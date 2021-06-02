Boquet Valley, Crown Point grab softball victories

WESTPORT — Boquet Valley scored five runs after two were out in innings on Wednesday and defeated Johnsburg/Minerva, 6-3, in Mountain & Valley Athletic Conference softball.
Winning pitcher Anna Burdo allowed four hits and struck out eight, while losing pitcher Hannah McNalley surrendered eight hits and fanned seven.
Alessia Caputo paced the Griffins with two hits, and Phoebe Glover accounted for two hits for Johnsburg/Minerva.
“It was a well-played game by both teams,” Boquet Valley coach Jim Monty said. “We got clutch hitting from Caputo, who drove in three runs, and both (Abby) Monty and Burdo with two-out RBI.
“There were also stellar defensive efforts by (Abbey) Schwoebel, (Scarlett) Behm, Burdo and Monty. This was the best game the Griffins have played all year.”
—
Boquet Valley 6, Johnsburg/Minerva 3
Johnsburg/Minerva 101 001 0 — 3 4 1
Boquet Valley 202 101 x — 6 8 2
McNally and Wimberly. Burdo and Denton. WP- Burdo. LP- McNally.
CROWN POINT 21
CHAZY 5
CROWN POINT — Kaitlin Ross, Julianne Swan, Madison Munson, Lilli Peters and Makenna Munson all supported winning pitcher Lauren Kimball with two hits each.
Losing pitcher Annika Lizardi paced the Eagles with two hits.
Crown Point scored eight runs in the second inning and put the game away with seven in the fifth.
—
Crown Point 21, Chazy 5
Chazy 201 100 1 — 5 5 4
Crown Point 084 072 x — 21 13 6
Lizardi, Langois (6) and Demers. Kimball, Ross (7) and Munson. WP- Kimball. LP- Lizardi. 2B- Ross (CPCS), McIntosh (CPCS).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.