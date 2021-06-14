Beekmantown slugs its way past Peru; Saranac Lake edges Lake Placid

BEEKMANTOWN — Ian-James McCasland's three-run homer in the bottom of the third highlighted a big seven-run frame that proved to be a difference maker in Beekmantown's 11-8 defeat of Peru in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference baseball, Monday.
Steven Bronson, McCasland and Anthony Marion all had doubles for the Eagles, and Zach Lapier chipped in with two base knocks in the victory against the Division I champs.
Andrew VanNatten picked up the pitching win, and John LaPorte came in to shut the door for the save.
"The game was called in the top of the seventh for lightning/thunder delay," Beekmantown coach Dave Manney said. "Unfortunately the rain started and did not stop, so the game was called."
Zach O'Connell had one of the best days at the plate for the Nighthawks with a two-run bomb, and Ryan Maggy chipped in with two singles.
The two teams combined to use nine pitchers as the squads get their rotations set for the playoffs.
—
Beekmantown 11, Peru 8 (6)
PCS 331 001 — 8 11 0
BCS 407 000 — 11 10 0
Hart, O'Connell (3), Premore (4), Lawrence (5) and Duprey. Parliament, VanNatten (2), LaPier (4), Marion (6), LaPorte (6) and Tetreault. WP- VanNatten. LP- Hart. SV- LaPorte. 2B- Bronson (BCS), McCasland (BCS), Marion (BCS). HR- McCasland (BCS), O'Connell (PCS).
SARANAC LAKE 1
LAKE PLACID 0 (5)
LAKE PLACID — Brady Roberts and Will Woodruff combined to throw a one-hitter for Saranac Lake in a rain-shortened affair.
Matt Brandes had the lone hit for the Blue Bombers.
Carter Sturgeon got on base in the first with a double and then came around to score after a base knock from Cedar Rivers.
The game featured two 30-minute thunder delays before rain forced the game to be called for good in the fifth.
Schyler Jordon got the start for Lake Placid, and Katie Coursen came in for a relief appearance in the fifth.
—
Saranac Lake 1, Lake Placid 0 (5)
SL 100 00 — 1 6 0
LP 000 00 — 0 1 1
Roberts, Woodruff (3) and Clark. Jordon, Coursen (5) and Ledwith. WP- Roberts. LP- Woodruff. 2B- Sturgeon (SL).
