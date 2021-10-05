Beekmantown wins on Senior Night; NAC, PHS, Peru sweep

BEEKMANTOWN — Beekmantown sent its seniors out on a high note on Tuesday.
On Senior Night, the Eagles came away with a 3-0 victory over Northeastern Clinton in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference volleyball action.
Dillon Bronson was a team player all night as she registered 16 assists, and Lauren Cross and Charlize Daniels tied for a team-high six kills.
Cross, Madalynn Hagadorn, Aubrey Dominy, Callie Willette and Sophia Wypyski were the seniors honored for Beekmantown.
The Press-Republican did not receive statistics from the Cougars.
—
Beekmantown 3, Northeastern Clinton 0
25-18, 25-21, 25-13
NCCS- No statistics provided to Press-Republican.
BCS- Wypyski 1 Dig; Bronson 1 Ace, 1 Dig, 16 Assists; Cross 4 Aces, 6 Kills, 1 Dig; Repas 2 Aces, 5 Kills; Proper 2 Digs; Daniels 5 Aces, 6 Kills, 1 Block, 1 Dig; Hagadorn 3 Aces, 1 Block, 1 Dig; Willette 3 Aces; Dominy 1 Assist.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 3
LAKE PLACID 0
LAKE PLACID — Allie Barber finished with a double-double night thanks to 12 points and 11 digs.
"Northern Adirondack outplayed us tonight," Blue Bombers coach Sandy Huber said. "They hustled, read our hits, found openings in our defense and never gave up. We were a little bit off tonight. I'm hoping that we play with more confidence when we face them in sectionals."
Emily Griffin added nine digs to the Northern Adirondack cause, while Elyse Hogan had seven kills and Mackenzie Lawrence had nine points.
For Lake Placid, Aubrey Hayes contributed nine assists and seven digs to go along with seven digs from Abbey Gavin and five kills by Julia Crawford.
—
Northern Adirondack 3, Lake Placid 0
25-16, 25-21, 25-15
NAC- Hogan: 5 points, 2 aces, 7 kills, 1 assist, 7 digs. Guay: 1 assist, 3 digs. Griffin: 6 points, 2 aces, 3 kills, 6 assists, 9 digs. Barber: 12 points, 4 aces, 2 kills, 4 assists, 11 digs. LaPoint: 5 points, 4 aces, 2 kills, 1 block, 1 assist, 6 digs. Lawrence: 9 points, 5 aces, 3 kills, 2 assists. Porter: 6 points, 1 ace, 6 kills. Brunell: 1 point, 1 kill. Husband: 1 dig. Hemingway: 2 digs.
LP- Smith: 1 kill, 2 digs, 1 assist. Hayes: 3 points, 3 kills, 7 digs, 9 assists. Megliore: 6 digs. Sharp: 5 points, 3 aces, 4 kills, 6 digs, 1 block. Lawrence: 1 point, 2 kills, 3 digs, 1 assist. Gibson: 6 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 2 digs, 1 block. Gavin: 5 points, 1 ace, 7 digs. Crawford: 4 points, 1 ace, 5 kills, 1 dig, 2 blocks.
PLATTSBURGH 3
AUSABLE VALLEY 0
PLATTSBURGH — Lily Snide led the way with 15 points, eight aces and 13 assists as the Hornets completed a 25-13, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Patriots.
Also helping out for PHS were Kristine Cantwell with nine points and five kills, Allison Crahan with five points, four kills and four digs, and Olivia Nowosielski with five points and seven digs.
Mallorie Douglas accounted for four points and four kills for AuSable Valley.
—
Plattsburgh 3, AuSable Valley 0
25-13, 25-16, 25-10
AVCS- Beane, 2 digs. Butler, 1 dig. Depo, 2 digs. Douglas, 4 points, 4 kills, 1 dig. Dubuque, 2 kills. L. Durgan, 1 point, 1 ace. S. Durgan, 1 kill, LaFountain, 2 points. Lawrence, 2 points, 1 ace, 5 assists, 1 dig. Lincoln, 3 points, 2 aces, 1 assist, 4 digs. Pelkey, 1 point, 1 dig. Sessoms, 2 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 assist, 4 digs.
PHS- Snide, 15 points, 8 aces, 2 kills, 13 assists, 3 digs. Fitzwater, 5 points, 2 aces. Bruso, 3 points, 1 ace, 3 kills, 3 digs. Cantwell, 9 points, 2 aces, 5 kills, 4 digs, 3 blocks. Crahan, 5 points, 2 aces, 4 kills, 4 digs. Nowosielski, 5 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 assist, 7 digs. Saliba, 6 points, 3 aces, 1 kill. DeTulleo, 2 digs. Young, 2 kills. Duquette, 1 dig. Battinelli, 1 point, 1 kill. Barnett, 1 dig.
PERU 3
SARANAC 0
SARANAC — Rachel Madore finished with 13 points and 13 assists to help lead the Nighthawks to a 25-15, 25-10, 25-15 sweep of the Chiefs.
Mallory Martin added 12 points, seven aces and five kills for Peru, while Alyssa Bartholomew added eight points and 11 digs. Haley-Ann Lozier chipped in with 10 points and five aces.
Zoe Vaughn led Saranac with four kills, five assists and 12 digs. Hailey Schiraldi added 10 digs, while Lexus Rabideau and Margie Raftee each contributed eight.
—
Peru 3, Saranac 0
25-15, 25-10, 25-15
PCS- Bartholomew, 8 points, 2 aces, 11 digs. Madore, 13 points, 3 aces, 2 kills, 13 assists, 3 digs. Martin, 12 points, 7 aces, 5 kills, 3 blocks, 6 digs. Finn, 3 points, 2 kills, 2 digs. LaValley, 1 point, 3 kills, 3 digs. Lyon, 1 kill, 1 assist, 4 digs. Robinson, 5 kills, 1 assist. Seymour, 1 kill, 3 digs. Cunningham, 2 points, 2 digs. Lozier, 10 points, 5 aces, 1 kill, 2 digs.
SCS- Blair, 1 kill, 1 dig. Bassett, 2 points, 1ace, 2 kills, 6 digs. Schiraldi, 2 points, 2 kills, 2 assists, 10 digs. Rabideau, 2 points, 2 aces, 1 kill, 1 assist, 8 digs. Vaughn, 2 points, 4 kills, 5 assists, 12 digs, 1 block. Raftee, 1 point, 1 ace, 8 digs. Baughn, 4 points, 3 aces, 1 assist, 5 digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.