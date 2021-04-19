PERU — In what will probably be in the running for the volleyball match of the season, Beekmantown and Peru had quite the showdown, Monday.
The Eagles came from behind to pull out a 3-2 victory over the Nighthawks in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference action.
Beekmantown was down 2-1 after three sets, but the Eagles turned on the jets and took it to Peru, winning the fourth frame, 25-10 before taking the fifth set, 25-11.
Beekmantown had some big contributors with Alexys Hawks leading the way with her 33 assists, 11 digs, nine aces and five kills.
Jenna Begor (19 digs, 11 aces) and Brooke Ruest (10 digs, 15 kills) both notched double-doubles, and Lauren Cross and Ella Repas totaled 12 kills apiece.
Rachel Madore had a big night for the Nighthawks with 15 assists, 14 digs and 12 points. Shian Brunell (12) and Alyssa Bartholomew (11) combined for 23 digs.
—
Beekmantown 3, Peru 2
24-26, 25-16, 19-25, 25-10, 25-11
BCS- Begor 19 digs, 3 assists, 11 aces; Hawks 11 digs, 33 assists, 5 kills, 9 aces; Ruest 10 digs, 1 assist, 15 kills, 3 aces; Willette 9 digs, 2 aces; Cross 12 kills; Repas 12 kills, 3 blocks; Dominy 4 kills; Hilborne 8 digs; Hall 2 kills, 1 dig, 1 ace.
PCS- Bartholomew 3 points, 1 ace, 2 assists, 11 digs; Bousquet 1 point, 1 kill, 2 digs; Brunell 2 points, 3 kills, 1 assist, 12 digs; Clary 2 points, 1 kill, 8 digs; Finn 2 kills, 3 digs; LaValley 4 points, 2 kills; Lyon 1 kill; Madore 13 points, 2 aces, 2 kills, 15 assists, 14 digs; Martin 11 points, 2 aces, 6 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs; Robinson 1 kill, 1 block; Seymour 4 points, 1 ace, 3 kills, 1 block, 5 digs.
SARANAC LAKE 3
SARANAC 0
SARANAC — The Red Storm really grabbed control with a 25-12 victory in the second set and then held off the Chiefs in the third to seal the deal.
Many members of Saranac Lake contributed in the win, and the statistics were pretty balanced as Alison Hewitt was the only member of the Red Storm to hit double digits in any category thanks to her 15 digs.
Georgia Bickford registered eight digs, while Arza Michael totaled a team-high seven points for Saranac Lake.
Zoe Vaughn did a nice job distributing for Saranac with 13 assists, and Kate Siskavich registered eight kills to go along with eight points and five aces from Hannah Charlebois.
—
Saranac Lake 3, Saranac 0
25-19, 25-12, 25-21
SLCS- Null 3 kills, 1 ace, 2 digs, 4 points; Michael 2 kills, 3 aces, 7 points, 2 assists; White 1 dig; S. Leeret 1 point, 5 assists; Lapierre 2 kills, 5 digs, 5 points; Sanford 3 kills, 3 blocks; Hewitt 15 digs, 3 points; Whitson 2 kills, 1 ace, 5 digs, 1 assist; Burcume 1 ace; Hurteau 2 aces, 1 dig; Johnson 1 kill; K. Leeret 3 kills, 1 ace, 1 dig, 1 point; Bickford 1 kill, 8 digs; Clark 3 points.
SCS- Knelly 3 points, 3 kills, 2 digs; Charlebois 8 points, 5 aces; Taylor 3 digs; Schiraldi 2 kills, 2 assists; Vaughn 2 kills, 13 assists; Siskavich 4 points, 2 aces, 8 kills, 3 digs.
LAKE PLACID 3
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 1
ELLENBURG — Tied 1-all after two sets, the Blue Bombers took control with back to back 25-12 victories in the third and fourth frames.
Grace Crawford (17 points, 9 aces), Dylan Bashaw (12 points, 9 digs, 9 assists) and Isabella Armstrong (13 points, 11 digs, 7 aces) all contributed plenty in a win for Lake Placid, which Blue Bombers coach Sandy Huber said all 11 players contributed.
