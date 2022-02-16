TICONDEROGA — Alexis Belrose and Abby Peryea each surpassed 20 points on the night to power Northern Adirondack past Ticonderoga, 65-42, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference basketball action, Wednesday.
“We played hard and competed well throughout the game,” Sentinel coach Dan Dorsett said. “NAC is a well rounded team and tough to beat when they are shooting that well.”
Peryea led the squad with 27 points while Belrose netted 23, including all five of the team’s three-pointers.
Isabella Gilmore also chipped in, tallying 11 points in the game.
On the Ticonderoga side, Sophia Dorsett put up a 12-point first half before finishing with 14 points while Cassidy Mattison’s 14-point second half gave her a team-leading 22 points on the night.
Mattison and Dorsett also accounted for all eight of Ticonderoga’s treys, netting five and three, respectively.
Northern Adirondack 65, Ticonderoga 42
Northern Adirondack (65)
LaBarge 1-2-4, Gilmore 5-1-11, Belrose 8-2-23, Poupore 0-0-0, Abigail Peryea 0-0-0, Charland 0-0-0, Abby Peryea 12-3-27. Totals- 26-8-65.
Ticonderoga (42)
Dorsett 5-1-14, Sutphen 0-0-0, Mattison 7-3-22, L Zelinski 0-0-0, S Zelinski 1-0-2, Whitford 0-0-0, Davis 2-0-4, Decker 0-0-0.
Halftime- Northern Adirondack, 32-24.
3 point goals- Northern Adirondack (5) Belrose 5. Ticonderoga (8) Dorsett 3, Mattison 5.
AUSABLE VALLEY 52
SARANAC LAKE 31
SARANAC LAKE — The Griffins took the win on the Red Storm’s Senior Night, but Saranac Lake coach Chad LaDue applauded AuSable Valley for their sportsmanship.
“Coach (Jon) Douglass was a class act; he allowed our team to have some fun tonight,” LaDue said. “Every player in uniform for both teams got a chance to play, and, even in a loss, our girls had a great night.”
Lilley Keyser’s 15 points led the Griffins in their win, with Kaydence Hoehn chipping in eight points.
Alex LaDue’s 12 points led the Saranac Lake girls in the loss.
The Red Storm closes out its season against Lake Placid, Thursday.
“I would like to wish Ausable the best of luck in the playoffs,” coach LaDue said. “Their players and coaches showed great sportsmanship.”
AuSable Valley 52, Saranac Lake 31
AuSable Valley (52)
Richards 0-1-1, Hickey 0-0-0, Keyser 5-2-15, Knapp 1-1-3, Douglass 1-2-4, Hoehn 3-2-8, Egglefield 0-4-6, Douglass 1-0-2, Stanley 1-0-2, Shambo 2-1-5, Durgan 1-3-5. Totals- 16-16-52.
Saranac Lake (31)
S. Leeret 2-1-5, A. LaDue 4-0-12, E. Ownes 0-0-0, A. Hewitt 1-1-3, P. Peer 0-0-0, B. Clark 1-0-2, C. LaDue 1-2-4, M. Small 1-0-2, A. Whitson 0-0-0, K. Meyer 1-0-3. Totals- 11-4-31.
Halftime- AuSable Valley, 17-9.
3 point goals- Ausable Valley (4) Keyser 3, Schier. Saranac Lake (5) A. LaDue 4, K. Meyer.
SARANAC 65
PLATTSBURGH 20
SARANAC — It was Lexie Denis’ Senior Night for the Chiefs, and her and her teammates didn’t let the moment slip, taking a decisive win over the Hornets.
Denis put up 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals, while Sydney Myers led the squad with 17 points, 11 steals and eight rebounds.
Brenna Ducatte had a strong night of her own, recording 11 points, seven rebounds and four steals.
“ The girls have been in a bit of a shooting slump the past few games, but they came out tonight with confidence looking for their shot,” Saranac coach Tim Newell said. “The girls shared the ball well on the offensive end with everyone getting into the scoring column.”
