PLATTSBURGH — The Beekmantown boys and girls bowling teams came away with dominant victories against Peru Friday during Champlain Valley Athletic Conference play at North Bowl Lanes.
Paige Hilborne had the team-high game with a 235, but her teammate Morgan Brunet, celebrating her birthday, finished with the team-high series thanks to a 583, edging out Hilborne's 582 series.
Alexa Sampica (550), Kylie Hilborne (535) and Abby Fessette (442) also chipped in with quality series to help the Eagles to a 4-0 victory.
Kathryn Bowman shined for the Nighthawks with a 203-277-261-741 finish, and Leita Ciolek was next in line with a 534 series.
"There were many great scores," Beekmantown coach Farole Watts said. "Kathryn was on fire today with very nice games for a 741 series.
"The games were very close for the boys' team totals."
Albeit close, the Eagles still came away with a 3.5-0-5 victory over Peru in the boys match.
Jordan Deyo propelled Beekmantown with games of 214, 234 and 216 for a 664 series, and Troy Reid also had a series in the 600s thanks to a 614 finish.
Caleb Deso (216) and Alex Deso (207) both had games over 200 to boost the Eagles, and Logan Hart notched a 469 series.
For the Nighthawks, Keegan Smith rolled games of 236, 209 and 193 for a 638 series, and Josh Trombley also shined with a 618 triple.
Mike Blower (534), Jack Dermony (530) and Avery Duvall (504) rounded out the performances from Peru.
—
Girls
Beekmantown 4, Peru 0
BCS- Kylie Hilborne 163-189-183-535; Abby Fessette 134-139-169-442; Alexa Sampica 201-185-164-550; Paige Hilborne 235-181-166-582; Morgan Brunet 167-212-204-583.
PCS- Leita Ciolek 194-156-184-534; Aliza Jiguere 135-148-159-442; Brooklynn Daniels 136-104-X-240; Ella Pyne 85-X-109-194; Kathryn Bowman 203-277-261-741; Madison Provost X-182-164-346.
Boys
Beekmantown 3.5, Peru 0.5
BCS- Alex Deso 207-178-181-566; Caleb Deso 193-216-165-574; Logan Hart 158-173-138-469; Troy Reid 193-210-211-614; Jordan Deyo 214-234-216-664.
Peru- Mike Blower 161-226-147-534; Jack Dermody 176-175-179-530; Avery Duval 180-168-156-504; Keegan Smith 236-209-193-638; Josh Trombley 201-233-184-618.
