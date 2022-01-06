Beekmantown soars past Plattsburgh on Senior Night, 47-20

BEEKMANTOWN — On Beekmantown’s Senior Night, senior Lauren Cross netted the game-high with 12 points en route to the Eagles’ 47-20 win over Plattsburgh High in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference basketball, Thursday.
The senior Eagles also included Kiera Regan, Hailey Williams and Faith Whitney, along with Cross, who all combined for 26 points.
Whitney’s pair of three-pointers gave her six points total and Regan netted eight points. Beekmantown coach Katie Duprey said that Williams played hard on defense, especially in the rebound game.
Aside from the seniors, freshmen Grace McCasland and Sophie Miller recorded nine points and seven, respectively. They also each hit a three-pointer in the win.
“We still have areas we can improve in, but this was a good team win. We got solid minutes from all 10 girls,” Duprey said.
For the Hornets, Callie Fitzwater hit two three-pointers for the team-high six points.
“Plattsburgh was missing a few of their key players and they had a hard time early on,” Duprey said.
“In the second half, they played much better and put up 19 points over the final 16 minutes.”
—
Beekmantown 47, Plattsburgh High 20
Beekmantown (47)
Whitney 2-0-6, McCasland 4-0-9, Williams 0-0-0, Cross 6-0-12, Regan 4-0-8, Miller 3-0-7, Parliament 0-3-3, Proper 1-0-2, Labarge 0-0-0, Parker 0-0-0. Totals: 20-3-47.
Plattsburgh High (20)
Clermont 0-0-0, Hewson 1-1-3. Bilow 1-0-2, Hemingway 1-1-3, Fitzwater 2-0-6, Steria 2-0-4, Whalen 1-0-2. Totals: 8-2-20.
Halftime- Beekmantown, 14-1.
3 point goals- Beekmantown (4) Whitney 2, McCasland, Miller. Plattsburgh High (2) Fitzwater 2.
AUSABLE VALLEY 46
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 45
AUSABLE VALLEY — The Patriots just barely pulled away with a one-point win over the Bobcats, led by Sara Richards and Brooklyn Douglass, who each had 11 points.
Richards also netted three three-pointers, while Douglass hit one. Kaydence Hoehn and Reese Shambo had eight points apiece in the win.
“This game was the most intense to happen this season,” Patriots coach Jon Douglass said. “The girls played well offensively. We were able to find the lanes to the basket and hit important threes.”
Douglass said that three key players fouled out during the game, but the bench came out to the game ready to play.
“I’m extremely impressed with our girls’ perseverance. Under pressure, the team showed that they can bounce back from our errors and keep the intensity,” he said.
For Northern Adirondack, Alexis Belrose had the game-high 14 points including two treys, followed by Abby Peryea with 11 and Mackenna LaBarge with seven.
“In the end, both teams fought hard. We wanted to win and the girls made that happen,” Douglass said.
—
AuSable Valley 46, NAC 45
AuSable Valley (46)
Richards 4-0-11, Hickey 0-0-0, Keyser 2-0-4, Knapp 0-0-0, B. Douglass 5-0-11, Hoehn 3-2-8, L. Douglass 0-0-0, Shambo 4-0-8, Durgan 2-0-4. Totals: 20-2-46.
NAC (45)
LaBarge 3-1-7, Gilmore 2-1-5, Belrose 5-2-14, Poupore 0-0-0, Abigail Peryea 2-2-6, Charland 1-0-2, Abby Peryea 5-1-11. Totals: 16-7-45.
Halftime- AuSable Valley, 30-19.
3 point goals- AVCS (4) Richards 3, B. Douglass. NAC (2) Belrose 2.
SARANAC 57
NCCS 45
CHAMPLAIN — Sydney Myers netted 17 points in the Chiefs win over the Cougars, which included one three-pointer.
The team had eight other treys, two apiece from Molly Denis, Lia Parker, Layla Pellerin, and Brenne Ducatte.
“Saranac played very well and rattled us this evening into making poor decisions,” Cougars coach Robb Garrand said.
“They shot the ball extremely well and every time we worked to battle back, they continued to make big shots. This game will allow us to grow. Compliments to the Saranac program, as they were the better team tonight.”
For Northeastern Clinton, Desiree Dubois led with 15 points, closely followed by Bailee LaFountain and Audi Hollister with 13 each. LaFountain and Hollister each also netted a three-pointer.
—
Saranac 57, NCCS 45
Saranac (57)
M. Denis 2-0-6, Parker 2-0-6, L. Pellerin 2-0-6, Smith 0-0-0, Myers 8-0-17, La. Pellerin 0-0-0, L. Denis 2-0-4, Brault 1-0-2, Ducatte 7-0-16. Totals: 24-0-57.
NCCS (45)
Prairie 2-0-4, Roberts 0-0-0, LaFountain 4-4-13, Dubois 6-3-15, Hollister 5-2-13, Racine 0-0-0. Totals: 17-9-45.
Halftime- Saranac, 39-27.
3 point goals- Saranac (9) M. Denis 2, Parker 2, L. Pellerin 2, Myers, Ducatte 2. NCCS (2) LaFountain, Hollister.
MVAC
WILLSBORO 30
KEENE 26
WILLSBORO — Mallory Arnold had 18 points in the Warriors defeat over the Beavers, including two three-pointers.