Cora Long recorded nine points, including Plattsburgh’s only two three-pointers, to lead the Hornets in the loss.
“A credit to Plattsburgh, as they continued to play with great effort throughout the game,” Newell said.
Saranac 65, Plattsburgh 20
Plattsburgh (20)
An. Crahan 0-0-0, Clermont 0-0-0, Hewson 1-0-2, Long 2-3-9, Bilow 0-0-0, Hemingway 0-4-4, Fitzwater 0-1-1, Steria 0-0-0, Al. Crahan 1-0-2, DeTulleo 1-0-2, Whalen 0-0-0. Totals- 5-8-20.
Saranac (65)
M. Denis 2-0-5, Brown 1-0-3, Parker 1-0-3, Lay. Pellerin 2-0-5, Smith 0-0-0, Myers 7-3-17, Lau. Pellerin 1-0-2, L. Denis 4-1-11, Brault 2-1-6, Ducatte 5-1-11, Fay 1-0-2. Totals- 26-6-65.
Halftime- Saranac, 33-10.
3 point goals- Saranac (7) M. Denis, Brown, Parker, Lay. Pellerin, L. Denis 2, Brault. PHS (2) Long 2.
PERU 41
BEEKMANTOWN 37
PERU — The Nighthawk seniors “showed out” on Senior Night, coach Eric Dubay said, leading the squad to a tight win over the Eagles.
“Aoife Lawliss played great defense on Grace McCasland, Mia Marino knocked down some big shots, Isabella Sypek and TyniciaHendrix finished well and manned the paint, and Kortney McCarthy did a little bit of everything,” Dubay said. “I thought the girls played a great all around game and I’m glad they got to take it home.”
McCarthy led a spread out night of Peru scoring with 12 points, while Hendrix netted nine, Marino recorded eight and Sypek recorded six.
Kiera Regan led the charge for the Beekmantown offense, scoring a team-leading 21 points on the night.
“She is a strong inside presence and caused problems for us all night,” Dubay said of Regan.
Peru 41, Beekmantown 37
Beekmantown (37)
Whitney 2-1-7, Grace McCasland 0-4-4, Miller 0-0-0, Cross 0-0-0, Kiera Regan 9-3-21, Parliament 1-3-5
Peru (41)
Lawliss 1-0-2, Marino 3-0-8, McCarthy 5-2-12, Sypek 2-2-6, Hendrix 3-3-9, St Denis 1-0-2, Brousseau 1-0-2, Lawyer 0-0-0, Prescott 0-0-0. Totals- 16-7-41.
Halftime- Peru, 18-15.
3 point goals- Peru (2) Marino 2. Beekmantown (2) Whitney 2.
MVAC
LAKE PLACID 57
CHAZY 54 (OT)
LAKE PLACID — A tilt between the Blue Bombers and Eagles was so titght it required extra minutes.
The Lake Placid squad ended up on top, in the end, with Nadia Phillip, Julia Crawford and Arnita Cecunjanin netting 17, 14 and 10 points, respectively, to lead the offense.
Chelsea Moore added nine points of her own for the Blue Bombers.
Hadley Lucas led Chazy with 13 points in the loss, while Carly LaPierre was just behind her with 12.
Lake Placid 57, Chazy 54
Chazy (54)
Lucas 4-1-13, LaPierre 4-4-12, Turek 3-3-9, Langlois 3-0-9, Gonyo 2-0-5, Columbus 2-0-4, Howell 1-0-2. Totals- 19-8-54.
Lake Placid (57)
Phillip 8-1-17, Crawford 7-0-14, Ar. Cecunjanin 4-2-10, Moore 4-1-9, Coursen 2-0-5, Ahmemulic 1-0-2, Jordon 0-0-0, An. Cecunjanin 0-0-0, Marvin 0-0-0, Light 0-0-0. Totals- 26-4-57.
Halftime- Chazy, 27-19.