"We were really hoping for redemption after NAC beat us in sectionals last year," Huber said. "Although we don't have playoffs this season, I'm happy for our seniors to be able to get a win against them. NAC always plays hard. They're great at hitting holes on the court, and they froze our defense with smart attacks."
Morgan Lawrence led the Bobcats with 12 kills, while Elyse Hogan tallied 10 digs and Chelsea Tanzer chipped in with nine assists.
"In our first home game of the shortened season, we honored our seniors Morgan, Chelsea, Elyssa (Desotelle) and Emma (Dominic) as well as the eight seniors from Lake Placid," Northern Adirondack coach Elizabeth Brown said.
"Unfortunately, the end result was not in our favor tonight. We had some communication issues that we couldn't come back from. We're going to have to work hard in practice and the upcoming games in order to compete for the remainder of the season."
—
Lake Placid 3, Northern Adirondack 1
25-14, 15-25, 25-12, 25-12
LP- Hudson, 3 points, 1 ace, 3 kills, 4 digs, 1 assist; G. Crawford, 17 points, 9 aces, 4 kills, 4 digs, 1 assist; Hayes, 6 points, 2 assists; Bousquet, 2 points, 2 digs; Bashaw, 12 points, 6 aces, 5 kills, 9 digs, 9 assists; Armstrong, 13 points, 7 aces, 2 kills, 11 digs, 3 assists; Levenson, 1 kill; Gavin, 2 kills; J. Crawford, 9 kills, 4 assists.
NAC- Hogan- 6 points, 4 aces, 5 kills, 10 digs; Guay- 1 assist; Dominic- 4 points, 2 aces, 1 kill; Barber- 4 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 4 assists, 4 digs; Lawrence- 5 points, 2 aces; Desotelle- 4 points, 1 ace, 3 assists, 2 digs; Lawrence- 2 points, 12 kills, 1 assist, 8 digs; CTanzer- 7 points, 3 aces, 9 assists, 4 digs.
AUSABLE VALLEY 3
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 0
PLATTSBURGH — The Patriots may have come away with a sweep, but all three sets became more competitive as the match went on.
AuSable Valley won the first set, 25-21, before taking the second, 26-24, and the third, 28-26.
Abby Sawyer (13 kills, 12 points) and Makayla Rock (21 assists, 12 points) both finished with double-double performances in the Patriots' victory.
For the Hornets, Lily Snide did a good job filling the stat line with 13 assists, eight digs and seven kills.
Sophie Sherman (7) and Allison Crahan (6) combined for 13 more kills, and Olivia Nowosielski added eight points and six digs.
—
AuSable Valley 3, Plattsburgh High 0
25-21, 26-24, 28-26
AVCS- Douglas - 3 Points, 2 Aces, 4 Kills, 1 Dig; Joy - 8 Points, 1 Ace, 6 Kills, 7 Digs, 1 Block; Perez - 2 Assists, 10 Digs; Pridell - 1 Point, 1 Ace, 1 Assist, 1 Dig; Prins - 3 Points, 1 Ace, 1 Kill; Rock - 12 Points, 5 Aces, 1 Kill, 21 Assists, 3 Digs; Sawyer - 12 Points, 7 Aces, 13 Kills, 5 Digs; Tedford - 2 Digs; Tromblee - 4 Points, 1 Ace, 2 Kills.
PHS- Snide 3 points, 1 ace, 7 kills, 13 assists, 8 digs, 1 block; Bird 1 kill, 1 dig; Cantwell 3 points, 3 aces, 2 kills, 2 assists, 1 dig, 2 blocks; Kay 5 digs; Nowosielski 8 points, 6 digs; Sherman 8 points, 1 ace, 7 kills, 1 dig; Trombley 2 assists, 3 digs; Crahan 5 points, 3 aces, 6 kills, 3 digs; Siskavich 2 points, 3 digs; Veda Bingel 3 points, 1 ace.
