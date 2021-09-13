Beekmantown wins wild game against AuSable

BEEKMANTOWN — In what proved to be one the most wacky soccer games of the season so far, Beekmantown emerged victorious.
With the teams tied at 2-all after regulation, Hailey Williams, Kiera Regan and Luci Brown all scored in overtime to help the Eagles grab a 5-3 win against AuSable Valley in girls Northern Soccer League play.
There's no golden goal in girls soccer, so that led to the chaos.
Williams and Regan upped Beekmantown's lead to 4-2 just 3:23 into the first overtime before Jillian Bezio cut the Patriots' deficit to 4-3 just 36 seconds later.
Brown scored an insurance goal for the Eagles in the second overtime to help seal the win.
"This was a very well-played high school soccer game," Beekmantown coach Jon Chapman said.
Addie Stanley and Lilley Keyser scored for AuSable Valley in regulation time, and Payton Parliament and Faith Whitney did the same for the Eagles.
Macayla Scofield picked up the win in net for Beekmantown with 10 saves, and Patriots keeper Jasmyne Allen had 12 stops.
Beekmantown 5, AuSable Valley 3 (OT)
AVC 1 1 1 0 — 3
BCS 1 1 2 1 — 5
First half- 1, AVCS, A. Stanley (J. Stanley), 22:12. 2, BCS, Parliament (Regan), 35:14.
Second half- 3, BCS, Whitney (Brown), 15:19. 4, AVCS, Keyser (A. Stanley), 21:47.
First overtime- 5, BCS, Williams (McCasland), 2:04. 6, BCS, Regan (Brown), 3:23. 7, AVCS, Bezio (Stanley), 3:59.
Second overtime- 8, BCS, Brown, 6:55.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 4
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 2
PLATTSBURGH — Bailee Lafountain and Eaven Deso both accounted for two of the Cougars' markers.
Northeastern Clinton got out to a hot start with the first three goals of the game and never backed down.
Desiree Dubois made five saves in a winning performance.
Hornets coach Tim Mulligan complimented the play of Dubois, especially down the stretch as Plattsburgh was trying to rally.
He also said Lafountain had a tremendous work rate throughout the contest.
Bailey Hewson scored on a penalty kick late in the first half, and Amaya Abellard cut the Hornets' deficit to 4-2 with a bit less than eight minutes to go in regulation.
Emma Whalen had six turnaways for Plattsburgh.
Northeastern Clinton 4, Plattsburgh High 2
NCCS 3 1 — 4
PHS 1 1 — 2
First half- 1, NCCS, Lafountain (Richards), 7:37. 2, NCCS, Deso (Lafountain), 23:17. 3, NCCS, Deso (Hollister), 23:51. 4, PHS, Hewson (PK), 33:03.
Second half- 5, NCCS, Lafountain, 26:21. 6, PHS, Abellard (Miller), 32:14.
Shots- Northeastern Clinton, 11-7.
Saves- Dubois, NCCS, 5. Whalen, PHS, 6.
WILLSBORO 6
CROWN POINT 0
WILLSBORO — For the first time in her career, Lexi Nolette had a four-goal game.
Her scoring combined with Danielle Reithel's first varsity goal and a tally by Jenna Ford did the trick for the Warriors.
Abby Bruno finished with a three-save shutout for Willsboro, and the Panthers' Eleanor Harmon made 19 stops.
"Crown Point played us extremely tough, and the score doesn't indicate how well they played. Our defense worked very hard to get the shutout. It was good for us to have to grind it out and play through some adversity."
Willsboro 6, Crown Point 0
CP 0 0 — 0
WI 2 4 — 6
First half- 1, WICS, Ford (Becker), 9:21. 2, WICS, Nolette (Ford), 34:32.
Second half- 3, WICS, Nolette (Marble), 4:34. 4, WICS, Nolette (Ford), 27:36. 5, WICS, Nolette, 34:44. 6, WICS, Reithel (Ford), 39:35.