3 point goals- Lake Placid (1) Coursen. Chazy (8) Gonyo, Langlois 3, Lucas 4.
CROWN POINT 41
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 28
NORTH CREEK — Gabrielle Mazzotte put up 16 points to lead the Panthers to victory over Johnsburg/Minerva.
Those points included the team’s three treys in the game. She was helped by Abagale LaMotte’s 13 points and Lauren Kimball’s eight points.
Cassie Dunbar’s 13 points paced the Johnsburgh/Minerva squad in the loss.
Crown Point 41, Johnsburg/Minerva 28
Crown Point (41)
Munson 2-0-4, Mazzotte 5-3-16, Kimball 4-0-8, LaMotte 6-1-13, Hurlburt 0-0-0, Gundal 0-0-0, Duprey 0-0-0, Greenan 0-0-0, Gibbs 0-0-0. Totals- 17-4-41.
Johnsburg/Minerva (28)
Dunbar 5-3-13, Bernard 1-0-3, Mohowski 2-0-4, Noel 2-1-5, Mulligan 1-0-3. Totals- 11-4-28.
Halftime- Crown Point, 23-14.
3 point goals- Crown Point (3) Mazzotte 3. Johnsburg/Minerva (2) Bernard, Mulligan.
BOYS
BOQUET VALLEY 74
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 34
WESTPORT — The Griffin boys got double-digit nights from three seniors on Senior Night to rout Johnsburgh/Minerva.
“A great senior night for BVCS,” Boquet Valley coach Colby Pulsifier said. “After the ceremony they went out and played solid basketball. The guys did a nice job finding the open hand and knocking down shots.”
Oakley Buehler racked up 19 points, five rebounds and five steals; Jackson Hooper netted 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds; and Aidan Lobdell tallied 16 points, 11 rebounds and three steals.
Rodney Wolfe and Yandon Cleveland paced the Johnsburg/Minerva squad in their loss, netting 16 and 13 points, respectively.
Boquet Valley 74, Johnsburg/Minerva 34
Johnsburg/Minerva (34)
Degroat 0-0-0, Cleveland 5-0-13, Poirer 1-0-3, Vanderwalker 0-0-0, Fish 1-0-2, Galle 0-0-0, Moses 0-0-0, Prosser 0-0-0, Moffitt 0-0-0, Wolfe 7-2-16. Totals- 14-2-34.
Boquet Valley (74)
Dominic Smith 1-0-2, Jackson Hooper 8-2-18, Ben Burdo 2-1-5, Michael Race 1-0-2, Bode Buehler 0-0-0, Jameson Fiegl 2-1-5, Oakley Buehler 8-1-19, Aidan Lobdell 7-2-16, Maddox Rice 3-0-7. Totals- 32-7-74.
Halftime- Boquet Valley, 35-14.
3 point goals- Boquet Valley (3) O. Buehler 2, Rice. Johnsburg/Minerva (4) Cleveland 3, Poirer.
NEWCOMB 49
KEENE 41
KEENE — A massive, 28-point night from Newcomb’s Logan Bush propelled his team past the Beavers.
Those 28 points included four of the team’s five three-pointers.
Vann Morrelli led the Keene squad with 18 points in the team’s loss, while Zane Del Pozo chipped in nine.
Newcomb led the game 15-12 at the half.
Newcomb 49, Keene 41
Newcomb (49)
L. Bush 12-0-28, Sandiford 0-0-0, E. Bush 1-0-2, Aguilar 3-0-7, J. Armstrong 3-0-6, M. Armstrong 3-0-6. Totals- 22-0-49.
Keene (41)
Caito 2-0-6, Becker 0-0-0, Del Pozo 3-3-9, Linton 1-0-2, Morrelli 9-0-18, Hyler 2-0-6, Jacobson 0-0-0. Totals- 17-3-41.
Halftime- Newcomb, 15-12.
3 point goals- Newcomb (5) L. Bush 4, Aguilar. Keene (4) Caito 2, Hyler 2.
