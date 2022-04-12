Beekmantown, Peru split CVAC track matchup

BEEKMANTOWN — Peru and Beekmantown split a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference track meet, Tuesday, with the Nighthawk girls and Eagle boys soaring to wins.
GIRLS
Lilly Swyers led the way for the Peru girls, winning the 100-meter hurdles and triple jump, as well as running in the victorious 1600-meter relay squad with Elisha Benway and Ella and Maggie Garrow.
The Garrows also won the 3200-meter relay alongside Benway and Brenna LaHart.
BOYS
Elijah Magiera highlighted the night for the Beekmantown boys, winning the long and triple jumps, as well as running in the winning 1600-meter relay group.
Nik Recore stood out for the Peru boys in their loss, winning the 1600- and 3200-meter events for the Nighthawks.
—
Girls
Peru 88, Beekmantown 44
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, PCS (E. Garrow, LaHart, Benway, M. Garrow 11:38.0), 11:38.
100 hurdles- 1, Swyers, PCS, 20.1.
100- 1, Hamel, BCS, 13.9.
1500- 1, Breen, PCS, 5:37.5.
400 relay- 1, BCS (Franklin, Willette, Roberts, Hamel), 58.0.
400- 1, LaMora, BCS, 1:08.8.
400 hurdles- 1, Breen, PCS, 1:17.1.
800- 1, M. Garrow, PCS, 2:36.9.
200- 1, E. Garrow, PCS, 29.6.
3000- 1, LaHart, PCS, 13:13.9.
1600 relay- 1, PCS (E. Garrow, Swyers, Benway, M. Garrow), 4:44.5.
High jump- 1, Quinn, BCS, 4-6.
Long jump- 1, Willette, BCS, 14-4.
Triple jump- 1, Swyers, PCS, 30-6.
Shot put- 1, Whitehurst, PCS, 25-6.
Discus- 1, Ashley, PCS, 76-3.
—
Boys
Beekmantown 88.5, Peru 43.5
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, BCS (Slick, Bibeau, Nelson, Goodwin), 9:28.4.
110 hurdles- 1, Jock, BCS, 16.8.
100- 1, Reams, BCS, 11.8.
1600- 1, Recore, PCS, 5:15.1.
400 relay- 1, PCS.
400- 1, Ducatte, BCS, 56.0.
400 hurdles- 1, Matthews, PCS, 1:06.5.
800- 1, Goodwin, BCS, 2:06.9.
200- 1, Jock, BCS, 24.9.
3200- 1, Recore, PCS, 11:00.9.
1600 relay- 1, BCS (Ducatte, Van Alphen, Magiera, Goodwin), 3:46.9.
High jump- 1, Herrera, BCS, 5-2.
Long jump- 1, Magiera, BCS, 18-1.
Triple jump- 1, Magiera, BCS, 36-3.
Shot put- 1, Martin, BCS, 36-10.
Discus- 1, Martin, BCS, 98-1.
NCCS 92, TICONDEROGA 39
NCCS 95, TICONDEROGA 22
NCCS 91, SETON CATHOLIC 40
NCCS 73, SETON CATHOLIC 49
TICONDEROGA 54, SETON CATHOLIC 44
SETON CATHOLIC 64, TICONDEROGA 26
PLATTSBURGH — The Cougars came out of a three-team meet with the strongest finish, Tuesday, with Northeastern beating Ticonderoga and Seton Catholic in all of their overall team score matchups.
The Knights and Sentinels split their head-to-head matchup at the triangular meet, with the Ti girls coming out on top, 54-44, while the Seton boys won, 64-26.
INDIVIDUAL EVENTS
Ellie Prairie had another strong night for the Cougar girls, winning the 1500-, 400- and 800-meter events against Ticonderoga, while taking the 1500- and 400-meters against Seton Catholic. Knight senior Falene Yang took the 800 in that matchup.
For the Northeastern boys, Thomas Gilbo led the way, winning the 200- and 1600-meter events, as well as the long jump, against both Ticonderoga and Seton Catholic.
Yang was one of the Knights’ girls strongest competitors, running on the victorious 3200-meter relay squad against both the Cougars and Sentinels, while also winning the 1500- and 800-meter events against Ti.
Seton’s Ashton Guay led the charge against the Ticonderoga boys, winning the 100- and 200-meter events and running on the victorious 3200- and 1600-meter relay squads, while Aiden Pearl and Sam DeJordy paced the group against Northeastern.
They both ran on the winning 3200- and 1600-meter relay squads with Guay, while Pearl won the 400-meters and DeJordy won the 800.
Madalynn Hubbard made herself known for the Sentinel girls, winning the 100- and 200-meter events against Northeastern, and adding a 1600-meter relay win against Seton Catholic in that matchup, running with Hannah Porter, Avery Blanchard and Aimee Parent.
Emery Tausinger paced the Ti boys on the night, winning the 400- and 3200-meter events against Northeastern Clinton and the 3200-meter against Seton Catholic.
—
Girls
Northeastern Clinton 92, Ticonderoga 39
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, NCCS (Derosia, Ducharme, Cone, Langlois), 12:17.1
110 hurdles- 1, Turner, NCCS, 18.7.
100- 1, Hubbard, TCS, 13.6.
1500- 1, Prairie, NCCS, 5:30.
400 relay- 1, TCS (Sutphen, Rich, Becholld, Cooke), 58.4.
400- 1, Prairie, NCCS, 1:07.7.
400 hurdles- 1, Turner, NCCS, 1:16.3.
800- 1, Prairie, NCCS, 2:43.4.
200- 1, Hubbard, TCS, 28.5.
