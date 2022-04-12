Beekmantown, Peru split CVAC track matchup

BEEKMANTOWN — Peru and Beekmantown split a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference track meet, Tuesday, with the Nighthawk girls and Eagle boys soaring to wins.

GIRLS

Lilly Swyers led the way for the Peru girls, winning the 100-meter hurdles and triple jump, as well as running in the victorious 1600-meter relay squad with Elisha Benway and Ella and Maggie Garrow.

The Garrows also won the 3200-meter relay alongside Benway and Brenna LaHart.

BOYS

Elijah Magiera highlighted the night for the Beekmantown boys, winning the long and triple jumps, as well as running in the winning 1600-meter relay group.

Nik Recore stood out for the Peru boys in their loss, winning the 1600- and 3200-meter events for the Nighthawks.

Girls

Peru 88, Beekmantown 44

Individual Events

3200 relay- 1, PCS (E. Garrow, LaHart, Benway, M. Garrow 11:38.0), 11:38.

100 hurdles- 1, Swyers, PCS, 20.1.

100- 1, Hamel, BCS, 13.9.

1500- 1, Breen, PCS, 5:37.5.

400 relay- 1, BCS (Franklin, Willette, Roberts, Hamel), 58.0.

400- 1, LaMora, BCS, 1:08.8.

400 hurdles- 1, Breen, PCS, 1:17.1.

800- 1, M. Garrow, PCS, 2:36.9.

200- 1, E. Garrow, PCS, 29.6.

3000- 1, LaHart, PCS, 13:13.9.

1600 relay- 1, PCS (E. Garrow, Swyers, Benway, M. Garrow), 4:44.5.

High jump- 1, Quinn, BCS, 4-6.

Long jump- 1, Willette, BCS, 14-4.

Triple jump- 1, Swyers, PCS, 30-6.

Shot put- 1, Whitehurst, PCS, 25-6.

Discus- 1, Ashley, PCS, 76-3.

Boys

Beekmantown 88.5, Peru 43.5

Individual Events

3200 relay- 1, BCS (Slick, Bibeau, Nelson, Goodwin), 9:28.4.

110 hurdles- 1, Jock, BCS, 16.8.

100- 1, Reams, BCS, 11.8.

1600- 1, Recore, PCS, 5:15.1.

400 relay- 1, PCS.

400- 1, Ducatte, BCS, 56.0.

400 hurdles- 1, Matthews, PCS, 1:06.5.

800- 1, Goodwin, BCS, 2:06.9.

200- 1, Jock, BCS, 24.9.

3200- 1, Recore, PCS, 11:00.9.

1600 relay- 1, BCS (Ducatte, Van Alphen, Magiera, Goodwin), 3:46.9.

High jump- 1, Herrera, BCS, 5-2.

Long jump- 1, Magiera, BCS, 18-1.

Triple jump- 1, Magiera, BCS, 36-3.

Shot put- 1, Martin, BCS, 36-10.

Discus- 1, Martin, BCS, 98-1.

 

NCCS 92, TICONDEROGA 39

NCCS 95, TICONDEROGA 22

NCCS 91, SETON CATHOLIC 40

NCCS 73, SETON CATHOLIC 49

TICONDEROGA 54, SETON CATHOLIC 44

SETON CATHOLIC 64, TICONDEROGA 26

PLATTSBURGH — The Cougars came out of a three-team meet with the strongest finish, Tuesday, with Northeastern beating Ticonderoga and Seton Catholic in all of their overall team score matchups.

The Knights and Sentinels split their head-to-head matchup at the triangular meet, with the Ti girls coming out on top, 54-44, while the Seton boys won, 64-26.

INDIVIDUAL EVENTS

Ellie Prairie had another strong night for the Cougar girls, winning the 1500-, 400- and 800-meter events against Ticonderoga, while taking the 1500- and 400-meters against Seton Catholic. Knight senior Falene Yang took the 800 in that matchup.

