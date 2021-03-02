Bolton girls win on Senior Night; Saranac boys outlast AuSable Valley in OT

BOLTON — Kate Van Auken and Maria Baker have been the dynamic duo the Bolton girls basketball team has known for years.
The two combined for 37 points on Senior Night in the Eagles' 58-23 win against Willsboro in a non-league contest, Monday.
It was the first time the two senior stars had played in a game together in 363 days.
"We couldn't be more proud of these two amazing seniors," Bolton coach Luke Schweickert said. "They have played together and started since the eighth grade. These are two of the most amazing, dedicated and driven young ladies to ever come through Bolton Central School.
"They are both throwbacks to yesteryear and compete for every second of the game. They will leave a lasting impression on this basketball program."
Baker totaled a game-high 22 points to go along with Van Auken's 15.
Freshman Ila Hubert contributed on a night for the seniors with 10 points of her own.
Kaili Bourdeau notched a team-high eight points to power the Warriors, and Jenna Ford turned in seven additional points.
—
Bolton 58, Willsboro 23
Willsboro (23)
Arnold 1-0-2, Nolette 0-0-0, Bourdeau 4-0-8, Crowningshield 2-0-4, Ford 3-1-7, Belzile 0-0-0, Harrison 0-2-2. Totals: 10-3-23.
Bolton (58)
Egloff 2-0-4, Van Auken 7-1-15, Hubert 4-1-10, Baker 9-3-22, Trowbridge 2-0-5, Varney 1-0-2, Moscov 0-0-0, Williams 0-0-0. Totals: 25-5-58.
Halftime- Bolton, 27-6.
3 point goals- Hubert (BCS), Baker (BCS), Trowbridge (BCS).
SETON CATHOLIC 47
CHAZY 21
PLATTSBURGH — Madyson Whalen went off for the Knights with 24 points and powered her team to a win in their first game of the season.
Haley Murnane was a good facilitator for Seton Catholic with five assists, and Kennedy Spriggs cleaned up the boards with eight rebounds to go along with eight points.
"Great team win to start the season," Knights coach Keagen Briggs said. "We really locked in on defense in the second half, allowing only three points."
Mackenzie Chapman finished with a team-high eight points for the Eagles.
—
Seton Catholic 47, Chazy 21
Chazy (21)
Chapman 3-1-8, C.Langlois 0-0-0, A. Langlois 1-0-3, Lucas 0-0-0, McChesney 1-0-2, Ratelle 0-0-0, Smith 0-0-0, Turek 0-3-3, Gonyo 2-0-5. Totals: 7-4-21.
Seton Catholic (47)
Hughes 2-0-4, Murnane 2-0-5, Whalen 10-3-24, Conti 0-0-0, Beauduin 0-0-0, Spriggs 3-2-8, Nidasi 0-0-0, Johnston 0-0-0, Pearl 3-0-6, Di Patrizio 0-0-0. Totals: 20-5-47.
Halftime- Seton Catholic, 21-18.
3 point goals- Chapman (CCRS), Langlois (CCRS), Gonyo (CCRS), Murnane (SC), Whalen (SC).
BOYS
SARANAC 61
AUSABLE VALLEY 59 (OT)
SARANAC — What a game.
Jacob Pierce filled up the box score with a game-high 27 points and pulled down six boards to help the Chiefs outlast the Patriots in a thrilling overtime game.
Justin Bedard ended up three boards shy of a double-double with 13 points and seven rebounds to assist the Saranac side.
"The game was back and forth all night," Chiefs coach Mike Recore said. "Another physical battle with AuSable. The kids really came together going down the stretch. We had a couple of nice defensive stops to carry us through."
Aidan Lopez was on fire for the Patriots with a team-high 25 points, which included three makes from downtown.
Nate Doner and Eli Douglas both scored 15 points to boost AuSable Valley.
—
Saranac 61, AuSable Valley 59 (OT)
AuSable (59)
Daby 2-0-4, Doner 7-1-15, Garcia 0-0-0, Hart 0-0-0, Dixon 0-0-0, Lopez 10-0-25, Douglas 5-5-15, Tallman 0-0-0, Snow 0-0-0. Totals: 24-6-59.
Saranac (61)
Bedard 5-2-13, Burns 3-0-6, Faville 1-0-3, Mather 3-0-8, Pierce 11-3-27, Brown 2-0-4. Totals: 25-5-61.
Halftime- AuSable Valley, 30-28.
3 point goals- Lopez (AVCS) 5, Bedard (SCS), Faville (SCS), Mather (SCS) 2, Pierce (SCS) 2.
WILLSBORO 53
BOLTON 16
WILLSBORO — The Warriors got out to a humongous lead early and rolled the rest of the way.
Brennon Farney (14) and Justin Joslyn (11) combined for 25 points to lead the Willsboro scoring party.
Joslyn did most of his damage in the third quarter scoring eight points, and Farney pulled down six boards.
