir Foster with eight. Salimando also tallied one trey. In rebounds, Chazy had 39 total for the team.
For the home team, Jack Armstrong led with 11 points and three treys, followed by Sam Hooker with nine points. Chris Byrne had two three-pointers and John Ledwith had one. The Blue Bombers had 21 rebounds total.
—
Chazy 45, Lake Placid 31
Chazy (45)
Juneau 0-0-0, Stevens 4-3-11, Salimando 4-1-10, Foster 3-2-8, McAfee 6-1-16, Dwyer 0-0-0, Kise 0-0-0, Pratt 0-0-0. Totals: 17-7-45.
Lake Placid (31)
Armstrong 4-0-11, Byrne 2-0-6, Colby 0-0-0, Ledwith 1-0-3, A.Cecunjanin 1-0-2, Kondrat 0-0-0, S.Cecunjanin 0-0-0, Hooker 4-1-9. Totals: 12-1-31.
Halftime- Chazy, 22-13.
3 point goals- Chazy (4) Salimando, McAfee 3. Lake Placid (6) Armstrong 3, Byrne 2, Ledwith.
CVAC
MORIAH 74
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 38
ELLENBURG — Bryce Sprague scored the game-high 18 points to push the Vikings over the Bobcats.
Rowan Swan was next with 15 points, all of which he scored in the first quarter. Sprague tallied two three-pointers, along with Joe Pelkey and Cooper Allen hit one.
“Moriah wasted little time to put us away as they built a 36-4 first quarter lead,” NAC coach Nate Bilow said.
For the home squad, Brady and Matt Boulrice each scored 12 points, with Matt hitting three three-pointers and Brady two, along with five assists.
“You wouldn’t have known the score from the atmosphere in the gym tonight,” Bilow said. “Our fans supported the boys throughout the game, and it was a pleasure to be a part of.”
—
Moriah 74, NAC 38
Moriah (74)
Fleury 1-2-4, Olcott 1-0-2, Sargent 0-0-0, Gilbo 1-0-2, Pelkey 2-0-6, Allen 1-0-3, Langey 0-0-0, Rohrer 4-2-10, Demarais 2-0-4, Peters 2-2-6, Sprague 6-4-18, Swan 7-1-15, Scoresome 2-0-4. Totals: 29-11-74.
NAC (38)
Burnard 0-0-0, Spooner 0-0-0, Murphy 0-0-0, B.Boulrice 4-2-12, M.Boulrice 4-1-12, Magoon 0-2-2, King 0-0-0, Carter 1-0-2, LaFountain 0-0-0, Dyer 0-0-0, Benware 5-0-10. Totals: 14-5-38.
Halftime- Moriah, 41-16.
3 point goals- Moriah (5) Pelkey 2, Sprague 2, Allen. NAC (5) M. Boulrice 3, B. Boulrice 2.
MONDAY
GIRLS
NON LEAGUE
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 43
CANTON 40
CANTON — The Bobcats pulled away with a tight win on the road over the Golden Bears, with Alexis Belrose leading the team with 16 points and two three-pointers.
Mackenna LaBarge and Isabella Gilmore each contributed 11 points as well, with Gilmore also hitting a shot from behind the arch.
“We played good team defense to help us get a win on the road,” Northern Adirondack coach Dennis LaBarge said. “Belrose, LaBarge and Gilmore had strong games for us, and Abigail Peryea did a lot of good things for us tonight too.”
For Canton, Maddie and Ava Hoy each had 12 points, with Maddie hitting a trio of three-point shots. Calie Klassen had two treys.
—
NAC 43, Canton 40
NAC (43)
LaBarge 5-1-11, Gilmore 4 - 2 -11, Belrose 7-0-16, Abigail Peryea 0-1-1, Charland 0-0-0, Abby Peryea 2-0-4. Totals: 18-4-43.
Canton (40)
Sipher 0-0-0, M. Hoy 4-1-12, Alguire 1-0-2, Porter 0-0-0, Klassen 3-2-10, Rodee 2-0-4, A. Hoy 5-2-12, Downs 0-0-0. Totals: 15-5-40.
Halftime- NAC, 17-16.
3 point goals- NAC (3) Belrose 2, Gilmore. Canton (5) M. Hoy 3, Klassen 2.
