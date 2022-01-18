Boquet Valley downs Willsboro, 68-50

ELIZABETHTOWN — A combined effort from the trio of Aiden Lobdell, Jackson Hooper and Ben Burdo was all Boquet Valley needed to push past Willsboro, 68-50, Tuesday in Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference basketball.
Lobdell led the Griffins with 22 points, followed by Hooper with 17, including one three, and Burdo with 15 tallies, including three treys. On the defensive side of things, Lobdell had 11 rebounds while Hooper had nine.
For the Warriors, Justin Joslyn led the game, despite the loss, with 23 points, with seven of his eight successful shots being from behind the arch. Everett Cassavaugh contributed 10 points for Willsboro.
Boquet Valley 68, Willsboro 50
Boquet Valley (68)
Hooper 8-0-17, Burdo 6-0-15, Race 1-1-3, Buehler 0-0-0, Fiegl 2-1-5, Lobdell 10-2-22, Rice 3-0-6. Totals: 30-4-68.
Willsboro (50)
Sawitski 1-1-3, Reynolds 0-0-0, Cassavaugh 5-0-10, Joslyn 8-0-23, Merrill 3-2-8, Jaquish 0-0-0, Duso 0-0-0, Gough 3-0-6, Frechette 0-0-0. Totals: 21-3-50.
Halftime- Boquet Valley 31-22.
3 point goals- Willsboro (7) Joslyn 7. Boquet Valley (4) Hooper, Burdo 3.
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 53
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 31
MINERVA — Yanden Cleveland tallied 21 points, five rebounds and five assists in Johnsburg/Minerva’s win over Indian Lake/Long Lake.
Rodney Wolfe also had 17 points and 20 rebounds for the double-double. Wolfe also hit a three-pointer, along with Kaden Degroat.
“After a slow start, we stepped up on defense and used a strong second quarter to pull away,” Johnsburg/Minerva coach Peter Olesheski said.
For the Orange, Joey Brouthers led with 12 points.
J/M 53, IL/LL 31
J/M (53)
Degroat 3-0-7, Cleveland 10-1-21, Burkhardt 0-0-0, Poirer 1-0-2, Vanderwarker 1-0-2, Galle 2-0-4, Moses 0-0-0, Prosser 0-0-0, Moffitt 0-0-0, Wolfe 7-2-17. Totals: 24-3-53.
IL/LL (31)
Brouthers 5-2-12, Hutchins 4-0-8, Hosley 0-0-0, Hall 1-0-2, Fraisier 4-1-9, Clark 0-0-0, Morse 0-0-0, Kendall 0-0-0. Totals: 14-3-31.
Halftime- J/M, 27-12.
3 point goals- J/M (2) Degroat, Wolfe.
NEWCOMB 58
WELLS 42
NEWCOMB — Logan Bush’s 25-point game was the leading factor in Newcomb’s win over Wells.
Logan Bush also had four three-pointers, with Eric Bush and Jordon Colon each netting two, both finishing with eight points. Marcus Armstrong also contributed eight points.
Newcomb coach Travis Levesque described Logan Bush’s performance as dominant.
For Wells, Raymond Msimanga was the leading scorer with 14 points, including two treys. Pearce O’Rourke also hit a three.
Newcomb 58, Wells 42
Newcomb (58)
L. Bush 10-1-25, E. Bush 3-0-8, Colon 3-0-8, Fifield 1-0-2, J. Armstrong 3-1-7, M. Armstrong 4-0-8. Totals: 24-2-58.
Wells (42)
S. Koniszewski 1-0-2, Allen 2-0-4, Msimanga 5-2-14, Stuart 2-2-6, Simmons 1-0-2, M. Koniszewski 3-1-7, O'Rourke 3-0-7. Totals: 17-5-42.
Halftime- Newcomb, 27-19.
3 point goals- Wells (3) Msimanga 2, O’Rourke. Newcomb (8) L. Bush 4, E. Bush 2, Colon 2.