Shots- Willsboro, 25-3.
Saves- Harmon, CP, 19. Bruno, WICS, 3.
MORIAH 6
CHAZY 1
WESTPORT — Amelia Kazlo scored 33 seconds into the match for the Vikings, and that was a sign of good things to come for Moriah.
Kazlo finished the game with two goals, and Allie Huchro finished with a hat trick to pace the Vikings' scoring attack.
Dava Marcil added a tally for Moriah.
Hannah Gaddor made five saves in the Viking nets and was beat just once when the Eagles' Ava McAuliffe scored with 9:20 left in the first half off an assist from Lily Pratt.
Tess Blair (16) and Sam Gonyo (5) combined for 21 stops for Chazy.
Moriah 6, Chazy 1
CCR 1 0 — 1
MCS 4 2 — 6
First half- 1, MCS, Kazlo, 39:27. 2, MCS, Huchro, 24:18. 3, MCS, Kazlo, 12:00. 4, CCRS, McAuliffe (Pratt), 9:20. 5, MCS, Huchro (Kazlo), 8:47.
Second half- 6, MCS, Marcil (Huchro), 7:22. 7, MCS, Huchro (Baker), 1:00.
Shots- Moriah, 33-20.
Saves- Gonyo (5), Blair (16), CCRS, 21. Gaddor, MCS, 15.
SCHROON LAKE/NEWCOMB 4
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 1
NEWCOMB — Kayli Hayden put two goals in the back of the net on a day that could have seen a lot more tallies if it were not for the goaltending of Indian Lake/Long Lake keeper Marilla Liddle and her 21 saves.
Lauren Hai and Brittany Mieras added a goal apiece for the winners, who were anchored by eight saves from Mieras and three by Aradia Talarico.
Anna Strader turned in the lone goal for Indian Lake/Long Lake.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 4, Indian Lake/Long Lake 1
IL/LL 0 1 — 1
SL/NE 2 2 — 4
First half- 1, SL/NE, Hayden, 18:07. 2, SL/NE, Hayden, 4:36.
Second half- 3, SL/NE, Hai, 25:05. 4, IL/LL, Strader (Oliver), 18:52. 5, SL/NE, Mieras, 7:21.
Shots- Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 30-7.
Saves- Liddle, IL/LL, 21. Mieras (8), Talarico (3), SL/NE, 3.
TICONDEROGA 4
SETON CATHOLIC 2
TICONDEROGA — Charlotte Hughes cut the Knights' deficit to one at the 23:08 mark in the second half, but Sophia Dorsett scored an important insurance goal for the Sentinels with less than five minutes to play.
Kennedy Davis finished with two goals to pace Ticonderoga, and Laura Grinnell also netted a tally.
Madyson Whalen put Seton Catholic on the board just after the midway point of the second half.
Allisyn Johnston made seven saves to anchor the Knights on defense, and Lizze Rich totaled nine stops for the Sentinels.
Ticonderoga 4, Seton Catholic 2
TCS 1 3 — 4
SCC 0 2 — 2
First half- 1, TCS, Davis (Dorsett), 4:17.
Second half- 2, TCS, Davis, 2:27. 3, TCS, Grinnell, 15:36. 4, SCC, Whalen, 20:04. 5, SCC, Hughes (Whalen), 23:08. 6, TCS, Dorsett, 35:49.
Shots- Ticonderoga, 12-11.
Saves- Johnston, SCC, 7. Rich, TCS, 9.
SARANAC 8
SARANAC LAKE 0
SARANAC — Olivia Davis notched a hat trick as the Chiefs keep cruising through the early portion of their schedule.
Sydney Myers found the back of the net twice, and Aislyn Liberty, Lia Parker and Brenna Ducatte all notched a goal in the second half.
Ducatte scored the final goal of the match after recording an assist on four of Saranac's first six goals.
Grace Damiani made one save for the Chiefs, but she also recorded the rare keeper assist on Davis' first marker.
Emma Wood finished with 21 saves for the Red Storm.
