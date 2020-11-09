Boquet, Saranac boys win; Saranac, Beekmantown girls secure victories

CAMP DUDLEY — Ethan Graham recorded a hat trick in Boquet Valley's 4-0 shutout of Seton Catholic in boys Northern Soccer League competition, Monday.
Jameson Fiegl scored the Griffins' other goal, and his team had plenty of chances, outshooting the Knights, 38-4.
Alex Coupal was busy in the Seton Catholic goals with 20 stops.
"Our guys played a solid 80 minutes, and Seton defended well throughout," Boquet Valley coach Evan George said. "(Alex Coupal) had a strong game in goal for them."
Oakley Buehler and Ben Burdo both had one assist in the game.
Brandon Tromblee secured the shutout with three saves.
—
Boquet Valley 4, Seton Catholic 0
Seton Catholic 0 0 — 0
Boquet Valley 2 2 — 4
First half- 1, BV, Graham (Burdo), 15:25. 2, BV, Fiegl (Graham), 28:46.
Second half- 3, BV, Graham (Buehler), 4:35. 4, BV, Graham, 28:59.
Shots- Boquet Valley 38, Seton Catholic 4
Saves- Tromblee, BV, 3. Coupal, SC, 20.
SARANAC 3
AUSABLE VALLEY 0
CLINTONVILLE — Zashon Abrams teamed up twice to bury feeds from Jack Mather to give the Chiefs a 2-0 advantage, and Ian Zurlo then scored unassisted to provide some insurance.
"It was a well-played game by both teams with great intensity," Patriots coach Tim Butler said. "Once we got tired, we made some errors defensively that led to their goals. I’m proud of the effort our boys put forth today, especially our keeper Scott LaMountain."
LaMountain turned away 19 shots, and Saranac keeper Branden Ashley finished with eight saves.
—
Saranac 3, AuSable Valley 0
Saranac 1 2 — 3
AuSable 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, SCS, Abrams (Mather), 6:21.
Second half- 2, SCS, Abrams (Mather), 23:13. 3, SCS, Zurlo, 9:20.
Shots- Saranac 28, AuSable Valley 10
Saves- Ashley, SCS, 8. LaMountain, AVCS, 19.
GIRLS
SARANAC 3
AUSABLE VALLEY 1
SARANAC — The Chiefs pounced early and held the Patriots scoreless until late.
Lily Gadway and Sydney Myers both found the back of the net once within the first seven minutes of the game, and Myers added a third goal for Saranac 14 minutes into the second half.
Addison Stanley cut into AuSable Valley's deficit with a strike with five minutes remaining.
"We came out with a lot of energy and got off to a quick start and quick two-goal lead, which helped propel us throughout the game," Chiefs coach Mary LoTemplio said. "It was nice to finish the regular season, a season which we weren't even sure we would have, with two nice wins after a tough loss to Beekmantown."
Payton Couture held it down on defense for Saranac with five turnaways, and Patriots keeper Koree Stillwell made 13 saves.
—
Saranac 3, AuSable Valley 1
AuSable 0 1 — 1
Saranac 2 1 — 3
First half- 1, SCS, Gadway (Myers), 2:00. 2, SCS, Myers (Davis), 7:00.
Second half- 3, SCS, Myers (Ducatte), 54:00. 4, AVCS, A. Stanley (J. Stanley), 75:00.
Shots- Saranac 17, AuSable Valley 6.
Saves- Stillwell, AVCS, 13. Couture, SCS, 5.
BEEKMANTOWN 7
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 0
WEST CHAZY — Luci Brown and Elizabeth Chapman both scored twice for the Eagles, while Bella Brown, Faith Whitney and Emma McCasland all netted one goal.
Kiera Regan notched two assists to go along with one helper apiece by Alexis Provost and McCasland.
Macayla Scofield and Lauren Cross both made one save in the Beekmantown nets.
MacKenzie Lawfer (7) and Emma Whalen (5) combined for 12 saves for the Hornets.
—
Beekmantown 7, Plattsburgh High 0
Plattsburgh 0 0 — 0
Beekmantown 6 1 — 7
First half- 1, BCS, B. Brown (Provost), 3:02. 2, BCS, L. Brown (Regan), 6:00. 3, BCS, Chapman (Regan), 31:42. 4, BCS, Whitney, 32:31. 5, BCS, Chapman (McCasland), 33:38. 6, BCS, L. Brown, 37:11.
Second half- 7, BCS, McCasland, 18:37.
Shots- Beekmantown 21, Plattsburgh 3
Saves- Scofield (1) Cross (1), BCS, 2. Lawfer (7), Whalen (5), PHS, 12.