CROWN POINT 69
KEENE 51
CROWN POINT — Reese Pertak (34) and Anthony Greenan (25) combined for 59 points in the Panthers' win.
Alex Stone chipped in with nine points.
Vann Morrelli paced Keene with 28 points as he was the only player on his team to reach double figures.
“Pertak and Greenan were able to fill the void left by the absence of leading scorers Trevor Harris and Noah Spaulding,” Crown Point coach Jason Hughes said.
“Reese has been fantastic coming off the bench for us this season and has been a spark in that role. He really made the most of his opportunity tonight. Our pressure was really good tonight, We turned them over and got some easy ones.”
Crown Point 69, Keene 51
Keene (51)
Morrelli 12-3-28, Caito 2-2-7, Del Pozo 2-2-6, Isham 2-0-6, Linton 2-0-4, Becker 0-0-0, Smith 0-0-0. Totals- 20-7-51.
Crown Point (69)
Pertak 14-3-34, Greenan 11-2-25, Stone 3-0-9, Woods 0-1-1, Waldorf 0-0-0, Beeman 0-0-0, Dorsett 0-0-0, Taylor 0-0-0, Kandrans 0-0-0, Tompkins 0-0-0, Totals- 28-5-69.
Halftime- Crown Point, 37-26.
3 point goals- Keene (4) Isham 2, Caito, Morrelli. CP (8) Pertak 3, Stone 3, Greenan 2.
SETON CATHOLIC 73
SCHROON LAKE 29
PLATTSBURGH — The Knights jumped out to an early lead and didn’t look back.
Aiden Pearl had a big night with 30 points and 15 rebounds, and Alex Coupal (15) and Sergio Vega (10) combined for 25 more on the scoreboard for Seton Catholic.
Coupal and Vega had seven steals apiece to help the Knights get out in transition for easy buckets.
“It was a good night for us sharing the ball and playing good defense,” Seton Catholic coach Larry Converse said.
“Schroon Lake played a tough game. They are dealing with a lot of injuries right now, and they still came to play and showed a great effort.”
Chris Baker dropped a team-high 12 points for the Wildcats, and Josiah Melville added 10 more.
Seton Catholic 73, Schroon Lake 29
Schroon Lake (29)
Melville 4-2-10, Hartwell 0-0-0, Gratto 0-0-0, Pelkey 2-0-5, Phillips 0-0-0, Wasif 1-0-2, Baker 3-6-12, Harmstong 0-0-0. Totals: 10-8-29.
Seton Catholic (73)
Guay 3-0-6, Shalton 0-0-0, Coupal 5-3-15, Pearl 15-0-30, Allen 3-0-6, Vega 5-0-10, Gao 2-0-4, DeJordy 0-0-0, Trzaskos 1-0-2, Grafstein 0-0-0. Totals: 34-3-73.
Halftime- Seton Catholic, 42-14.
3 point goals- Schroon Lake (1) Pelkey. Seton Catholic (2) Coupal 2.
BOLTON 37
LAKE PLACID 29
LAKE PLACID — Seventh grader Jaxon Egloff (12) and eighth grader Jace Hubert (20) combined for 32 of the Eagles total points.
“Bolton’s youngsters came up big from the three-point line,” Lake Placid coach Brian Brandes said.
Hubert led with 20 points, including six threes and Egloff had 12 points, with two treys.
“Hats off to the Eagles. They played aggressive defense that took us out of our game,” Brandes said.
For the Blue Bombers, Jack Armstrong led with nine points off of three three-pointers. Sam Hooker was next with nine. Adnan and Seb Cecunjanin each recorded a three.
Bolton 37, Lake Placid 29
Bolton (37)
Egloff 4-2-12, Hubert 6-2-20, Johnson 0-0-0, Eager 0-0-0, Kelly 1-1-3, C. Becker 1-0-2, Trowbridge 0-0-0, L. Becker 0-0-0. Totals: 12-5-37.