Saranac 8, Saranac Lake 0
SLC 0 0 — 0
SCS 5 3 — 8
First half- 1, SCS, Myers (Ducatte), 5:20. 2, SCS, Davis (Damiani), 11:06. 3, SCS, Davis (Ducatte), 15:06. 4, SCS, Davis (Ducatte), 17:17. 5, SCS, Myers, 20:36.
Second half- 6, SCS, Liberty (Ducatte), 0:47. 7, SCS, Parker (Mulverhill), 32:22. 8, Ducatte (LeDuc), 34:05.
Shots- Saranac, 30-1.
Saves- Wood, SLCS, 21. Damiani, SCS, 1.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 2
LAKE PLACID 0
ELLENBURG — Northern Adirondack scored a goal each half, and that was enough to beat Lake Placid.
Alexis Belrose opened the game’s scoring, putting the Bobcats up 1-0, 7:16 into the game.
Then the game went quiet for a while before Abby Peryea doubled up Northern Adirondack’s lead, 13:03 into the second half.
“Our defense played a very solid game in the back with Jenna Ohlsten and Sophia Charland contributing key passing and protecting the net,” NAC coach Leslie LaBarge said. “Our offense played very well together tonight; our passing game has been working well.”
Blue Bomber goalkeeper Brooklyn Huffman made seven saves in the loss, while her Bobcat counterpart, Isabella Gilmore, made 5.
NAC 2, Lake Placid 0
LP 0 0 — 0
NAC 1 1 — 2
First half- 1, NAC, Belrose, 7:16.
Second half- 2, NAC, Peryea (Seguin), 13:03.
Shots- NAC, 14-6.
Saves- Gilmore, NAC, 5. Huffman, LP, 7.
SATURDAY
BOYS
CHAZY 7
KEENE 0
CHAZY — Peter LaBarge and Dale Gonyo had three and two goals, respectively, to lead the Eagles in a rout over Keene.
Luke Moser opened the scoring, as well as assisting on three other goals, 21:13 into the first half, and Chazy never looked back.
The Eagles outshot the Beavers 26-3 in the game.
Keene goalkeeper Jackson Ruppert stopped 17 shots in the loss, while Chazy keeper Zane Stevens got the three-save shutout.
Chazy 7, Keene 0
Keene 0 0 — 0
Chazy 3 4 — 7
First half- 1, C, Moser (McAffee), 21:13. 2, C, Gonyo (Clukey), 26:51. 3, C, LaBarge (Moser), 39:42.
Second half- 4, C, LaBarge (McAffee), 11:09. 5, C, Jarus (Moser), 15:08. 6, C, LaBarge (Moser), 26:46. 7, C, Gonyo (McAffee), 36:44.
Shots- Chazy, 26-3.
Saves- Stevens, C, 3. Ruppert, K, 17.
GIRLS
CHAZY 3
KEENE 2
CHAZY — Both teams had a player with a two-goal game, but Chazy got the extra goal to take the win over Keene.
Haylie Buysse got things going for the Beavers in the first half, scoring both of the team’s goals 17:25 and 31:20 into the first frame, respectively.
Ava McAuliffe was able to cut the Keene lead in half before the end of the first half, though, and tied the game up for the Eagles with another goal, 8:28 into the second half.
The game-deciding goal came from Avery Parker, 23:22 into the final stanza.
Goalkeeper Tess Blair stopped six shots in the win for Chazy, while Isabella Blacksmith made 12 saves in net for the Beavers.
—
Chazy 3, Keene 2
Keene 2 0 — 2
Chazy 1 2 — 3
First half- 1, K, Buysse (LaVallee), 17:25. 2, K, Buysse (Morelli), 31:20. 3, C, McAuliffe (Langlois), 36:33.
Second half- 4, C, McAuliffe (Gonyo), 8:28. 5, C, Parker (Laurin), 23:22.
Shots- Chazy, 15-8.
Saves- Blair, C, 6. Blacksmith, K, 12.
