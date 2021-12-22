Beekmantown soars to victory over Ogdensburg, 63-38

BEEKMANTOWN — Beekmantown secured the lead early and didn’t let it go, flying to a 63-38 victory over Ogdensburg Free Academy in a non-league game, Wednesday.
Josh Bergin led the Eagles with 16 points, closely followed by Brady Mannix and Nate Parliament with 14 apiece. Nate Sand topped the team with 8 rebounds and Owen Beebe helped out the team with four assists.
The Eagles as a team notched eight three-pointers, Mannix hitting four of those, Andrew VanNatten, Wyatt LaBorde, Nate Parliament and Jack Beauregard hit the remaining.
Beekmantown came out to a quick start, leading the first quarter 20-9 and held it throughout the game. At halftime, the lead was 32-17.
"We played a lot smarter tonight, and the boys were talking and helping each other out. It was nice to see us finally coming together. To be fair, Ogdensburg only suited seven players and were without four starters,” Beekmantown coach Gary Castine said.
For Ogdensburg, Andrew Loffler was the lead scorer, with 13 points, and Connor Graveline netted nine.
"OFA is young like us. They didn't have one senior at the game tonight. They played hard, but it's tough when you have so many guys missing,” Castine said.
“We'll still take it. It was our lucky night, so I went out and bought a lottery ticket!"
—
Beekmantown 63, Ogdensburg Free Academy 38
Beekmantown (63)
Goodwin 2-0-4, Mannix 5-0-14, VanNatten 1-0-3, Beebe 0-0-0, LaBorde 1-1-4, Parent 0-0-0, Saroj 1-0-2, 6-1-14, Parliament 6-1-14, Beauregard 1-0-3, Bergin 6-4-16, Sand 1-1-3. Totals: 24-7-63.
OFA (38)
Bullock 1-0-2, Farley 1-0-2, A. Mitchell 1-0-2, Graveline 3-3-9, Worden 1-0-2, R. Mitchell 2-2-8, Loffler 6-1-13. Totals: 15-6-38.
Halftime- Beekmantown, 32-17.
3 point goals- Beekmantown (8) Mannix 4, VanNatten, LaBorde, Parliament, Beauregard. OFA (2) R. Mitchell 2.
KING’S SCHOOL 42
BOLTON 28
BOLTON — The King’s School rode a 25-9 lead at halftime to a win over the Eagles.
Eighth-grader Jace Hubert put up nine points in the loss for Bolton, leading the team, while Chris Becker, Lukas Becker and Tyler Trowbridge each scored five.
“King’s School used their size and experience to wear us down,” Eagle coach Cody Kober said. “Our young guards, Trowbridge, Hubert, and Egloff paced the team.”
—
King’s School 42, Bolton 28
King’s School (42)
Woodhouse 0-0-0, L. Bevan 2-0-4, A. Bevan 0-0-0, Lafavor 6-0-12, J. Coltart 0-0-0, White 5-0-10, Graham 3-0-6, Lonjaker 0-0-0, E. Coltart 3-0-7 Fisher 1-0-3, Blanchard 0-0-0. Totals- 20-0-42.
Bolton (28)
Egloff 2-0-4, Hubert 3-2-9, Johnson 0-0-0, Eager 0-0-0, Kelley 0-0-0, C. Becker 2-1-5, Trowbridge 2-0-5, L. Becker 1-3-5. Totals- 10-6-28.
Halftime- King’s School, 25-9.
3 point goals- Kings School (2) E. Coltart, Fisher. Bolton (2) Hubert, Trowbridge.
MVAC
CHAZY 47
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 18
CHAZY — The Eagles took home the win over the Orange led by Peter LaBarge with 12 points.
Alija Kise also contributed nine points, including Chazy’s only three-pointer. Zane Stevens netted eight.
“I think overall we played a solid game tonight,” Chazy coach Austin Tetreault said.
“We forced turnovers defensively and were able to convert those turnovers into fast break points.”
LaBarge, along with Zamir Foster and Dylan McAfee, combined for 21 steals on defense. Foster also added 13 boards.
“We could have done better with our finishing, but I definitely think we took a step in the right direction tonight,” Tetreault said.
For Indian Lake/Long Lake, Garrett Hutchins led the team with 12 points, including a trey.
—
Chazy 47, IL/LL 18
Chazy (47)
Juneau 1-0-2, McAfee 1-0-2, Foster 3-0-6, LaBarge 5-2-12, Dwyer 2-0-4, Stevens 4-0-8, Kise 4-0-9, Santor 1-0-2, Pratt 1-0-2. Totals: 22-2-47.
IL/LL (18)
Hutchins 3-5-12, Brootners 0-2-2, Morse 0-0-0, Hosley 1-0-2, Hall 1-0-2, Clark 0-0-0, Kendall 0-0-0, Stanton 0-0-0, Meher 0-0-0. Totals: 5-7-18.
Halftime- Chazy, 19-6.
3 point goals- Chazy (1) Kise. IL/LL (1) Hutchins.
GIRLS
NON LEAGUE
PERU 63
LAKE PLACID 29
PERU — Kortney McCarthy was her usual self, scoring 18 points en route to the Nighthawks victory over the Blue Bombers.
