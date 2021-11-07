Beekmantown stuns undefeated Greenville in penalty kicks

PLATTSBURGH — The path to a win does not have to be pretty.
All that matters is the end result.
The Beekmantown boys soccer team proved that on Saturday against a previously undefeated, 20-win team.
With Section II’s Greenville in town for a NYSPHSAA Class B regional, the Eagles survived and advanced to the final four.
Nothing was easy, and the game went the distance, but when Beekmantown’s Rocco Golden saved a shot from the Spartans’ Joseph Davis in the sixth round of penalty kicks, the Eagles knew they were moving on.
After the two teams finished in a 1-all stalemate after regulation and overtime, Beekmantown outlasted Greenville, 4-3 in the shootout.
The Eagles’ Markel Mosley and Spartans’ Caleb Motta scored their teams’ regulation goals.
Beekmantown was outshot 24-5, but Golden was up to the task in net with 16 saves.
“It’s thrown around a lot in sports when people say 'Team of Destiny,'” Eagles coach Ryan Loucy said. “But wow, it’s starting to feel like that for us. We are not pretty, but we play as a group and are dedicated to our system.
“I am so proud of the group. They have come together and started to believe in themselves and their teammates.”
Beekmantown advanced to play Section V’s Haverling in a semifinal at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Faller Field in Middletown.
“We had nothing to lose,” Eagle sweeper Jordan Deyo said. “They were 20-0, but the record means nothing in regionals, and nobody is better than the other team. Now we have to go to Middletown and show up and play. That trip down there will be a lot of fun.”
Deyo was one of many heroes for Beekmantown, and he helped put the exclamation point on the win when he buried the goal that ended up creating the opportunity for Golden to make the game-clinching save in the sixth round of penalties.
“He scored that goal, and I knew I had to make the save,” Golden said. “I am so happy that we are moving on.”
After a bit of back-and-forth play early, Greenville took the lead when Motta put home a loose ball in the box just past the midway mark of the first half.
The Spartans turned it up a notch afterward.
Benjamin Reinhard hit the crossbar on two separate occasions later in the first half, and Davis headed a rebound opportunity just over the crossbar, which highlighted some of Greenville’s best scoring chances.
“I have to be honest,” Golden said. “I have never been so nervous for a game in my life, and that was a lot of pressure they put on us with all those shots. Even the ones that went over, that kept my heart racing.”
When the pitch seemed heavily titled toward the Spartans’ offensive third in the second half, Mosley changed that narrative.
He finished off a beautiful cross from Ethan Burke with 23:39 to go in regulation to tie the match at 1-all.
The Eagles managed to execute what they had practiced for two days prior to playing against Greenville on Mosley’s goal.
“Through film study, one of the things we saw was we thought we could take advantage of our speed on our right side against their left back,” Loucy said.
“It looked like they were not great on the weak side when you crossed the ball, so for the last two days, we were doing drills where we were crossing from the right and finishing on the left.”
The Spartans had a good response after Beekmantown’s equalizer and nearly took the lead when Jack Motta hit the crossbar with 15:32 to go in the second half, but the Eagles held on to force more soccer.
Overtime saw much of the same that regulation showcased with Greenville dominating possession, but the Beekmantown defense never let up and forced penalty kicks.
“All year we have talked about how we thought we had a great defense and needed to improve on our ability to possess the ball, but we knew we could defend and did well today,” Loucy said.
In the first five rounds of penalties, Brady Mannix, Burke and Mosley all found the back of the net for the Eagles, while the Spartans’ Isaiah Edmonds, Liam Bowden and Reinhard scored in the last three rounds.
After the best-of-five shootout ended even after five rounds, Deyo’s goal and Golden’s save turned out to be the difference.
“When I saw the board and that I was number six, I knew that was my moment,” Deyo said.
“In my whole high school career and since seventh grade, I have never scored a goal. I am sweeper, so I never score. To have the coaches have that much faith in me was amazing. I knew I had to do my part and score, and now we are headed to Middletown.”
—
Beekmantown 1, Greenville 1 (BCS wins 4-3 in PKs)
GRE 1 0 0 0 — 1
BCS 0 1 0 0 — 1
First half- 1, GRE, Motta (Flannery), 19:32.
Second half- 2, BCS, Mosley (Burke), 23:39.
Shots- Greenville, 24-5.
Saves- Domermuth, GRE, 3. Golden, BCS, 16.
