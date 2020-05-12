Bonner, women’s soccer team receive Project HELP Special Service Award

PLATTSBURGH — Senior defender Sarah Bonner and the Plattsburgh State women's soccer team have been named recipients of the Project HELP Special Service Award, as announced by SUNY Plattsburgh.
Bonner initiated a project to increase awareness and raise funds for adrenal cancer in honor of her beloved aunt.
In August of 2019, she began sharing information with the team, parents, friends, and the campus community and created a promotional campaign for the event.
On Sept. 7, the women's soccer team hosted a fundraiser game against Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
Online donations were collected and specially designed t-shirts were sold as part of the effort.
Sarah and her family also got items donated for raffles at the game.
In all, nearly $2,500 was raised – far exceeding the $1,000 goal that had been set and raising awareness of this rare disease.
Each year Project HELP recognizes several groups or individuals who have served the community in unique ways and/or been instrumental in helping Project HELP achieve its goals. This award is a part of SUNY Plattsburgh's Student Recognition Awards.
Plattsburgh State, which finished the 2019 season with a 10-8-1, 4-4-1 State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) record, reached the SUNYAC Tournament semifinals for the sixth consecutive season under head coach Tania Armellino.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.