"I'm giving (Cody Kober) and his players from Bolton a lot of credit," Warriors coach Jim Spring said. "They played hard throughout the game and showed great sportsmanship."
Tyler Trowbridge's six points was the team-high mark for the Eagles.
—
Willsboro 53, Bolton 16
Bolton (16)
K. Tennett 1-0-3, J Nieves 0-2-2, A Johnson 0-0-0, M Dobert 1-0-3, E Clesceri 0-0-0, A Kelley 1-0-2, C Becker 0-0-0, T Trowbridge 2-1-6, L Becker 0-0-0. Totals: 5-3-16.
Willsboro (53)
R Arnold 1-0-3, N Reithel 2-0-4, H Meachem 1-0-2, E Cassavaugh 0-0-0, D Meachem 1-0-3, J Joslyn 4-0-11, B Farney 7-0-14, H King 3-1-7, T King 3-0-7, B Sweatt 0-0-0, N Collazo 0-0-0, R Drollette 1-0-2. Totals: 23-1-53.
Halftime- Willsboro, 25-3.
3 point goals- Tennett (BCS), Dobert (BCS), Trowbridge (BCS), Arnold (WICS), Meachem (WICS), Joslyn (WICS) 3, T. King (WICS).
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 44
PERU 27
PLATTSBURGH — Carter King piled up a game-high 14 points to send the Hornets past the Nighthawks.
Plattsburgh jumped out to a 28-15 lead by half against Peru, which was playing the first game of its season.
Michael Phillips totaled 11 points on the Hornets' side of things, and forward Samuel Godfrey led the Nighthawks with 14 points of his own to counter King's scoring total.
—
Plattsburgh High 44, Peru 27
Peru (27)
Haudberg 0-0-0, Premore 1-0-3, Burgette 1-0-2, Falvo 0-0-0, Tyrell 0-0-0, Corral 0-0-0 Godfrey 6-2-14, Guay 2-1-6, Joy 0-0-0, Lawrence 0-0-0, Manchester 1-0-2. Totals: 11-3-27.
Plattsburgh (44)
Gonzalez 0-1-1, Crowley 2-0-4, Perkins 1-1-3, Golden 1-0-2, Phillips 5-0-11, Mulholland 2-0-5, Goerlitz 0-0-0, C. King 6-2-14, Tuller 0-0-0, Trombley 1-0-2, Elshafay 0-0-0, Wylie 1-0-2. Totals: 19-4-44.
Halftime- Plattsburgh High, 28-15.
3 point goals- Premore (PCS), Guay (PCS), Phillips (PHS), Mulholland (PHS).
BEEKMANTOWN 74
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 21
BEEKMANTOWN — The Eagles had plenty of scoring in this one, and it came from all directions.
Andrew Sorrell notched a game-high 18 points to lead all Beekmantown scorers.
Nate Finley and Parker Kelly both finished with 13 points, and Cole Nephew was just short of double digits with nine.
"NCCS was shorthanded but worked hard from start to finish," Beekmantown coach Ryan Converse said. "We played very unselfish. It was a good team win."
Lucas Deuso led the Cougars with eight points, and Dawson Guay chipped in with five.
—
Beekmantown 74, Northeastern Clinton 21
Northeastern Clinton (21)
Guay 2-0-5, Roach 0-0-0, Molinski 2-0-4, Gero 0-0-0, Monette 0-0-0, Deuso 3-1-8, Dubois 0-0-0, Thompson 0-0-0, Garrow 2-0-4. Totals: 9-1-21.
Beekmantown (74)
McClatchie 1-2-5, B. Mason 4-0-8, Finley 6-1-13, Sorrell 7-3-18, I.-J. McCasland 3-0-6, V. Mason 1-0-2, Nephew 4-0-9, Kelly 6-1-13. Totals: 32-7-74.
Halftime- Beekmantown, 41-7.
3 point goals- Guay (NCCS), Deuso (NCCS), McClatchie (BCS), Sorrell (BCS), Nephew (BCS).
MORIAH 59
TICONDEROGA 21
TICONDEROGA — Fifteen points by Rowan Swan contributed to the win for the Vikings, and 14 more points apiece from Will Rohrer and Bryce Sprague certainly helped matters.
In total, Moriah had eight different players get into the scoring category, and they did most of their damage from inside the arc minus one trey made by Matt Diehl.
Brock Huestis powered the Sentinels with 12 points, and Owen Stonitsch added nine points.
Ayden Smith knocked down two triples for Ticonderoga.
—
Moriah 59, Ticonderoga 21
Moriah (59)
A. Hanchett 0-0-0, R. Swan 6-3-15, M. Diehl 1-0-3, K.Peters 1-1-3, M Blaise 2-0-4, TJ Bilow 0-0-0, W. Rohrer 6-2-14, R. Demarais 2-0-4, B. Sprague 6-2-14, K. Sargent 0-0-0, J. Lewis 0-2-2. Totals: 24-10-59.
