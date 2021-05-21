Bombers edge Cougars with tiebreaker

ROUSES POINT — Friday's Champlain Valley Athletic Conference golf match between Lake Placid and Northeastern Clinton resulted in a tiebreaker at the North Country Golf Club before the Blue Bombers prevailed.
Lake Placid won the tiebreaker, 183-191, after the two teams battled to a 3-all deadlock.
“Such a close match with two ties and another match decided by one stroke,” NCCS coach Matt Fredette said. “Jack Armstrong (41) and Chris Byrne (43) helped Lake Placid win the tiebreaker.”
Byrne and Grady Draper won their matches for the Blue Bombers, while Armstrong and Brady Tremblay halved their matches to account for Lake Placid's three points.
Chase Letourneau, who halved with Armstrong, carded the low round for the Cougars with a 41 to share medalist honors.
Dawson Guay and Carter Fredette picked up wins for NCCS, while Ben Fredette halved his match.
—
Lake Placid 3, NCCS 3
(Lake Placid wins, 183-191, in tiebreaker)
No. 1- Letourneau (NCCS) halved Armstrong (LPCS), 41-41.
No. 2- B. Fredette (NCCS) halved Tremblay (LPCS), 49-49.
No. 3- Byrne (LPCS) def. Trombley (NCCS), 43-53.
No. 4- Draper (LPCS) def. O'Connor (NCCS), 50-51.
No. 5- Guay (NCCS) def. Wright (LPCS), 51-59.
No. 6- C. Fredette (NCCS) def. Foley (LPCS), 50-72.
BEEKMANTOWN 5
SARANAC LAKE 1
PLATTSBURGH — Dalton Kane and Keegan Seamone shared medalist honors each carding a 41 at The Barracks as the Eagles maintained their winning ways.
Zachary Dubray, Riley Loughan and Cooper Burdo also won their matches for Beekmantown.
“Cooper Burdo, in his first varsity match in the No. 6 spot, came through with a win for us,” Beekmantown coach Craig Bacon said. “All of our players are giving 100 percent and gaining confidence on a young team.”
Noah Jewtraw was the only winner for the Red Storm and turned in the low score for his team with a 50.
—
Beekmantown 5, Saranac Lake 1
No. 1- Kane (BCS) def. Ryan (SLCS), 41-60.
No. 2- Dubray (BCS) def. Hochwald (SLCS), 47-51.
No. 3- Seamone (BCS) def. Munn (SLCS), 41-42.
No. 4- Jewtraw (SLCS) def. Giddings (BCS), 50-53.
No. 5- Loughan (BCS) def. Mitchell (SLCS), 51-60.
No. 6- Burdo (BCS) def. Rutgers (SLCS), 54-69.
MORIAH 4.5
AUSABLE VALLEY 1.5
PORT KENT — Thomas Clarke won medalist honors with a 40 at Harmony Golf Club to power the Vikings past the Patriots.
Logan Gilbo (45), Nick Winters (49) and Vance Hickock (50) also won their matches for Moriah.
AuSable Valley's lone victory came from Ethan Crowningshield in the No. 6 match. Jack Thomas and Conor Bushey each carded a 50 for the low scores for the Patriots.
—
Moriah 4.5, AuSable Valley 1.5
No. 1- Clarke (MCS) def. Weerts (AVCS), 40-51.
No. 2- Gilbo (MCS) def. Thomas (AVCS), 45-50.
No. 3- Winters (MCS) def. Bushey (AVCS), 49-50.
No. 4- Allen (AVCS) halved Olcott (MCS), 54-54.
No. 5- Hickock (MCS) def. Goodman (AVCS), 50-56.
No. 6- Crowningshield (AVCS) def. Provoncha (MCS), 58-60.
BOQUET VALLEY 6
SCHROON LAKE 0
WILLSBORO 6
SCHROON LAKE 0
SCHROON LAKE — The Griffins and Warriors recorded shutout victories over the Wildcats.
Regan Arnold paced Willsboro with a match-low 39, and Oakley Buehler carded the low score for Boquet Valley with 45.
Austin Hartwell was low man for Schroon Lake with a 54.
—
Boquet Valley 6, Schroon Lake 0
No. 1- O. Buehler (BV) def. Hartwell (SLCS), 4-and-2.
No. 2- Burdo (BV) def. Deslauriers (SLCS), 1-up.
No. 3- B. Buehler (BV) def. Melville (SLCS), 3-and-1.
No. 4- Hooper (BV) def. DeZalia (SLCS) by forfeit.
No. 5- Boquet Valley wins by forfeit.
No. 6- Boquet Valley wins by forfeit.
—
Willsboro 6, Schroon Lake 6
No. 1- Arnold (WCS) def. Hartwell, 5-and-4.
No. 2- Reithel (WCS) def. Deslauriers, 4-and-3.
No. 3- Joslyn (WCS) def. Melville, 5-and-3.
No. 4- Walker (WCS) def. DeZalia (SLCS) by forfeit.
No. 5- Willsboro won by forfeit.
No. 6- Willsboro won by forfeit.