McCarthy also notched two three-pointers. Aoife Lawliss also hit four treys for Peru, giving her 14 points in total.
“Lawliss played a great game and McCarthy was difficult to stop,” Peru coach Eric Dubay said.
“Offensively, we did a good job moving the ball and got a lot of good looks. Defensively, we did a good job of getting back in transitions and keeping them off the board.”
“I was pleased with the way the team came out tonight and got a good team win. We did a good job moving the ball against their pressure and size,” he said.
For Lake Placid, Julia Crawford led with 12 points.
“Lake Placid coach Jeff Potter did a good job of having the girls fight all game long,” Dubay said.
—
Peru 63, Lake Placid 29
Peru (63)
Lawliss 5-0-14, Marino 0-0-0, McCarthy 8-2-18, Sypek 2-0-4, Robinson 0-2-2, Hendrix 4-0-8, Z. Snider 2-0-4, D. Snider 3-0-7, Brousseau 3-0-6. Totals: 27-2-63.
Lake Placid (29)
An. Cecunjanin 0-0-0, Ahmemulic 0-0-0, Marvin 0-0-0, Smith 1-0-2, Phillip 1-2-4, Crawford 6-0-12, Light 2-0-4, Moore 1-0-2, Ar. Cecunjanin 0-2-2, Jordan 1-0-2, Courson 0-1-1. Totals: 12-5-29.
Halftime- Peru, 32-12.
3 point goals- Peru (7) Lawliss 4, McCarthy 2, D. Snider.
TICONDEROGA 51
CHAZY 26
TICONDEROGA — The Sentinels, led by Cassidy Mattison’s 13 points and Sophia Dorsett’s 11, pulled off the win versus the Eagles.
Dorsett and Mattison also had three three-pointers each. Blake Charboneau also had two treys. Kennedy Davis netted nine, along with grabbing 10 boards, and Laura Zelinski seven points..
Ticonderoga coach Dan Dorsett said Chazy got off to a good start early, but Sophia Dorsett hit two of her three treys back-to-back, giving the Sentinels the 11-9 lead.
Charboneau showed her skill in the second quarter with her eight points, and after the half, Ticonderoga went on a 17-2 point run that allowed the team to take full control.
For Chazy, Samantha Gonyo led with 12 points, including two three-pointers. Kassidy Turek also recorded three treys for the Eagles.
—
Ticonderoga 51, Chazy 26
Ticonderoga (51)
Dorsett 4-0-11, Mattison 4-2-13, L. Zelinski 3-1-7, Charboneau 2-1-8, S. Zelinski 0-0-0, Whitford 0-1-1, Davis 3-3-9, Abare 0-0-0, Pound 1-0-2. Totals: 18-7-51.
Chazy (26)
Howell 0-0-0, Langlois 0-0-0, Turek 3-0-9, Gonyo 4-2-12, Lapierre 2-1-5, Bushey 0-0-0, Columbus 0-0-0, Lucas 0-0-0, McChesney 0-0-0. Totals: 9-3-26.
Halftime- Ticonderoga, 29-17.
3 point goals- Chazy (5) Turek 3, Gonyo 2. Ti (8) Dorsett 3, Mattison 3, Charboneau 2.
BOLTON 56
KING’S SCHOOL 22
BOLTON — Eighth grader Jadynn Egloff had a game-high 26 points to lead Bolton over the King’s School.
She also contributed six steals on defense, and one three-pointer.
Jane Pfau also had 15 points for the Eagles, with two treys and six assists.
—
Bolton 56, King’s School 22
Bolton (56)
Egloff 12-1-26, Hubert 0-1-1, Pfau 5-3-15, Moskov 1-0-2, Kelley 2-0-4, Varney 1-0-2 Figueroa 3-0-6. Totals: 24-4-56.
King’s School (22)
Maynard 3-0-6, Bellerose 1-0-2, Hodges 0-0-0, Frasier 2-0-4 , Woodhouse 3-4-10. Totals: 9-4-22.
Halftime- Bolton, 30-6.
3 point goals- Bolton (3) Pfau 2, Egloff.
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 38
TUPPER LAKE 24
LONG LAKE — Kaitlyn Cannan’s double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds led the Orange to a victory over the Lumberjacks.
Cannan also hit one three-pointer, along with Olivia Zumpano and Charlotte Liddle, who had nine points and seven points, respectively.
Indian Lake/Long Lake led at the half, 20-9.
For Tupper Lake, Jadah McBroom led with nine points.
—
IL/LL 38, Tupper Lake 24
IL/LL (38)
Norton 0-0-0, Zumpano 4-0-9, Penrose 1-0-2, Meacheam 0-0-0, Cannan 4-2-11, Puterko 3-0-6, M. Liddle 1-1-3, C. Liddle 3-0-7, Harris 0-0-0. Totals: 15-3-38.
Tupper Lake (24)
McBroom 4-1-9, Gagnon 0-0-0, Seymour 1-0-2, Tyo 0-1-1, Ellis 2-0-4, Meade 1-2-4, Becker 2-0-4, Bissonette 0-0-0. Totals: 10-4-24.
Halftime- IL/LL, 20-9.
3 point goals- IL/LL (3) Zumpano, C. Liddle, Canaan.
