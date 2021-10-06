BEEKMANTOWN — It came down to under .7 points, but Beekmantown walked out of the meet with a win against Plattsburgh in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference gymnastics action, Tuesday.
Nate Sorrnow continued their dominant season for the Eagles, winning the vault, bars, floor and all-around events.
Maleah Lunan won the only other event for the Hornets, taking the beam with an 8.5 score.
Seton Catholic’s Oona Hall made her presence known as well, taking second in the bars and third in the floor event.
Shawna Manor also had a strong night for the Eagles, finishing third in the vault and bars and second in the floor and all-around events.
“Every gymnast was exquisite to watch tonight and overall this meet was an extremely close competition,” Beekmantown coach Emily Beaudette said.
Beekmantown 149.95, Plattsburgh 149.26
Vault- 1, Nate Sorrnow, BCS, 9.2; 2, Ninah Kelliihananui, PHS, 7.9; 3, Shawna Manor, BCS, 7.7; T4, Oona Hall, SC, 7.6; T4, Caleigh Latour, PHS, 7.6; 5, Mady Tripp, BCS, 7.5.
Bars- 1, Nate Sorrnow, BCS, 8.3; 2, Oona Hall, SC, 7.55; 3, Shawna Manor, BCS, 7.45; T4, Madyson Tripp, BCS, 7.4; T4, Caleigh Latour, PHS, 7.4; T5, Grace Willmot, PHS, 7.0; 6, Jaelynn, PHS, 7.0.
Beam- 1, Maleah Lunan, PHS, 8.5; 2, Grace Willmot, PHS, 8.4; 3, Caleigh Latour, PHS, 7.9; 4, Nate Sorrnow, Beekmantown, 7.8, 7.45; T5, Oona Hall, SC, 7.6; T5, Shawna Manor, Beekmantown, 7.6.
Floor- 1, Nate Sorrnow, BCS, 9.25; 2, Shawna Manor, BCS, 9.0; 3, Oona Hall, SC, 8.65; 4, Caleigh Latour, PHS, 8.5; 5, Dakota Finley, BCS, 8.45; 6, Maleah Lunan, PHS, 8.4.
All around- 1, Nate Sorrnow, BCS, 34.55; 2, Shawna Manor, BCS, 31.75; T3, Oona Hall, SC, 31.4; T3, Caleigh Latour, PHS, 31.4; 4, Maleah Lunan, PHS, 31.15; 5, Grace Willmot, PHS, 30.05.
FRIDAY
PERU 156.4
BEEKMANTOWN 141.45
BEEKMANTOWN — The Nighthawks took the victory in a close meet against the Eagles last week.
That wasn’t for lack of trying on Beekmantown’s end, though, with Nate Sorrnow winning the vault, bars, floor and all-around.
Peru’s Maddy Witkiewicz won the only other event, the bars, but took second in every event Sorrnow won, and was followed in third by one of her teammates in each of those.
Kennedy Beyer finished in third place in the bars, beam, floor and all-around events to help secure the Nighthawk win.
Peru 156.4, Beekmantown 141.45
Vault- 1, Nate Sorrnow, BCS, 9.15; 2, Maddy Witkiewicz, PCS, 8.1; 3, Shawna Manor, BCS, 8.0; 4, Lily Swyers, PCS, 7.9; 5, Kennedy Beyer, PCS, 7.8; T6, Dakota Finley, BCS, 7.6; T6, Kendra Lawliss, PCS, 7.6; T6, Lauren Prescott, PCS, 7.6.
Bars- 1, Nate Sorrnow, BCS, 8.3; 2, Maddy Witkiewicz, PCS, 7.7; 3, Kennedy Beyer, PCS, 7.55; T4, Madyson Tripp, BCS, 7.4; T4, Lauren Prescott, PCS, 7.4; 5, Mccalie Taylor, PCS, 7.35; 6, Lily Swyers, PCS, 7.1.
Beam- T1, Maddy Witkiewicz, PCS, 8.1; T1, Mccalie Taylor, PCS, 8.1; 2, Kennedy Beyer, PCS, 8.0; 3, Lily Spegial, Northwood, 7.55; 4, Shawna Manor, BCS, 7.45; 5, Lily Swyers, PCS, 7.2; 6, Dakota Finley, BCS, 6.9.
Floor- 1, Nate Sorrnow, BCS, 9.1; 2, Maddy Witkiewicz, PCS, 8.85; 3, Kennedy Beyer, PCS, 8.80; 4, Mccalie Taylor, PCS, 8.45; 5, Kendra Lawliss, PCS, 8.3; T6, Shawna Manor, BCS, 8.2; T6, Dakota Finley, BCS, 8.2.
All around- 1, Nate Sorrnow, BCS, 33.05; 2, Maddy Witkiewicz, PCS, 32.75; 3, Kennedy Beyer, PCS, 32.15; 4, Mccalie Taylor, PCS, 31.4; 5, Lily Swyers, PCS, 30.2; 6, Shawna Manor, BCS, 29.85.