Ticonderoga (29)
C. Yaw 0-0-0, A. Smith 2-0-6, B. Molina 0-0-0, M. Brown 0-0-0, O. Stonitsch 4-0-9, M. Benedict 1-0-2, B. Olden 0-0-0, B. Huestis 6-0-12. Totals: 13-0-29.
Halftime- Moriah, 39-12.
3 point goals- Diehl (MCS), Smith (TCS) 2, Stonitsch (TCS).
SETON CATHOLIC 55
CHAZY 42
PLATTSBURGH — The Eagles were hot from downtown, but the Knights were not thrown off.
Alex Coupal piled up a game-high 23 points and six assists, and Dominic Allen and Kolbee Lapoint both chipped in with 10 more points to send Seton Catholic to a win.
Aiden Pearl contributed eight points and nine rebounds for a near double-double night in the win.
"This was a good win to start the season with many players contributing in various ways," Knights coach Larry Converse said. "We will continue to learn, grow and improve as the season continues."
Chazy poured in nine triples as a team and was led in scoring by Patrick Dwyer's 13 points.
Dwyer, Jeremy Juneau, Traygan Coon and Devin Therrian all hit two shots from deep, and Therrian totaled 12 points.
—
Seton Catholic 55, Chazy 42
Chazy (42)
Barcomb 1-0-2, Dwyer 5-1-13, Juneau 2-0-6, LaBarge 1-0-3, Coon 2-0-6, Salimando 0-0-0, Therrian 4-2-12, Castine 0-0-0. Totals: 15-3-42.
Seton Catholic (55)
Guay 1-2-4, Shalton 0-0-0, Coupal 9-4-23, Pearl 3-2-8, Allen 5-0-10, Lapoint 5-0-10. Totals: 23-8-55.
Halftime- Seton Catholic, 26-14.
3 point goals- Dwyer (CCRS) 2, Juneau (CCRS) 2, LaBarge (CCRS), Coon (CCRS) 2, Therrian (CCRS) 2, Coupal (SC).
SATURDAY
GIRLS
AUSABLE VALLEY 37
BEEKMANTOWN 34
CLINTONVILLE — Down by five at half, the Patriots rallied.
Led by 14 points, including two treys, from Koree Stillwell, AuSable Valley erased its deficit and fended off the Eagles.
Kiera Regan turned in seven points to pace the Beekmantown scorers, and Grace McCasland and Faith Whitney both notched six.
—
AuSable Valley 37, Beekmantown 34
Beekmantown (34)
McCasland 2-2-6, Williams 0-0-0, Cross 1-1-3, Chapman 2-0-4, Whitney 2-0-6, Parliment 4-0-8, Regan 3-1-7. Totals: 14-4-34.
AuSable Valley (37)
Prentiss 0-4-4, Keyser 0-0-0, Douglass 2-4-8, Rennie 1-0-2, Richards 0-0-0, Bombard 0-0-0, Pelkey 0-1-1, Stillwell 5-2-14, Shambo 4-0-8, Durgan 0-0-0. Totals: 12-11-37.
Halftime- Beekmantown, 19-14.
3 point goals- Whitney (BCS) 2, Stillwell (AVCS) 2.
SARANAC 59
PLATTSBURGH 17
PLATTSBURGH — Payton Couture's 22 points sent the Chiefs to a big win, and Sydney Myers also proved to be a big scorer with 19 points of her own.
Saranac limited the Hornets to seven points in the second half to take control.
"First things first, hats off to our administration and Section VII for giving our kids an opportunity to play, we are very thankful," Plattsburgh coach Joe Mazzella said.
"Saranac is one of the top teams in the league with a fantastic coach, and we had our hands full (Saturday). Payton Couture showed that she is still the best player in the league as she was really tough to defend. We will continue to grow and get better, and at the end of the day, we have to continue to compete and show toughness."
Charlotte Steria and Kennedi LaValley both scored four points to lead the Hornets in scoring.
—
Saranac 59, Plattsburgh High 17
Saranac (59)
Mulverhill 2-0-5, Usl 1-0-2, Parker 1-0-3, Liberty 0-0-0, Myers 9-0-19, Denis 1-1-3, Garman 0-1-1, Ducatte 2-0-4, Reil 0-0-0, Couture 11-0-22. Totals: 27-2-59.
Plattsburgh High (17)
Clermont 0-0-0, Long 1-0-3, Yocum 0-0-0, Fuller 0-0-0, Hemingway 1-0-2, Fitzwater 1-0-2, Fields 0-0-0, LaValley 1-1-4, Steria 2-0-4, Crahan 0-0-0, Whalen 1-0-2, Bilow 0-0-0. Totals: 7-1-17.
Halftime- Saranac, 26-10.
3 point goals- Mulverhill (SCS), Parker (SCS), Myers (SCS), Long (PHS), LaValley (PHS).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.