Beekmantown, Plattsburgh, Peru volley squads all win

BEEKMANTOWN — Charlize Daniels helped push Beekmantown to a 3-0 victory over AuSable Valley with 10 aces from the service line in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference volleyball on Thursday.
Sophia Wypyski led the team with six digs, Lauren Cross led with six kills and Dillon Bronson led with eight assists.
Ella Repas had a good game with seven aces, four kills and one block. Callie Willette also had three aces and one dig.
“I am very happy with the way the team played tonight,” Beekmantown coach Emily Anderson said.
“Tonight was our first game of the season where we played like a cohesive unit.”
She recognized Daniels for carrying the team on the service line and Wypyski for stepping up as the libero and covering an incredible amount of the court.
“The girls are learning how to adjust to a few lineup changes that we implemented, and they are doing a phenomenal job,” Anderson said.
The Press-Republican did not receive results from AuSable Valley.
–
Beekmantown 3, AuSable Valley 0
25-14, 25-10, 25-12
BCS- Wypyski- 6 Digs. Bronson- 2 Aces, 1 Dig, 8 Assists. Cross- 6 Kills, 1 Dig. Repas- 7 Aces, 4 Kills, 1 Block. Proper- 1 Kill. Daniels- 10 Aces, 1 Kill. Hagadorn- 1 Ace, 1 Kill. Willette- 3 Aces, 1 Dig.
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 3
SARANAC 0
PLATTSBURGH — The Hornets kept the Chiefs below 15 points in the first two sets, before closely winning the third by two points.
Lily Snide led the team with nine points, four aces, three kills, nine assists and two digs. Allison Crahan was close behind with eight points, three aces, three kills, one assist and five digs. Lily Duquette, Kristine Cantwell and Elise Bruso had six points apiece. Olivia Nowosielski and Vera Saliba each had five points.
For Saranac, Zoe Vaughn led the team with eight points, two aces, one kill, six assists and three digs. Margie Raftree had six points, four aces, one kill and six digs, and Lexus Rabideau had three points, three kills and eight digs.
–
25-14, 25-14, 25-23
SCS- Blair- 4 points, 1 dig. Converse- 1 kill. Schiradldi- 1 point. Rabideau- 3 points, 3 kills, 8 digs. Vaughn- 8 points, 2 aces, 1 kill, 6 assists, 3 digs. Raftree- 6 points, 4 aces, 1 kill, 6 digs
Baughn- 2 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 dig. Defayette- 1 dig.
PHS- Snide- 9 points, 4 aces, 3 kills, 9 assists, 2 digs. Fitzwater- 2 digs. Bruso- 6 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 1 assist, 3 digs. Cantwell- 6 points, 4 aces, 5 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig. Crahan- 8 points, 3 aces, 3 kills, 1 assist, 5 digs. Nowosielski- 5 points, 2 aces, 6 digs. Saliba- 5 points, 4 aces, 1 dig. DeTulleo- 4 digs. Young- 1 point, 1 ace, 1 dig. Duquette- 6 points, 5 aces, 4 digs. Battinelli- 1 point, 2 kills, 1 dig.
PERU 3
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 0
ELLENBURG — On the Bobcats’ Senior Night, Allie Barber, Chelsey Guay, Elyse Hogan and Hailie Porter were honored, but Northern Adirondack was unable to pull away with a victory against Peru.
The Nighthawks were led by Mallory Martin, who had 14 points, nine aces, 13 kills and one block. Katie Finn also shined with 12 points, four aces, five kills and three digs. Alyssa Bartholomew stood out with 13 digs, while Rachel Madore helped out the most with 16 assists.
Bobcats coach Elizabeth Brown recognized Rachel Madore of Peru for being a great all-around player who reads the court well.
“We tried to set the pace, but Peru had strong hitters and servers who caught us off balance and out of position,” Brown said.
“We knew going into tonight’s match that it was going to be a tough one.”
Kate LaPoint led Northern Adirondack with 10 points, three aces, four kills, three assists and 15 digs. Allie Barber was close behind with 13 digs, along with two kills and five assists. Elyse Hogan also stood out with seven points, one ace, five kills and 12 digs. Chelsey Guay had 10 digs.
“I’m proud of my team for how they fought for every point,” Brown said.
“We had difficulty finding the holes on the Peru side and couldn’t execute the plays in our favor.”
–
Peru 3, Northern Adirondack 0
25-22, 25-14, 25-16
PCS- Bartholomew- 2 points, 1 kill, 3 assists, 13 digs. Madore- 8 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 16 assists, 5 digs. Martin- 14 points, 9 aces, 13 kills, 1 block. Clary- 4 points, 3 aces, 1 dig. Finn- 12 points, 4 aces, 5 kills, 3 digs. Lyon- 2 blocks. Robinson- 1 point, 3 kills, 3 blocks. Seymour- 3 points, 1 ace, 6 kills, 6 digs. G. Cunningham- 1 dig. E. Cunningham- 1 point. Schadeck-Montali- 1 kill, 1 dig.
NAC- Hogan- 7 points, 1 ace, 5 kills, 12 digs. Guay- 1 assist, 10 digs. Griffin- 6 points, 1 ace, 5 assists, 8 digs. Barber- 2 kills, 5 assists, 13 digs. LaPoint- 10 points, 3 aces, 4 kills, 3 assists, 15 digs. Lawrence- 1 point, 1 kill, 1 assist, 5 digs. Porter- 3 kills, 1 dig. Trombley- 2 digs. Brunell- 1 kill.
