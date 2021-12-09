Beekmantown wrestlers take Wednesday win over NAC

BEEKMANTOWN — Jacob Lagree (110) and Alexander Hall (189) won matches by pin on Wednesday night to help give Beekmantown a 45-21 victory over Northern Adirondack in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference wrestling.
Jacob Magiera (138) won by decision for the Eagles, who were winners by forfeit in five other weight classes.
Trent Snide-Hesselton (172) and Trey McGee (215) recorded wins by fall for the Bobcats, while Parker Manor (132) won by decision. NAC won one match via the forfeit route.
—
Beekmantown 45, NAC 21
102- Bartlemous (NAC) won by forfeit.
110- Lagree (BCS) pinned Smith, 3:36.
118- double forfeit.
126- Brown (BCS) won by forfeit.
132- Manor (NAC) dec. dec. Frost-Jones, 4-1.
138- Magiera (BCS) dec. Reif, 5-0.
145- Bell (BCS) won by forfeit.
152- Harrington (BCS) won by forfeit.
160- Brinson (BCS) won by forfeit.
172- Snide-Hasselton (NAC) pinned Lavarnway, :17.
189- Hall (BCS) pinned Roberts, 2:45.
215- McGee (NAC) pinned Lewandowski, :27.
285- Bushey (BCS) won by forfeit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.