Lake Placid (29)
Armstrong 3-0-9, Byrne 1-0-2, Colby 0-0-0, A.Cecunjanin 2-2-7, Kondrat 0-0-0, S.Cecunjanin 1-0-3, Hooker 3-2-8. Totals: 10-4-29.
Halftime- Bolton, 19-16.
3 point goals- Bolton (8) Egloff 2, Hubert 6. Lake Placid (5) Armstrong 3, A. Cecunjanin, S. Cecunjanin.
CVAC
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 47
TICONDEROGA 32
CHAMPLAIN — Darren Dubois poured in a game-high 25 points to power the Cougars past the Sentinels.
NCCS jumped out to a 32-21 lead at the half.
Braden Perry tossed in 18 points for Ticonderoga, including a trio of three-pointers.
“This was a good team win,” NCCS coach Luke Connell said. “We played like a team and gave great effort the entire game.
“Darren Dubois did a great job being a team leader tonight.”
NCCS 47, Ticonderoga 32
Ticonderoga (32)
Yaw 1-0-3, Smith 0-2-2, Stipo 0-0-0, Montalbano 1-0-2, Molina 0-0-0, Vigliotti, 1-1-3, Crammond 1-0-2, Perry 5-5-18, Drinkwine 1-0-2, Stonitsch 0-0-0, Olden 0-0-0, Gijanto 0-0-0. Totals- 10-8-32.
NCCS (47)
Brown 2-1-5, Prairie 0-0-0, Guay 1-0-2, Dubuque 0-1-1, Deuso 1-0-2, Monette 2-0-4, Dubois 11-3-25, Gilbo 2-0-4, Manor 1-0-2, Garrow 1-0-2, Totals- 22-5-47.
Halftime- NCCS, 32-21.
3 point goals- Ti (4) Perry 3, Yaw.
SARANAC LAKE 57
BEEKMANTOWN 45
SARANAC LAKE — The Red Storm was led by Nate McCarthy’s double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds, pulling ahead of the Eagles.
McCarthy recorded one three-pointer as well. Landon Faubert netted five threes for his 15 points.
“Close basketball game,” Saranac Lake coach Dermott Morgan said.
“We hit some big shots by Faubert that made the difference.”
For Beekmantown, Andrew VanNatten led with 12 points, followed by Josh Burgin with 10.
Saranac Lake 57, Beekmantown 45
Saranac Lake (57)
LaDue 3-1-7, Wilson 0-1-1, McCarthy 5-10-21, Navarra 1-5-7, Faubert 5-0-15, Hewitt 3-0-6. Totals: 17-15-57.
Beekmantown (45)
Vian 2-0-5, VanNatten 6-0-12, Beebe 0-0-0, Parent 1-0-3, Parliament 3-0-7, Burgin 5-0-10, N. Sand 3-2-8. Totals: 20-2-45.
Halftime- Saranac Lake, 27-22.
3 point goals- Beekmantown (3) Parent, Parliament, Vian. Saranac Lake (6) Faubert 5, McCarthy.
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 65
AUSABLE VALLEY 57
PLATTSBURGH — Michael Phillips’ 17 points and Carter King’s 16 helped to lead the Hornets past the Patriots.
Dylan Crowley also netted 13 points for Plattsburgh High. Phillips had three treys for Plattsburgh and Max Filosca had one.
“Crowley kept us in the game in the first half as we played flat until halfway through the fourth quarter,” Hornets coach Chris Hartmann said.
“We went on a 10-0 run with four huge steals by King and one by Phillips. Filosca also gave us great minutes off the bench.”
For the Patriots, Nate Doner and Aiden Lopez led the team with 15 points apiece, followed by Eli Douglas with 13. Lopez also recorded one trey, along with Carson Garcia.
“The three-headed monster of Doner, Lopez and Douglas is tough! We got the AuSable Valley lead down to four points numerous times but couldn’t get any closer until we had 3:30 left in the game,” he said.
