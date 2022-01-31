Beekmantown wrestlers beat Peru, 42-27

PERU — Beekmantown’s wrestlers only won three of the eight contested weight classes against Peru, but took three classes by forfeit to beat the Nighthawks, 42-27.
Alan Frost-Jones took the 126 weight class for the Eagles, pinning Maxwell Jess in 1:36, Alexander Harrington pinned Dylan Sfera in 1:08 to take the 152 class and Cornal Brinson beat Nathan Mitchell by 11-3 major decision to highlight Beekmantown’s night.
The Eagles won the 102, 138 and 285 weight classes by forfeit.
For Peru, Ryan Robinson pinned the Eagles’ David Lavarnway in 40 seconds to win the 172 class while Jack Hanson won the 189 class over Matthew Lewandowski in 56 seconds.
The Nighthawks took the 145 class by forfeit.
—
Beekmantown 42, Peru 27
102- Desotell (BCS) won by forfeit.
110- Double Forfeit.
118- Trim (PCS) pinned Brown, 2:36.
126- Frost-Jones (BCS) pinned Jess, 1:36.
132- Johnson (PCS) beat Magiera by decision, 8-4.
138- Bell (BCS) won by forfeit.
145- Dickinson (PCS) won by forfeit.
152- Harrington (BCS) pinned Sfera, 1:08.
160- Brinson (BCS) beat Mitchell by major decision, 11-3.
172- Robinson (PCS) pinned Lavarnway, 0:40.
189- Hanson (PCS) pinned Lewandowski, 0:56.
215- Hall (BCS) beat Bell.
285- Bushey (BCS) won by forfeit.
