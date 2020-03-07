Bolton avenges crushing 2019 loss, wins Class D crown

PLATTSBURGH — Maria Baker put on a stellar game and scored a game-high 21 points in Bolton's 39-28 victory over Schroon Lake in the Section VII Class D girls basketball championship Friday at the Plattsburgh Field House.
The game was within three points for the first three quarters with the lead changing every other basket.
The crowds were on their feet and cheering loud with every point made and every lead change.
The Eagles were in the same position last year where they went into the finals, but had lost by a single point.
“You hate to say it, but the experience does help,” Bolton coach Luke Schweickert said. “This is an amazing accomplishment, and I can't quantify what it takes and what they've done.
“They did a heck of a job, and I'm really proud of them.”
Baker showed a consistent game in the first three quarters scoring at least three points in each set, but she stole the game away in the fourth quarter, making eight of her 21 points and taking the lead for the Eagles.
“It was very similar to our last game I'd say,” Baker said. “My shots weren't falling in the beginning, but we are a team that tends to pull through in the fourth quarter, so I was very confident that we would be able to do that. During halftime we were only up by one point, but I knew it'd be a close game and I knew we'd have to fight through the entire thing and I'm happy we came out with the win.”
That couldn't be more true as the Bolton team showed new energy and drive and as Baker continued to bank shots and make her free throws.
“Maria has been in situations like this,” Schweickert said. “She's been starting point guard since she was an eighth-grader on a team of seniors, and she's been beaten up, knocked down, grabbed, held and she's the quickest kid around.
“She's really among the most resilient, tough kids ever.”
Another crucial contributor for the Eagles was Kate Van Auken who tossed in 10 points and had a number of steals.
“Katelyn Van Auken is the most coachable player I've had in my life,” Schweickert said. “I've coached baseball, softball and basketball, and if you could take anyone into a foxhole with you, she'd be the first person on your right-hand side. She's just an absolute animal, I love her.”
The Wildcats had a 9-7 lead after the first quarter and were just a point shy after the next two quarters eclipsed.
The lead continued to shift and the Schroon Lake team kept up their efforts, but Bolton's defense kept them at bay and they didn't score in the last five minutes of play.
The Wildcats' Malena Gereau scored a team-high nine points, but fouled out in the last quarter.
Dakotah Cutting and Kayli Hayden each registered eight points for Schroon Lake in its loss.
“We've been practicing for many months, and our team is very close,” Baker said. “Katelyn (Van Auken) and I have been working together since we were three so I think we can do anything together.”
The fourth quarter is where the game turned around for the Eagles.
“Alysha McGarr came away with a loose ball, scrapped it up and popped it back in and it just ignited everybody,” Schweickert said. “We started playing better defense and fighting for loose balls, and when it came down to it at the end, we got our hands on more balls than they did and were able to put them in the basket. Very fortunate.”
Alysha McGarr (4), Sarah McGarr (2) and Haven Varney (2) made up the remaining eight points for Bolton and were big components in the win.
The Eagles had a full cheering section and a big inflatable Eagle on their side to support them.
“My biggest motivator was probably our fans,” Baker said. “All of them came up here from a few hours away. Also with our loss last year, I wanted to come and prove to all of them that we could do it."
Bolton will continue on to a regional game next week and see how far they can bring this energy.
“We've got some scrappy athletes, some hardcore basketball players and just some good contributors to this team that can handle my nuttiness and they know that they have our support 100%, we love these girls,” Schweickert said. “They've always believed in me and Gary (Drake), and I have to believe in them, so we'll just keep going as far as we can. It's unbelievable.”
Bolton 39, Schroon Lake 28
Bolton (39)
Gollhofer 0-0-0, Van Auken 3-4-10, Pfau 0-0-0, Baker 9-3-21, Scott 0-0-0, Trowbridge 0-0-0, Varney 0-2-2, S. McGarr 1-0-2, Jennings 0-0-0, A. McGarr 1-2-4. Totals: 14-11-39.
Schroon Lake (28)
Cutting 3-2-8, Kowal 0-0-0, Buell 0-0-0, Maisonville 0-0-0, Hayden 3-1-8, Baker 1-0-2, Mieras 0-1-1, Shaughnessy 0-0-0, Storman 0-0-0, Gereau 3-2-9. Totals: 10-6-28.
Halftime- Bolton, 19-18.
3 point goals- Schroon Lake (2) Gereau, Hayden.
