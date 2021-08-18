PLATTSBURGH – Ben Sarraf, who has spent the last eight seasons as the Cardinals' associate head coach, has been named the head women's basketball coach at Plattsburgh State, Athletic Director Mike Howard announced, Wednesday.
He becomes just the fourth head coach in the 46-year history of the Plattsburgh State women's basketball program.
Sarraf takes over for Cheryl Cole, who will become a full-time administrator as the department's Associate Director of Athletics/Senior Woman Administrator. Cole wrapped up her 24-year head coaching career at Plattsburgh State with 249 victories, one SUNYAC championship and one NCAA Division III Tournament appearance to finish as the winningest coach in program history.
"Ben has worked extremely hard on behalf of our women's basketball program for the past eight years, and I am extremely pleased to be able to see that hard work rewarded with this opportunity," Howard said. "I have great confidence that he will continue to build upon the foundation of success that coach Cheryl Cole developed over the past 20-plus years as the head coach of our women's program."
"This is the opportunity of lifetime, and I couldn't be more excited to have it at Plattsburgh," Sarraf said. "I'm more grateful than words can express. First, I want to thank my wife, parents and rest of my family for supporting me throughout this journey that most would consider me crazy for attempting. I want to thank Cheryl Cole for taking a chance on me eight years ago. Without her, I wouldn't be here. I also want to thank Abby Pyzik and DeAnn Craft for taking the same chance Coach Cole did. I want to thank Mike Howard as well because the decision to let me take over this program was ultimately his. It means a lot to have his confidence and support as I begin the next step of my career. Finally, and most importantly, I want to thank every player I've coached along the way. I can say with certainty that without you I would not have made it this far. You all know who you are. I couldn't be happier to finally get this chance that at times I was not sure would come. I'm going to make the most of it. Go Cardinals!"
During the course of Sarraf's eight years with the Plattsburgh State women's basketball program, six different student-athletes have earned All-SUNYAC honors, including Kathleen Payne, the SUNYAC Player of the Year and an All-American in 2013-14.
Along with Cole, Sarraf guided the Cardinals to their best season in program history in 2013-14. There was no shortage of program firsts for the Cardinals, who claimed the title of SUNYAC regular-season and tournament champions for the first time in program history. Additionally, the team made it to the NCAA Division III Tournament for the first time and earned the program's first NCAA Tournament triumph with a 67-56 win over Roger Williams University.
Sarraf arrived in the North Country in 2013 after a three-year stint as the assistant coach at another NCAA Division III institution – Lynchburg College in Lynchburg, Va.
He helped guide the 2012-13 edition of the Hornets to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference semifinals for the first time since the 1989-90 campaign.
During his tenure there, Lynchburg saw its win total go from seven, to nine, and finally, 18 victories in his final season with the Hornets. He had a hand in recruiting four 1,000-point scorers, including the program's career record holder in scoring, and he helped recruit Lynchburg's all-time assists leader.
All told, Sarraf helped recruit or coach 12 All-ODAC selections, two of whom became All-Region honorees. He assisted in recruiting the cornerstone group of the Hornet team that won the program's first-ever ODAC title and made its first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance in 2015-16.
Prior to his years at Lynchburg, Sarraf served as the assistant women's basketball coach at NCAA Division II Saint Anselm College during the 2009-10 campaign.
In addition to his years of experience at the collegiate level, Sarraf has also been on the staff of numerous basketball camps, including the 2012 Duke University women's basketball camp and the University of Virginia's women's basketball camp for three years.
Hailing from Amherst, N.H., Sarraf graduated from Providence College with a bachelor's degree in accounting in 2008 before earning his master's degree in educational leadership from Lynchburg.
