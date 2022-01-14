Benware, Lacy lead AuSable bowlers past Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH — Max Benware and Breanna Lacy led AuSable Valley’s bowlers to a decisive victory over Plattsburgh High in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference action, Friday.
Benware paced the Patriot boys with a 623 series, with Connor LaDuke and Luke Trombley also chipping in strong nights with 570 and 536 series, respectively.
Evan Rundall’s 559 series was good for team lead on the Hornets in the loss.
Lacy led the AuSable Valley girls, rolling a 533 series, including a 215-point high game.
Madison Briggs’ 341 series led the Plattsburgh girls in the loss.
—
Boys
AuSable Valley 4, Plattsburgh 0
AVCS- Benware 163-203-257-623, LaDuke 180-212-570, Trombley 178-193-536, Devlin 163-184-503, Taylor 178-193-462.
PHS- Rundall 182-208-559, Bernier 150-162-416, Donaldson 146-147-410, Mintz 124-157-402.
—
Girls
AuSable Valley 4, Plattsburgh 0
AVCS- Lacy 161-215-533, Perkey 123-123-355, Quinn 122-108-321, Matteau 104-107-285, Church 248.
PHS- Briggs 129-107-105-341, McCormick 140-332, Ashline 117-119-322
