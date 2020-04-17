Bizarre, unprecedented, times for the sports world

Thirty-six days ago, I wrote a column titled "Goodbye to sports for now, not forever" after sports on all levels were either canceled or postponed.
It feels like it has been forever since I wrote that.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made all the days mesh together and seem like we're moving forward at a snail's pace.
Honestly, it's as if we are living in a history lesson right now, and every day, a new chapter gets added.
I remember the night the reality of the coronavirus hit for me.
I was sitting in the newsroom March 11 watching the Northern Adirondack girls and Moriah boys basketball teams play in NYSPHSAA sub-regionals in Potsdam because I was advised not to travel that night with the virus being a concern.
Throughout that night, hesitancy kept creeping into my mind about whether or not reporting from the office would be a good plan, but Northern Adirondack coach Dennis LaBarge and Moriah coach Brian Cross were both class acts and called me after their games and allowed me to do all my reporting from a distance without a hitch.
Any hesitancy and regret I had that night about not attending those games in person diminished when I saw an ESPN notification on my phone that said the Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.
In that moment, I tried to wrap my mind around what was happening. I realized a bit at the time that sports may be postponed, but I really could not have envisioned the series of events that followed.
The dominoes began to fall at a rapid pace.
The next day, March 12, I was writing about how NYSPHSAA postponed its winter championships indefinitely and how the NCAA canceled the remainder of its winter and spring sports seasons.
Since then, I have written numerous stories sharing the thoughts and emotions from various athletes, coaches and athletic administrators about their takes on various seasons being cut short and postponed.
These were the last stories I could have imagined writing about.
But here we are in these unprecedented times.
Every sports edition I have put out since in this recent stretch has felt like a paper that will have some significant historical value to it.
I sometimes just look at headlines of various local and national stories and say to myself, "Wow."
The graphic you see above this column showcases some of the gruesome and unfathomable headlines that have appeared in the Press-Republican this past month.
I mean, there's not much else to say after you read some of those.
It has been a bit over a month since this minuscule opponent started to really challenge sports, and right now, it's still winning.
To put into sports terms how difficult this virus has been on the world, it's like we are playing a basketball game against an invisible opponent.
As the home team, we are trying to play great defense, but this unwelcome, visiting opponent keeps putting points on the scoreboard as we just try and stay within striking distance.
It seems at times as if the game has gotten out of control, and we are all just trying to mount a rally.
A key to a good rally is athletes listening to what their coaches say, and in this case, our coaches are health officials.
If we want sports back, we need to do the things health officials advise.
While we may not like this social-distancing era and everything that comes with it, we need to follow the game plan. It's the only way we are going to win.
What's hard is there's no clock telling us when this game will end. There are a lot of unknowns about this contest's outcome.
The outlook of a spring sports season for area high school athletes seems less and less likely by the day, and I can't imagine how all our local athletes feel right now.
We already know there will be no college sports until the late summer at the earliest.
As far as professional sports go, ideas are being thrown around about how various leagues can start back up with significant limitations, including no fans attending events.
One way or another, however, we need to stay positive.
I know that's what I am trying to do.
Since sports went away, I try to keep busy and challenge myself to provide local sports coverage in every edition.
That's my way of coping with these times, and it has worked pretty well to this point.
I hope everyone finds ways to acclimate to this current, bizarre time we live in.
I wish everyone the best of health and hope we can get back to normalcy soon.
Right now, the sports world is dark, but the lights will shine again.
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.