For the Northeastern boys, Thomas Gilbo led the way, winning the 200- and 1600-meter events, as well as the long jump, against both Ticonderoga and Seton Catholic.

Yang was one of the Knights’ girls strongest competitors, running on the victorious 3200-meter relay squad against both the Cougars and Sentinels, while also winning the 1500- and 800-meter events against Ti.

Seton’s Ashton Guay led the charge against the Ticonderoga boys, winning the 100- and 200-meter events and running on the victorious 3200- and 1600-meter relay squads, while Aiden Pearl and Sam DeJordy paced the group against Northeastern.

They both ran on the winning 3200- and 1600-meter relay squads with Guay, while Pearl won the 400-meters and DeJordy won the 800.

Madalynn Hubbard made herself known for the Sentinel girls, winning the 100- and 200-meter events against Northeastern, and adding a 1600-meter relay win against Seton Catholic in that matchup, running with Hannah Porter, Avery Blanchard and Aimee Parent.

Emery Tausinger paced the Ti boys on the night, winning the 400- and 3200-meter events against Northeastern Clinton and the 3200-meter against Seton Catholic.

Girls

Northeastern Clinton 92, Ticonderoga 39

Individual Events

3200 relay- 1, NCCS (Derosia, Ducharme, Cone, Langlois), 12:17.1

110 hurdles- 1, Turner, NCCS, 18.7.

100- 1, Hubbard, TCS, 13.6.

1500- 1, Prairie, NCCS, 5:30.

400 relay- 1, TCS (Sutphen, Rich, Becholld, Cooke), 58.4.

400- 1, Prairie, NCCS, 1:07.7.

400 hurdles- 1, Turner, NCCS, 1:16.3.

800- 1, Prairie, NCCS, 2:43.4.

200- 1, Hubbard, TCS, 28.5.

3000- 1, Cone, NCCS, 13:12.9.

1600 relay- 1, NCCS (Arno, Turner, Carroll, Prairie), 4:30.5.

High jump- 1, Cooke, TCS, 4-10.

Long jump- 1, Arno, NCCS, 12-2.5.

Triple jump- 1, Turner, NCCS, 30-0.5.

Shot put- 1, Rich, TCS, 35-7.

Discus- 1, Coulombe, NCCS, 77-2.

Boys

Northeastern Clinton 95, Ticonderoga 22

Individual Events

3200 relay- 1, NCCS (G. Frenyea, Gilbo, Prairie, DuBuque), 9:32.2.

110 hurdles- 1, Brown, NCCS, 20.8.

100- 1, Jolicoeur, NCCS, 12.6.

1600- 1, Gilbo, NCCS, 5:29.4.

400 relay- 1, NCCS (Jolicoeur, McGrath, Bulriss, Dubuque), 54.3.

400- 1, Tausinger, TCS, 56.8.

400 hurdles- 1, Brown, NCCS, 1:13.8.

800- 1, G. Frenyea, NCCS, 2:24.7.

200- 1, Gilbo, NCCS, 24.2.

3200- 1, Tausinger, TCS, 12:21.8

1600 relay- 1, NCCS ( Jolicoeur, Dubuque, Prairie, Bulriss), 4:00.6.

High jump- Not contested.

Long jump- 1, Gilbo, NCCS, 16-9.5.

Triple jump- 1, Dubuque, NCCS, 30-11.5.

Shot put- 1, Taylor, NCCS, 30-0.

Discus- 1, L. Frenyea, NCCS, 95-2.

Girls

Northeastern Clinton 91, Seton Catholic 40

Individual Events

3200 relay- 1, SC (Allen, Yang, Whalen, Pearl), 11:28.2

100 hurdles- 1, Turner, NCCS, 18.7.

100- 1, Coulombe, NCCS, 13.8.

1500- 1, Prairie, NCCS, 5:30.

