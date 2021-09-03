Boquet, Saranac Lake draw; Early-season games continue

CHAZY — Boquet Valley and Saranac Lake’s girls soccer teams played to a 1-1 draw in non-conference action, Friday, in the consolation of the Jan Davis Memorial Soccer Tournament.
Both teams played through the first half without a goal before Bethany Clark opened the scoring for the Red Storm off a pass from Addison Dann with 23:34 left in the second half.
Abbey Schwoebel got the Griffins on the board with a penalty kick with 14:57 remaining in the match, but that would be it, as both teams would go scoreless through overtime.
Saranac Lake goalkeeper Karlie Goetz stopped 14 shots, while her Boquet Valley counterpart Ella Lobdell stopped 10.
—
Saranac Lake 1, Bouquet Valley 1 (OT)
SL 0 1 0 — 1
BV 0 1 0 — 1
First half- None
Second half- 1, SL, Clark (Dann), 23:34. 2, BV, Schwoebel, 14:57, PK.
Shots- Boquet, 16-11.
Saves- Goetz, SL, 14. Lobdell, BV, 10.
WILLSBORO 7
TUPPER LAKE 1
WILLSBORO — A four-goal game from Jenna Ford spring-boarded the Willsboro girls to a rout over Tupper Lake.
Ford would score once in the first half before teammate Lexi Nolette got the first two thirds of her own hat trick in that same frame.
The Lumberjacks scored their only goal in the first half.
Ford then scored her next two to open the second half before Nolette notched her third. Ford capped her night with goal number four 33:45 into the second.
Ford’s third goal put her into the Warriors’ history books, coach Chris Ford said, making her the team’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Sophie Clarke’s record of 110 set in 2006.
—
Willsboro 7, Tupper Lake 1
TL 1 0 — 1
W 3 4 — 7
First half- 1, W, Ford, 2:18. 2, W, Nolette (Lobdell) 2:41. 3, TL, No name available, 12:34. 4, W, Nolette (Belzile), 21:57.
Second half- 5, W, Ford (Harrison), 5:29. 6, W, Ford (Bourdeau), 10:01. 7, Nolette (Mitchell), 27:02. 8, Ford (Marble), 33:45.
Shots- Willsboro, 23-6.
Saves- Bruno, W, 7. Name not available, TL, 12.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 5
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 1
CHAMPLAIN — Ellie Prairie had quite the game with four goals to pace the Cougars.
Alexa Turner finished with a goal and two assists to boost Northeastern Clinton, and Desiree Dubois made four saves in the win.
Lacy Roberts, Bailee Lafountain and Audi Hollister all had an assist as well for the Cougars.
"I am happy with how we played today," Northeastern Clinton coach Tim Surprenant said.
"We moved the ball well, which created some nice opportunities to score. We need to continue to work on the fundamentals and finishing, but we are becoming confident and comfortable with each other."
MacKenna LaBarge buried the Bobcats' lone goal in the second half, and Isabella Gilmore turned in a 13-save performance in the Northern Adirondack nets.
—
Northeastern Clinton 5, Northern Adirondack 1
NAC 0 1 — 1
NCS 2 3 — 5
First half- 1, NCCS, Prairie (Roberts), 26:49. 2, NCCS, Prairie (Turner), 33:12.
Second half- 3, NCCS, Turner (Lafountain), 33:12. 4, NCCS, Prairie (Hollister), 26:12. 5, NCCS, Prairie (Turner), 23:21. 6, NAC, LaBarge, 21:13.
Shots- Northeastern Clinton, 20-5.
Saves- Gilmore, NAC, 13. DuBois, NCCS, 4.
BOYS
SARANAC 6
SARANAC LAKE 0
SARANAC — Brian Balch's hat trick carried the Chiefs past the Red Storm.
James Bova, Hayden Buckley and Korbin Cranford all picked up a goal apiece for Saranac as well.
For Bova, it was his first goal at the varsity level and was assisted by fellow freshman Mason Brown.
"We played unselfish soccer tonight, and our defense was solid again," Chiefs coach Calvin Hamel said.
Branden Ashley notched a five-save shutout, and Kenny Lawless made 19 saves for Saranac Lake.
—
Saranac 6, Saranac Lake 0
SLC 0 0 — 0
SCS 3 3 — 6
First half- 1, SCS, Cranford (Balch), 1:15. 2, SCS, Bova (Brown), 19:11. 3, SCS, Balch (PK), 38:19.
Second half- 4, SCS, Balch (Cranford), 4:09. 5, SCS, Buckley, 9:04. 6, SCS, Balch (Cranford), 9:24.
Shots- Saranac, 31-5.
Saves- Lawless, SLCS, 19. Ashley, SCS, 5.
AUSABLE VALLEY 4
BOQUET VALLEY 0
WESTPORT — Tristan Laundree was involved in all four AuSable Valley goals and the Patriots cruised.
Laundree scored the game’s first two goals in the first half, being assisted by Korvin Dixon and Wren Klotzko, respectively.
Then, in the second half, he assisted on both of Landan and Aidan Lopez’ goals to complete the win.
Beckham Egglefield stopped six shots for the Griffins in the loss, while Scott LaMountain stopped two for the shutout win.
—
AuSable Valley 4, Boquet Valley 0
AV 2 2 — 4
BV 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, AV, Laundree (Dixon), 23:30. 2, AV, Laundree (Klotzko), 35:00.
Second half- 3, AV, L. Lopez (Laundree), 6:30. 4, AV, A. Lopez (Laundree), 30:00.
Shots- AuSable Valley, 17-4.
Saves- Egglefield, BV, 6. LaMountain, AV, 2.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 7
FRANKLIN ACADEMY 0
CHAMPLAIN — A hat trick from Reid LaValley and two goals from James Wells helped lead Northeastern Clinton to a 7-0 rout over Franklin Academy.
LaValley and Wells each netted a pair of goals in the opening frame to provide a hot start for the Cougars.
Marcus Bedard and Jordan Brown also got goals of their own, coming in the second half.
“We had a nice, balanced attack for our first game of the season,” Northeastern Clinton coach Nick Trombley said.
Aidan Langdon stopped 19 shots for the Huskies in the loss.
—
Northeastern Clinton 7, Franklin Academy 0
FA 0 0 — 0
NC 4 3 — 7
First half- 1, NC, LaValley, 11:16. 2, NC, LaValley (DuBois), 17:45. 3, NC, Wells (Deuso), 23:40. 4, NC, Wells, 34:13.
Second half- 5, NC, Bedard (Brown). 6, NC, Brown (LaValley). 7, NC, LaValley (Roberts).
Shots- Northeastern Clinton, 29-5.
Saves- Letourneau, NC, 5. Langdon, FA, 19.
THURSDAY
GIRLS
FORT ANN 2
TICONDEROGA 1
TICONDEROGA — Riley Encheandia scored both of the Cardinals' goals, including the game-winner, against the Sentinels.
Andrea Cooke notched the lone goal for Ticonderoga, and Lizzie Rich was busy in net with 14 saves.
—
Fort Ann 2, Ticonderoga 1 (OT)
FA 1 0 1 — 2
TC 1 0 0 — 1
First half- 1, FA, Echeandia (Winchell), 9:49. 2, TCS, Cooke, 16:04.
Overtime- 3, FA, Encheandia, 8:39.
Shots- Fort Ann, 16-11.
Saves- Wright, FA, 10. Rich, TCS, 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.