SCHROON LAKE — There's a reason championship games are always highly competitive.
The Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference girls basketball title game between Boquet Valley and Schroon Lake was no different.
Not much separated the two squads, but in the end, it was the Griffins who came away with a 46-43 win over the Wildcats and the MVAC championship crown.
Schroon Lake's Malena Gereau's game-high 28 points along with 23 more from Boquet Valley's Abbey Schwoebel highlighted the best individual scoring performances in the contest.
What proved to be the difference was the Griffins' ability to jump out to an early lead and then fend off the Wildcats throughout.
"We came ready to play right from the opening tip," Boquet Valley coach Hokey McKinley said. "When you play someone solid like Schroon Lake, you know they are going to come back, but we did a nice job just remaining steady and closed it out late with some foul shots."
Ella Lobdell connected on three huge triples in the contest to provide some nice secondary scoring for the Griffins.
"Both teams played their hearts out, and it had all the intensity of a real playoff-type game," Wildcats coach Jeff Cutting said. "It seemed as though every time we got close, the Griffins hit a big shot. Probably none were bigger than the three 3-pointers that Ella Lobdell hit."
Liz Poe contributed four points in the Boquet Valley victory to go along with Ella King's three, a bucket each from Abbey Monty, Skylar Bisselle and Alaina Denton, and a free throw by Analise Burdo.
"It was a very hard fought game throughout," McKinley said. "Malena Gereau is very difficult to stay in front of, but we won the game with our team defense.
"We moved the ball pretty well. I think the girls really rose to the occasion. They wanted to end the season with a win. Our goal from Day 1 was just to get a little better every day."
Kotah Cutting (5), Saige Shaughnessy (5), Allison Baker (3) and Alyssa Arnold (2) also contributed points on the Schroon Lake side of the scoreboard.
"I am extremely proud of our girls," Cutting said. "It certainly was not easy to play back-to-back nights after being in quarantine for 10 days and to be without Kayli Hayden.
"Malena really put us on her back and kept us within striking distance after our slow start. The girls gave it all they had, but Boquet Valley made a few more stops and a few more scores and earned a well-deserved victory."
—
Boquet Valley 46, Schroon Lake 43
Boquet Valley (46)
Burdo 0-1-1, Monty 1-0-2, Poe 2-0-4, Schwoebel 9-4-23, Sy. Bisselle 0-0-0, Lobdell 3-0-9, King 0-3-3, Sk. Bisselle 1-0-2, Denton 1-0-2. Totals: 17-8-46.
Schroon Lake (43)
Cutting 2-0-5, Emmert 0-0-0, Smith 0-0-0, Maisonville 0-0-0, Baker 1-1-3, Mieras 0-0-0, Shaughnessy 2-1-5, Arnold 1-0-2, Gereau 12-4-28. Totals: 18-7-43.
Halftime- Boquet Valley, 23-17.
3 point goals- Boquet Valley (4) Lobdell 3, Schwoebel.
