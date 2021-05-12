Bombers sweep Red Storm

LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid came away with a 6-0 win over Saranac Lake in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference golf, Wednesday.
Jack Armstrong secured medalist honors with a 41 to lead the Blue Bombers, and Brady Tremblay was right behind his teammate with a 42.
Drew Ferebee (44), Chris Byrne (46), Grady Draper (44) and Alex Wright (51) all recorded match wins to complete the sweep for Lake Placid.
The lowest rounds for the Red Storm actually came in the fourth and fifth spots as Kaleb Mitchell fired a team-low 47, and Carson Ryan carded a 48.
Lake Placid 6, Saranac Lake 0
No. 1- Jack Armstrong def. Noah Munn, 41-54.
No. 2- Brady Tremblay def. Evan Hochwald, 42-53.
No. 3- Drew Ferebee def. Noah Jewtraw, 44-52.
No. 4- Chris Byrne def. Carson Ryan 46-48.
No. 5- Grady Draper def. Kaleb Mitchell, 44-47.
No. 6- Alex Wright def. Colin Rutgers, 51-70.
PERU 4
BEEKMANTOWN 2
PERU — The Nighthawks and Eagles played very competitive matches.
The closest came in the No. 3 and No. 5 slots as Peru's Dominik Nuzzo and Beekmantown's Keegan Seamone halved 47-all, and the Nighthawks' Joshua Trombley and Eagles' Jesse Giddings tied, 59-59.
Keegan Smith earned medalist honors with a sparkling 39 in the No. 1 slot for Peru, edging out Dalton Kane who turned in a 41.
Jacob Bechard (43) and Liam Clark (47) notched points for the Nighthawks, and Ben Welch shot a 57 in the No. 6 match to grab the Eagles' lone full point.
Peru 4, Beekmantown 2
No. 1- Smith (PCS) def. Kane, 39-41.
No. 2- Bechard (PCS) def. Dubray, 43-48.
No. 3- Nuzzo (PCS) halves Seamone, 47-47.
No. 4- Clark (PCS) def. Loughan, 47-58.
No. 5- Trombley (PCS) halves Giddings, 59-59.
No. 6- Welch (BCS) def. Sweeney, 57-65.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 4
AUSABLE VALLEY 2
CHAMPLAIN — Cougars coach Matt Fredette complimented his No. 1 man Chase Letourneau who ended with a solid round of 39, which secured medalist honors.
Ben Fredette notched the next-best round for Northeastern Clinton with a 46, and Caleb Trombley (49) and Dawson Guay (56) won the No. 3 and No. 5 matches, respectively.
Grant Weerts tallied a 50 for the low round in the Patriots' lineup, and Porter Goodman (57) and Ethan Crowningshield (60) won their matches to give AuSable Valley its two points.
Northeastern Clinton 4, AuSable Valley 2
No. 1- Letourneau (NCCS) def. Thomas, 39-53.
No. 2- Fredette (NCCS) def. Weerts, 46-50.
No. 3- Trombley (NCCS) def. Eaton, 49-57.
No. 4- Goodman (AVCS) def. Bosley, 57-67.
No. 5- Guay (NCCS) def. Snow, 56-65.
No. 6- Crowningshield (AVCS) def. Palmer, 60-65.
MVAC
BOQUET VALLEY 5.5
SCHROON LAKE 0.5
WESTPORT — Oakley Buehler was the low man of the day and carded a 51 to power the Griffins in the No. 1 slot.
Boquet Valley's Boden Buehler and the Wildcats' Ronan Deslauriers competed in the most competitive match of the day and halved.
Jackson Hooper (58), Magnus Kohler (59), Braden Liberi (67) and Ella Lobdell (70) all came away with victories to expand the Griffins' advantage.
Schroon Lake's Austin Hartwell tallied a team-low 56.
Boquet Valley 5.5, Schroon Lake 0.5
No. 1- Oakley Buehler (BVCS-51) def. Austin Hartwell (SLCS-56) 3-and-2.
No. 2- Boden Buehler (BVCS-54) and Ronan Deslauriers (SLCS-57) halved.
No. 3- Jackson Hooper (BVCS-58) def. Josiah Melville (SLCS) 5-and-3.
No. 4- Magnus Kohler (BVCS-59) def. Clayton Fish (SLCS) 5-and-4.
No. 5- Braden Liberi (BVCS-67) def. Gabby DeZalia (SLCS-68) 1-up.
No. 6- Ella Lobdell (BVCS-70) def. Paul Provoncha (SLCS) 5-and-3.
WILLSBORO 6
CROWN POINT 0
WILLSBORO — The Warriors came away with a sweep and tallied some quality rounds in the process.
Regan Arnold shot an even-par 35 in the No. 1 match for Willsboro, and Justin Joslyn recorded a personal best with a 2-over-par 37.
Nick Reithel fired a 42 to win his match, and Tekla Fine-Lease secured a point in the No. 4 spot.
Gavin Sours tallied the low round for the Panthers.
Willsboro 6, Crown Point 0
No. 1-Regan Arnold (Will) def Cam Waldorf (CP) 5+4.
No. 2- Nick Reithel (Will) def Gavin Sours (CP) 5+4.
No. 3- Justin Joslyn (Will) def Dmitri Duval (CP) 5+4.
No. 4- Tekla Fine-Lease (Will) def Cole Potter (CP) 4+3.
No. 5- Finn Walker wins by forfeit.
No. 6- Ashton Hathaway wins by forfeit.
