Beekmantown rallies past Peru after early setback

PERU — Beekmantown shook off a first-set loss and stormed back to win the next three in a 3-1 victory over Peru in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference volleyball on Tuesday.
The Eagles' Ella Repas thrived at the service line with 12 aces, while Lauren Cross (10) and Charlize Daniels (8) combined for 18 kills.
Dillon Bronson totaled 23 assists, and Sophia Wypyski had 13 digs to boost Beekmantown.
Eagles coach Emily Anderson complimented the performance of Sam Parker as a right-side blocker and her team as a whole.
"This was a big game for us," Anderson said. "We knew we had to come out hard and work for every point when playing against such a high-caliber opponent, and we did. Peru played hard, working through the additional challenge of playing on your Senior Night.
"Overall, I am very proud of the girls and the heart and determination displayed by both teams tonight."
For the Nighthawks, Rachel Madore totaled a double-double night thanks to 21 assists and 12 points.
Alyssa Bartholomew (19), Alexandrea LaValley (14) and Samantha Lyon (11) all totaled double digits in digs, and Mallory Martin chipped in 10 kills to lead Peru.
Beekmantown 3, Peru 1
25-27, 25-20, 25-17, 25-15
BCS- Bronson 1 Ace, 3 Digs, 23 Assists; Cross 4 Aces, 10 Kills, 3 Digs; Daniels 4 Aces, 8 Kills, 1 Assist; Hagadorn 5 Kills, 1 Block; Parker 2 Blocks; Repas 12 Aces, 4 Kills, 3 Blocks, 5 Digs; Willette 1 Ace, 3 Digs; Sophia Wypyski 1 Ace, 13 Digs.
PCS- Bartholomew 8 points, 2 aces, 2 assists, 19 digs; Madore 12 points, 2 aces, 4 kills, 1 block, 21 assists, 8 digs; Martin 3 points, 1 ace, 10 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs; Clary 1 dig; LaValley 6 points, 2 kills, 14 digs; Lyon 6 points, 2 kills, 1 assist; 11 digs; Robinson 4 kills, 1 block; Seymour 5 points, 2 aces, 4 kills, 4 digs.
SARANAC LAKE 3
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 1
SARANAC LAKE — Azra Michael turned out to be a real team player for the Red Storm with 34 assists in addition to 10 points for a double-double.
Anica Null chipped in with 15 kills, Mia Sanford added 10 more kills and Alison Hewitt totaled 16 digs.
Alyssa Lapierre notched a match-high 21 points to boost Saranac Lake, and Tailor Whitson added 14 more.
Chelsey Guay (11) and Elyse Hogan (10) combined for 21 digs on the Bobcats' side of the net, and Kate LaPoint helped out with eight points and eight digs.
Saranac Lake 3, Northern Adirondack 1
25-18, 19-25, 25-14, 25-9
NAC- Hogan 2 points 1 kill 1 assist 10 digs; Guay 11 digs; Griffin 7 points 4 aces 1 kill 4 assist 6 digs; Barber 5 points 6 kills 3 assists 7 digs; LaPoint 8 points 3 aces 3 kills 3 blocks 2 assists 8 digs; Mackenzie 4 points 4 aces 4 kills 1 dig; Porter 1 point 1 ace 2 kills 2 digs; Husband 1 dig.
SLC- Lapierre 21 points 2 aces 6 digs 3 kills; Montroy 3 points; Sanford 1 dig 10 kills; Small 4 kills; Whitson 14 points 6 aces 4 digs 1 assist 4 kills; Hewitt 4 points 1 ace 16 digs; Null 4 points 5 digs 15 kills; Michael 10 points 2 aces 2 digs 34 assists 2 kills.
PLATTSBURGH 3
LAKE PLACID 0
LAKE PLACID — Kristine Cantwell finished with six points and 10 kills to help power the Hornets to a sweep.
Lily Snide had a triple-double for Plattsburgh with 11 points, 15 assists and 10 digs, while Elisse Bruso chipped in with 15 points, Allison Crahan seven kills and Vera Saliba, nine points.
Nadia Philip accounted for 10 points and Julia Crawford seven kills for the Blue Bombers.
“Plattsburgh's defense was outstanding, and Kristine Cantwell was unstoppable in the front row,” Lake Placid coach Sandy Huber said. “They read our hits well and kept the ball in play all night.
“I thought we did better than the first time we played them. We had more confidence and played harder. And overall, I'm happy with the match. Last week, we brought Nadia Philip up from the junior varsity, and she's been a very positive addition to the team.”
Plattsburgh 3, Lake Placid 0
25-17, 25-13, 25-20
PHS- Snide, 11 points, 3 aces, 15 assists, 10 digs. Fitzwater, 3 points, 3 aces, 1 kill, 1 assist, 1 dig. Bruso, 15 points, 3 aces, 1 kill, 3 digs. Cantwell, 6 points, 2 aces, 10 kills, 1 dig, 3 blocks. Crahan, 3 points, 7 kills, 7 digs. Saliba, 9 points, 2 aces, 1 dig. DeTulleo, 9 digs. Duquette, 3 points, 1 kill, 6 digs. Battinelli, 1 kill.
LPCS- Hayes, 4 points, 1 ace, 1 dig, 6 assists. Megliore, 4 digs. Philip, 10 points, 2 aces, 2 kills, 2 digs, 1 assist. Sharp, 5 points, 1 kill, 6 digs. Lawrence, 2 points, 2 kills, 2 digs. Gibson, 1 point, 1 ace, 1 assist. Gavin, 3 points, 4 digs. Crawford, 1 point, 7 kills, 6 digs, 1 block, 1 assist.
SARANAC 3
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 0
SARANAC — Hailey Schiraldi accounted for 10 points, seven assists and 11 digs in the Chiefs' sweep.
Paige Bassett added 12 points and four kills, Lexus Rabideau six points and nine digs, Margie Raftree 10 digs and Sadie Baughn 13 points for Saranac.
“The girls stepped up tonight and worked hard together to earn this win,” Saranac coach Kayla Nason said. “Lexi and Hailey stepped in to set tonight and did a great job.
“NCCS served well.”
Jenna Pennington had four aces, Andrea Dapo two aces and six assists, and Rachel Letourneau two kills for the Cougars.
Saranac 3, NCCS 0
25-22, 25-8, 25-17
NCCS- Pennington, 4 aces, 1 kill. Dapo, 2 aces, 1 kill, 6 assists. LaValley, 1 kill, 1 ace, 1 assist. Letourneau, 1 ace, 2 kills. Spoor, 1 kill. Dumas, 1 kill.
SCS- Blair, 3 points, 1 ace, 1 kill. Bassett, 12 points, 6 aces, 4 kills, 4 digs. Schiraldi, 10 points, 4 aces, 2 kills, 7 assists, 11 digs. Converse, 1 dig. Rabideau, 6 points, 2 aces, 2 kills, 3 assists, 9 digs. Raftree, 3 points, 2 aces, 1 kill, 1 assist, 10 digs. Baughn, 13 points, 5 aces, 3 kills, 5 digs. Defayette, 1 dig.