Plattsburgh was able to come back after being down by four points at the half, 35-31.
“I am super proud of the team on this outstanding league win,” Hartmann said.
Plattsburgh High 65, AuSable Valley 57
PHS (65)
Phillips 7-0-17, Filosca 3-2-9, Wylie 3-0-6, Crowley 4-5-13, Mulholland 1-0-2, King 7-2-16, Trombley 1-0-2. Totals: 26-9-65.
AVCS (57)
Kol. Dixon 0-0-0, McCabe 0-0-0, Kor. Dixon 3-2-8, Doner 7-1-15, Garcia 2-1-6, Mattile 0-0-0, Lopez 6-2-15, Douglas 6-1-13. Totals: 24-7-57.
Halftime- AVCS, 35-31.
3 point goals- PHS (4) Phillips 3, Filosca. AVCS (2) Garcia, Lopez.
MORIAH 64
PERU 38
MORIAH — The Vikings were led to victory by Bryce Sprague, who had 23 points, 10 rebounds and one three-pointer against the Nighthawks.
Will Rohrer tallied 14 in the win, along with seven rebounds. Joe Pelkey and Evan Fleury also notched a three-pointer each.
“It showed at times that we haven’t played in a week,” Moriah coach Brian Cross said.
“Peru came out and played well in the first half and they were only down by 12 at the half,” he said. “ Peru has improved since the last time we played them.”
For the Nighthawks, Samuel Godfrey led the team with 11 points, and netted one trey. Wyatt Premore had two treys in the loss and totalled eight points.
Moriah 64, Peru 38
Moriah (64)
Fleury 2-0-5, Olcott 0-0-0, Sargent 0-2-2, Gilbo 0-0-0, Pelkey 1-0-3, Allen 1-1-3, Langey 0-0-0, Rohrer 7-0-14, Demarais 0-1-1, Peters 1-0-2, Sprague 9-4-23, Swan 3-3-9, Scoresome 1-0-2. Totals: 25-11-64.
Peru (38)
Petit-Frere 0-0-0, Premore 3-0-8, Handberg 0-0-0, Falvo 3-2-8, Palmer 1-0-2, Corral 0-0-0, Godfrey 5-0-11, Sweeney 3-1-7, Lawrence 1-0-2. Totals: 16-3-38.
Halftime- Moriah, 39-27.
3 point goals- Moriah (3) Fleury, Pelkey, Sprague. Peru (3) Premore 2, Godfrey.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 55
SARANAC 48
SARANAC — Matt Boulrice dug deep for the Bobcats, coming up with a double-double with 25 points and 13 rebounds, leading to their win over the Chiefs.
Brady Boulrice was next with 18 points and five assists. That duo also combined for the team’s nine three-pointers, five for Matt and four for Brady.
“NAC played an excellent game of basketball and were fundamentally strong,” Saranac coach Mike Recore said. “They were prepared and played four quarters of great basketball. Hats off to coach Bilow and the team.”
For the hosts, Lucas Pierce was the high scorer with 10 points. Justin Bedard, Matt Faville and Sebastien Dandrow-Pellerin each hit a three-pointer.
NAC 55, Saranac 48
NAC (55)
Spooner 0-1-1, Murphy 0-0-0, B Boulrice 6-2-18, M.Boulerice 10-0-25, Magoon2-0-4, Carter 1-1-3, Benware 1-2-4. Totals: 20-6-55.
Saranac (48)
2-2-7, 3-3-10, Pecor 0-0-0, Kiroy 0-0-0, Cranford 0-0-0, Medley 1-0-2, Dandrow-Pellerin 4-1-7, Pierce 5-0-10, Wing 0-0-0, Kiroy 0-0-0, Brown 3-0-6, White 3-0-6. Totals: 21-6-48.
Halftime- NAC, 33-24.
3 point goals- NAC (9) B. Boulrice 4, M. Boulrice 5. Saranac (3) Bedard, Faville, Dandrow-Pellerin.
