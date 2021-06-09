Blue Bombers rally past Chiefs

LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid pushed across four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on Wednesday to rally past AuSable Valley, 7-6, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference softball.
Emma Adragna and Danaya Patterson led the Blue Bombers with two hits apiece and Chelsea Moore doubled.
Grace Crawford struck out five in going the distance for the pitching win.
Sara Richards accounted for two hits for AuSable Valley, which held a 6-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth.
“It was our second late comeback in our last three games,” Lake Placid coach Greg Hayes said. “I'm proud of the way the girls played, coming back so soon after a tough loss to Ticonderoga last night.
“Our pitching has struggled at times this season, but Grace had a great game tonight.”
AuSable Valley 000 330 0 — 6 5 5
Lake Placid 101 014 x — 7 8 4
Sawyer, Hickey (6) and Richards. Crawford and Adragna. WP- Crawford. LP- Hickey. 2B- Moore (LPCS).
SARANAC LAKE 16
MORIAH 10
PORT HENRY — Winning pitcher Kylee Meyer, Amya Hurteau and Sydney Leeret all accounted for three hits each for the Red Storm, with Leeret hitting a home run.
Karlie Goetz and Tailor Whitson added two hits apiece for Saranac Lake, which scored seven runs in the sixth inning to take a 15-7 advantage. Meyer finished with seven strikeouts.
The Vikings totaled eight hits in the contest and losing pitcher Gwen Eichen had a double.
Saranac Lake 430 017 1 — 16 19 0
Moriah 011 232 1 — 10 8 3
Meyer and Cleator. G. Eichen and M. Eichen, Towns (3). WP- Meyer. LP- G. Eichen. 2B- Goetz (SLCS), Hurteau (SLCS), G. Eichen (MCS). HR- Leeret (SLCS).
MVAC
SCHROON LAKE/BOLTON 8
BOQUET VALLEY 1
WESTPORT — Winning pitcher Jane Trowbridge allowed six hits, walked one and struck out 14.
Skyler Scott, Maddy Monahan and Ila Hubert led the way offensively for the visitors with two hits each. Schroon Lake/Bolton scored at least a run in the first four innings to take an 8-0 advantage.
Scarlett Behm was the leading hitter for the Griffins with two hits. Losing pitcher Anna Burdo struck out five.
Schroon Lake/Bolton 212 300 0 — 8 8 1
Boquet Valley 000 010 0 — 1 6 8
Trowbridge and Scott. Burdo and Denton, Schwoebel (3). WP- Trowbridge. LP- Burdo. 2B- Laperle (SL/B), Cornwright (BV).
