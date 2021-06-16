PLATTSBURGH — The Section VII boys tennis season came to an end Wednesday, and the best tennis was saved for last.
In singles, Sebastien Bonnabesse of Plattsburgh High won the singles title thanks to a 6-0, 7-5, defeat of Peru's Austin Davis.
Beekmantown's Nate Finley and Cade Berry outlasted the Lake Placid tandem of Tristan Spotts and Simon Thill for a 6-3, 1-6, 6-3, win.
Bonnabesse took down Northeastern Clinton's Reid LaValley in the semifinals, while Davis got past Ryan O'Donnell, 6-1, 6-2, to clinch his spot in the finals.
The doubles competition saw quite the play in both semifinals.
Finley and Berry proved to be too much for the Plattsburgh duo of Andrew and Nick Bula and advanced with a 6-4, 6-3, victory.
Spotts and Thill had to outlast Schroon Lake's Elijah Yarosh and Oliver Higgens before making it to the championship.
That match was decided with an 11-9 tiebreaker that clinched a 6-4, 7-6, victory for Lake Placid.
The doubles championship was the lone match to go three frames and turned into a marathon that did not wrap up until 9 p.m..
—
Section VII Tennis Boys Championships
Singles
Finals
Bonnabesse (PHS) def. Davis (PCS), 6-0, 7-5.
Semifinals
Bonnabesse (PHS) def. LaValley (NCCS), 6-2, 6-2.
Davis (PCS) def. O'Donnell (NCCS), 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
Finals
Finley/Berry (BCS) def. Spotts/Thill (LP), 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.
Semifinals
Finley/Berry (BCS) def. A. Bula/N. Bula (PHS), 6-4, 6-3.
Spotts/Thill (LP) def. Yarosh/Higgens (SL), 6-4, 7-6 (11-9).