With Willsboro down by six points at the half, the team pushed in an intense game, according to coach Shannon Passno. Maddisen Benway and Isabella Harrison each scored six points for the win.
“Willsboro played a consistent defensive game as well, and eventually broke down the gap,” Passno said.
“We ended strong with a four-point lead, getting our first win of the season.”
For Keene, Megan Quinn was the high-scorer with 13 points, including a trey. Haylie Buysse also netted eight points, with one three-pointer.
Passno said the Beavers were aggressive and a strong defense.
—
Willsboro 30, Keene 26
Willsboro (30)
D. Harrison 0-0-0, Nolette 0-0-0, Arnold 8-0-18, Galindo 0-0-0, Benway 3-0-6, I. Harrison 3-0-6. Totals: 14-0-30.
Keene (26)
VanNess 0-0-0, LaVallee 0-0-0, Shambo 1-0-2, Buysee 3-1-8, Quinn 5-2-13, Jones 0-1-1, Lawrence 0-0-0, Smith 1-0-2.Totals: 10-4-26.
Halftime- Keene, 19-13.
3 point goals- Willsboro (2) Arnold 2. Keene (2) Buysse, Quinn.
SCHROON LAKE 60
BOLTON 26
SCHROON LAKE — A solid effort from Dakotah Cutting with 20 points and Kayli Hayden with 19 points led the Wildcats to a sound victory over the Eagles.
Hayden also netted two three-pointers, while Allison Baker and Brittany Mieras hit one apiece. On defense, Hayden had 10 steals, and Cutting had 12 rebounds, five steals, four blocks and four assists on offense.
“Cutting and Hayden were stellar on the defensive end of the court,” Schroon Lake coach Jeff Cutting said.
“The girls did a great job moving the ball on offense and knocking down the open looks tonight.”
For Bolton, Maillie Kelley and Haven Varney led with seven points each, with Kelley hitting a three. Jane Pfau also recorded a trey in the loss.
—
Schroon Lake 60, Bolton 26
Schroon Lake (60)
D. Cutting 8-4-20, Timmer 0-0-0, K. Cutting 1-0-2, Emmert 1-0-2, Phillips 0-0-0, Smith 2-0-4, Hayden 8-1-19, Baker 3-1-8, Arnold 1-0-2, Frasier 0-0-0, Mieras 1-0-3. Totals: 25-6-60.
Bolton (26)
Egloff 0-0-0, Pfau 2-0-5, Moskov 1-0-2, Scott 0-0-0, Kelley 3-0-7, Trowbridge 2-0-4, Varney 3-1-7, Figueroa 0-1-1, Williams 0-0-0. Totals: 11-2-26.
Halftime- Schroon Lake, 28-14.
3 point goals- Bolton (2) Pfau, Kelley. Schroon Lake (4) Hayden 2, Mieras, Baker.
BOQUET VALLEY 64
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 19
ELIZABETHTOWN — Abbey Schwoebel’s 22-point game allowed her to surpass the 1000-point mark during Boquet Valley’s rout of Johnsburg/Minerva.
The next highest scorer for the Griffins was Ella Lobdell, who had 11 points, including the team’s only three-pointer.
For Johnsburg/Minerva, Cassie Dunbar and Eloise Noel each netted six points, with Noel hitting a trey as well. Megan Mohowski notched the team’s other three-pointer.
—
Boquet Valley 64, Johnsburg/Minerva 19
Boquet Valley (64)
Kirkby 1-0-2, Thompson 0-0-0, Fiegl 3-0-6, Monty 2-0-4, Pulsifer 1-0-2, Schwoebel 10-2-22, Mateos 0-0-0, Lobdell 5-0-11, Reynolds 0-0-0, Kohler 3-0-6, Caputo 3-0-6, Denton 2-0-4. Totals: 30-3-64.
Johnsburg/Minerva (19)
Bernard 0-0-0, Dunbar 0-6-6, Lupo 0-0-0, Mohowski 2-0-5, Mulligan 1-0-2, Noel 2-1-6. Totals: 5-7-19.
Halftime- BV, 37-9.
3 point goals- BV (1) Lobdell. J/M (2) Mohowski, Noel.
NON LEAGUE
SETON CATHOLIC 54
CROWN POINT 14
PLATTSBURGH — Madyson Whalen’s 16 points and Charlotte Hughes’ 12 helped to push the Knights past the Panthers.
Hughes also had 13 rebounds and five assists to contribute in the victory.
“Great team win,” Seton Catholic coach Keagen Briggs said. “We assisted on 15 of our 25 field goals and everyone found themselves in the box score with at least a basket.”
In the loss, Lauren Kimball and Abagale LaMotte each had three points for Crown Point.
—
Seton Catholic 54, Crown Point 14
Seton Catholic (54)
Hughes 6-0-12, Langlois 2-2-6, Whalen 8-0-16, Trombley 1-0-2, Conti 2-0-4, Lawliss 2-0-4, Johnston 2-0-4, Pearl 2-2-6. Totals: 25-4-54.
Crown Point (14)
M. Munson 1-0-2, Hulburt 0-0-0, Mazzotte 1-0-2, Kimball 1-1-3, Duprey 0-0-0, Gondal 0-0-0, Greenan 1-0-2, Lamotte 1-1-3, Gibbs 1-0-2. Totals: 6-2-14.
Halftime- Seton Catholic, 29-2.
3 point goals- None.
