Beekmantown rallies past Franklin Academy

Editor's note: This game was played Wednesday, but results were not available in time for print.
MALONE — Brooke Ruest's third-period goal proved to be the difference in Beekmantown's 3-2 victory over Franklin Academy in Section VII girls hockey, Wednesday.
The goal marked a come-from-behind win for the Eagles in which they had to come back from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits.
Amanda Cayea scored Beekmantown's first equalizer in the second period, while Celine Juneau notched the second at the 9:45 mark.
The Huskies' Abby Monette and Vail St. Hilaire both found the back of the net for their squad.
"We started out slow and were outplayed badly in the first period, but Brianne Knight kept the game close and gave us a chance to regroup and find a way to win," Eagles coach Al Ruest said.
"We were short a few players tonight, and I asked our girls to step up and fill those positions. Emma McCasland and Michaela Bresnehan were key players in doing so. Despite Franklin Academy's relentless attack, as the game progressed, we did a much better job playing the puck in all three zones.
"Our special teams made the difference tonight as we scored on our only power-play opportunity, and our penalty kill killed a plethora of penalties."
Knight turned away 31 shots to anchor Beekmantown.
—
Beekmantown 3, Franklin Academy 2
Beekmantown 0 2 1 — 3
Franklin Academy 1 1 0 — 2
First period- 1, FA, Monette, 14:58.
Second period- 2, BCS, Cayea (McCasland), 6:30. 3, FA, St. Hilaire, 7:27. 4, BCS, Juneau (King), 9:45.
Third period- 5, BCS, B. Ruest (Juneau, Clemons), no time.
Shots- Franklin Academy, 33-15.
Saves- Knight, BCS, 31-33. Norcross, FA, 12-15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.