400 relay- 1, SC (Johnston, Pearl, Whalen, Rock_Perez), 58.5.

400- 1, Prairie, NCCS, 1:07.7.

400 hurdles- 1, Turner, NCCS, 1:16.3.

800- 1, Yang, SC, 2:42.6.

200- 1, Coulombe, NCCS, 29.1.

3000- 1, Cone, NCCS, 13:12.9.

1600 relay- 1, NCCS (Arno, Turner, Carroll, Prairie), 4:38.5.

High jump- 1, Seymour, NCCS, 4-4.

Long jump- 1, Trombley, SC, 13-4.5.

Triple jump- 1, Turner, NCCS, 31-0.5.

Shot put- 1, Coulombe, NCCS, 28-4.25.

Discus- 1, Coulombe, NCCS, 77-2.

Boys

Northeastern Clinton 73, Seton Catholic 49

Individual Events

3200 relay- 1, SC (Pearl, Guay, DeJordy, Grafstein), 9:11.7.

110 hurdles- 1, Brown, NCCS, 20.8.

100- 1, Guay, SC, 11.8.

1600- 1, Gilbo, NCCS, 5:24.9.

400 relay- 1, NCCS (Jolicoeur, McGrath, Bulriss, Dubuque), 54.3.

400- 1, Pearl, SC, 55.4.

400 hurdles- 1, Brown, NCCS, 1:13.8.

800- 1, DeJordy, SC, 2:19.8.

200- 1, Gilbo, NCCS, 24.2.

3200- 1, Kapp, NCCS, 13:30.7

1600 relay- 1, SC (M. Grafstein, Guay, DeJordy, Pearl), 3:51.8.

High jump- 1, Gao, SC, 5-0.

Long jump- 1, Gilbo, NCCS, 16-9.5.

Triple jump- 1, Dubuque, NCCS, 30-11.5.

Shot put- 1, Bobbie, SC, 38-10.5.

Discus- 1, Bobbie, SC, 107-5.5.

Girls

Ticonderoga 54, Seton Catholic 44

Individual Events

3200 relay- 1, SC (Allen, Yang, Whalen, Pearl), 11:28.2

100 hurdles- 1, Johnson, SC, 21.2.

100- 1, Hubbard, TCS.

1500- 1, Yang, SC, 5:31.8.

400 relay- 1, TCS (Sutphen, Rich, Cooke, Bechard), 58.4.

400- 1, Whalen, SC, 1:12.4.

400 hurdles- 1, Lender, TCS, 1:24.9.

800- 1, Yang, SC, 2:42.6.

200- 1, Hubbard, TCS, 28.5.

3000- Not contested.

1600 relay- 1, TCS (Porter, Hubbard, Blanchard, Parent), 5:12.4.

High jump- 1, Cooke, TCS, 4-10.

Long jump- 1, Trombley, SC, 13-4.5.

Triple jump- Not contested.

Shot put- 1, Rich, TCS, 35-7.

Discus- Not contested.

Boys

Seton Catholic 64, Ticonderoga 26

Individual Events

3200 relay- 1, SC (Pearl, Guay, DeJordy, Grafstein), 9:11.2.

110 hurdles- Not contested.

100- 1, Guay, SC, 11.8.

1600- 1, Beebie, TCS, 5:27.8.

400 relay- Not contested.

400- 1, Pearl, SC, 55.4.

400 hurdles- Not contested.

800- 1, DeJordy, SC, 2:19.8.

200- 1, Guay, SC, 24.9.

3200- 1, Tausinger, TCS, 12:21.8

1600 relay- 1, SC (M. Grafstein, Guay, DeJordy, Pearl), 3:51.8.

High jump- 1, Gao, SC, 5-0.

Long jump- 1, Belden, TCS, 13-7.

Triple jump- Not contested.

Shot put- 1, Bobbie, SC, 38-10.5.

Discus- 1, Bobbie, SC, 107-5.5.

 

