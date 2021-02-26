Beekmantown takes down PHS skaters

CHAZY — Amanda Cayea scored two goals and had an assist as the Beekmantown girls hockey team opened up the Section VII season with a 5-1 win against Plattsburgh High, Thursday.
Special teams was really clicking for the Eagles who scored twice on the power play and once short-handed.
Hailey Letourneau, Leah Coulombe and Janna Ruest also found the back of the net for Beeekmantown, and Brianne Knight was solid in goal making 32 saves.
"I'm very happy with our effort tonight," Eagles coach Al Ruest said. "Our forecheck was relentless, and it created a lot of opportunities for us in the offensive zone. Defensively, we were solid, and Bri Knight played very well for us in goal. "
Letourneau scored early for Beekmantown, and Janna Ruest then scored her first varsity goal with 4:08 to go in the first period.
Cayea scored both her goals in the middle stanza before the Hornets' Reylyn Giroux notched her team's lone goal with 6:24 remaining in the third off an assist from Tekla Fine-Lease.
"Our senior players set the tempo, and our younger players fed off of that to contribute as well," Ruest said. "Leah Coulombe was very strong for us and was all over the ice tonight. We do need to play a little more disciplined though as we had too many penalties for my liking."
Ava Julian (11-15) and Amelia LeBrun (5-5) combined for 15 saves to anchor Plattsburgh in goal.
The two teams are back at it today at 7:30 p.m. at Ameri-Can North Sports Center.
"I expect a really tough game," Ruest said. "If we take that many penalties again, our outcome probably will not be as favorable."
—
Beekmantown 5, Plattsburgh High 1
Plattsburgh High 0 0 1 — 1
Beekmantown 2 2 1 — 5
First period- 1, BCS, Letourneau (Coulombe), 9:18 (PP). 2, BCS, J. Ruest (Repas, Cayea), 4:08.
Second period- 3, BCS, Cayea (J. Ruest, B. Ruest), 9:39 (PP). 4, BCS, Cayea, 1:31 (SH).
Third period- 5, PHS, Giroux (Fine-Lease), 6:24. 6, BCS, Coulombe, 0:10 (EN).
Shots- Plattsburgh High, 33-21
Saves- Knight (BCS) 32-33. Julian (PHS) 11-15, Lebrun (PHS) 5-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.