Beekmantown wrestlers down Peru, 48-28

BEEKMANTOWN — Beekmantown and Peru’s wrestlers battled it out in a close Champlain Valley Athletic Conference meet, Tuesday, but the classes the Eagles won by forfeit made the difference in Beekmantown's 48-28 win.
Of the six contested weight classes, the Nighthawks won four.
Keegan and Logan Trim won the 110 and 118 weight classes, respectively, for Peru, pinning their Beekmantown counterparts, while Kadin Johnson won the 132 class by major decision.
Nathan Mitchell took the 172 class for the Nighthawks, pinning Matthew Lewandowski in 41 seconds.
For the Eagles, Alan Frost-Jones pinned Maxwell Jess in 1:14 while Alexander Hall pinned Peru’s Ryan Robinson in 4:24.
Beekmantown took the 102, 138, 145, 152 and 160 weight classes by forfeit, while forfeiting the 215 class to the Nighthawks.
—
Beekmantown 48, Peru 28
102- Desotell (BCS) won by forfeit.
110- K. Trim (PCS) pinned Lagree (BCS), 1:49.
118- L. Trim (PCS) pinned Brown (BCS), 3:56.
126- Frost-Jones (BCS) pinned Jess (PCS), 1:14.
132- Johnson (PCS) beat Magiera (BCS) by major decision, 11-0.
138- Bell (BCS) won by forfeit.
145- Chase (BCS) won by forfeit.
152- Harrington (BCS) won by forfeit.
160- Brinson (BCS) won by forfeit.
172- Mitchell (PCS) pinned Lewandowski (BCS), 0:41.
189- Hall (BCS) pinned Robinson (PCS), 4:24.
215- Liberty (PCS) won by forfeit.
285- Bushey (BCS) won by forfeit.
