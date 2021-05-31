Blue Bombers outlast Cougars in offensive battle

LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid and Northeastern Clinton combined for 36 runs and 37 hits, but the Blue Bombers had a bit more of both.
Lake Placid ended up on the right end of a 19-17 win in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference softball, Saturday.
Danaya Patterson, Kiera Levitt and Maddie Herzog all had great days at the dish with four hits apiece, while Dariana Patterson and Nadia Phillip registered three hits to go along with two more from Natalie Tavares.
Brooklyn Huffman came in to start the fourth inning and picked up the pitching win after Northeastern Clinton had scored three runs in the first, second and third innings.
Three Cougars — Paige Bourgeois, Brooke Basmajian and Rachel Letourneau — all had three hits.
Bailee Lafountain recorded two three-baggers, and Desiree Dubois notched two singles to boost Northeastern Clinton.
—
Lake Placid 19, Northeastern Clinton 17
NCCS 333 050 3 — 17 17 5
LPCS 620 434 X — 19 20 6
McComb and Basmajian. Pedu, Huffman (4) and Tavares. WP- Huffman. LP- McComb. 2B- Basmajian (NCCS), Tavares (LP), Patterson (LP). 3B- Lafountain (NCCS) 2, Creller (NCCS) 2.
SARANAC 11
MORIAH 3
PORT HENRY — Hailee Liberty notched seven strikeouts in a complete-game performance to pace the Chiefs in the circle, and Aislyn Liberty tied Olivia Benjamin for a team-high two hits.
Paige Towns had two singles for the Vikings, and Gwen Eichen punched out five Saranac batters.
“Saranac hit the ball well and played solid defense,” Moriah coach Billie Jo Simpson said.
—
Saranac 11, Moriah 3
SCS 433 001 0 — 11 8 3
MCS 000 003 0 — 3 5 7
H. Liberty and Benjamin. G. Eichen and Towns. WP- H. Liberty. LP- G. Eichen. 3B- Garman (SCS), Benjamin (SCS).
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 17
TICONDEROGA 1
TICONDEROGA — What looked to be a pitchers’ duel took a dramatic turn in the fifth inning and on as the Hornets scored a combined 16 runs in the final three frames.
Before the fifth, Plattsburgh High’s Calli Fitzwater and the Sentinels’ Anna Whitman combined to allow just three hits.
One of Amanda Vaughn’s two doubles kicked off the scoring for the Hornets in the fifth by driving in two runs, and Lilly Duquette capped off the fifth with a run-scoring single.
A two-run triple from Vaughn in the sixth put the game out of reach.
“The wheels came off in the fifth inning, and we simply couldn't recover,” Ticonderoga coach Eric Mullen said. “Plattsburgh has good hitters, and they made us pay for our mistakes. Calli Fitzwater pitched a great game overpowering us early and keeping us off balance in the later innings.”
Fitzwater tossed a complete game with 15 strikeouts and four walks to go along with four hits allowed.
Sentinels freshman Jaelyn Whitford, playing in her first varsity game, singled and scored Ticonderoga’s lone run.
Lilly Duquette and Fitzwater notched two base knocks apiece for the Hornets.
—
Plattsburgh High 17, Ticonderoga 1
PHS 100 055 6 — 17 13 2
TCS 000 010 0 — 1 4 7
Fitzwater and Hemingway. Whitman, Paige (6), and Rich, Dorsett (6). WP- Fitzwater. LP- Whitman. 2B- Vaughn (PHS). 3B- Vaughn (PHS).
PERU 19
SARANAC LAKE 0
SARANAC LAKE — Bri Brousseau hit for the cycle, and the Nighthawks rolled to a win against the Red Storm.
Isabella Sypek added two singles to the Peru charge, which was highlighted by a nine-run third frame.
Sydney Leeret of the Red Storm and the Nighthawks’ Rachel Madore made their varsity pitching debuts.
Emily Beattie was the winning pitcher and struck out three hitters, and Karlie Goetz registered three punchouts in the circle for Saranac Lake.
—
Peru 19, Saranac Lake 0
PCS 109 36 — 19 10 0
SLC 000 00 — 0 4 6
Beattie, Madore (5) and Sypek. Goetz, Leeret (5) and Barry, Cleator (4). WP- Beattie. LP- Goetz. 2B- Brousseau (PCS). 3B- Brousseau (PCS). HR- Brousseau (PCS).