3000- 1, Cone, NCCS, 13:12.9.
1600 relay- 1, NCCS (Arno, Turner, Carroll, Prairie), 4:30.5.
High jump- 1, Cooke, TCS, 4-10.
Long jump- 1, Arno, NCCS, 12-2.5.
Triple jump- 1, Turner, NCCS, 30-0.5.
Shot put- 1, Rich, TCS, 35-7.
Discus- 1, Coulombe, NCCS, 77-2.
—
Boys
Northeastern Clinton 95, Ticonderoga 22
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, NCCS (G. Frenyea, Gilbo, Prairie, DuBuque), 9:32.2.
110 hurdles- 1, Brown, NCCS, 20.8.
100- 1, Jolicoeur, NCCS, 12.6.
1600- 1, Gilbo, NCCS, 5:29.4.
400 relay- 1, NCCS (Jolicoeur, McGrath, Bulriss, Dubuque), 54.3.
400- 1, Tausinger, TCS, 56.8.
400 hurdles- 1, Brown, NCCS, 1:13.8.
800- 1, G. Frenyea, NCCS, 2:24.7.
200- 1, Gilbo, NCCS, 24.2.
3200- 1, Tausinger, TCS, 12:21.8
1600 relay- 1, NCCS ( Jolicoeur, Dubuque, Prairie, Bulriss), 4:00.6.
High jump- Not contested.
Long jump- 1, Gilbo, NCCS, 16-9.5.
Triple jump- 1, Dubuque, NCCS, 30-11.5.
Shot put- 1, Taylor, NCCS, 30-0.
Discus- 1, L. Frenyea, NCCS, 95-2.
—
Girls
Northeastern Clinton 91, Seton Catholic 40
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, SC (Allen, Yang, Whalen, Pearl), 11:28.2
100 hurdles- 1, Turner, NCCS, 18.7.
100- 1, Coulombe, NCCS, 13.8.
1500- 1, Prairie, NCCS, 5:30.
400 relay- 1, SC (Johnston, Pearl, Whalen, Rock_Perez), 58.5.
400- 1, Prairie, NCCS, 1:07.7.
400 hurdles- 1, Turner, NCCS, 1:16.3.
800- 1, Yang, SC, 2:42.6.
200- 1, Coulombe, NCCS, 29.1.
3000- 1, Cone, NCCS, 13:12.9.
1600 relay- 1, NCCS (Arno, Turner, Carroll, Prairie), 4:38.5.
High jump- 1, Seymour, NCCS, 4-4.
Long jump- 1, Trombley, SC, 13-4.5.
Triple jump- 1, Turner, NCCS, 31-0.5.
Shot put- 1, Coulombe, NCCS, 28-4.25.
Discus- 1, Coulombe, NCCS, 77-2.
—
Boys
Northeastern Clinton 73, Seton Catholic 49
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, SC (Pearl, Guay, DeJordy, Grafstein), 9:11.7.
110 hurdles- 1, Brown, NCCS, 20.8.
100- 1, Guay, SC, 11.8.
1600- 1, Gilbo, NCCS, 5:24.9.
400 relay- 1, NCCS (Jolicoeur, McGrath, Bulriss, Dubuque), 54.3.
400- 1, Pearl, SC, 55.4.
400 hurdles- 1, Brown, NCCS, 1:13.8.
800- 1, DeJordy, SC, 2:19.8.
200- 1, Gilbo, NCCS, 24.2.
3200- 1, Kapp, NCCS, 13:30.7
1600 relay- 1, SC (M. Grafstein, Guay, DeJordy, Pearl), 3:51.8.
High jump- 1, Gao, SC, 5-0.
Long jump- 1, Gilbo, NCCS, 16-9.5.
Triple jump- 1, Dubuque, NCCS, 30-11.5.
Shot put- 1, Bobbie, SC, 38-10.5.
Discus- 1, Bobbie, SC, 107-5.5.
—
Girls
Ticonderoga 54, Seton Catholic 44
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, SC (Allen, Yang, Whalen, Pearl), 11:28.2
100 hurdles- 1, Johnson, SC, 21.2.
100- 1, Hubbard, TCS.
1500- 1, Yang, SC, 5:31.8.
400 relay- 1, TCS (Sutphen, Rich, Cooke, Bechard), 58.4.
400- 1, Whalen, SC, 1:12.4.
400 hurdles- 1, Lender, TCS, 1:24.9.
800- 1, Yang, SC, 2:42.6.
200- 1, Hubbard, TCS, 28.5.
3000- Not contested.
1600 relay- 1, TCS (Porter, Hubbard, Blanchard, Parent), 5:12.4.
High jump- 1, Cooke, TCS, 4-10.
Long jump- 1, Trombley, SC, 13-4.5.
Triple jump- Not contested.
Shot put- 1, Rich, TCS, 35-7.
Discus- Not contested.
—
Boys
Seton Catholic 64, Ticonderoga 26
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, SC (Pearl, Guay, DeJordy, Grafstein), 9:11.2.
110 hurdles- Not contested.
100- 1, Guay, SC, 11.8.
1600- 1, Beebie, TCS, 5:27.8.
400 relay- Not contested.
400- 1, Pearl, SC, 55.4.
400 hurdles- Not contested.
800- 1, DeJordy, SC, 2:19.8.
200- 1, Guay, SC, 24.9.
3200- 1, Tausinger, TCS, 12:21.8
1600 relay- 1, SC (M. Grafstein, Guay, DeJordy, Pearl), 3:51.8.
High jump- 1, Gao, SC, 5-0.
Long jump- 1, Belden, TCS, 13-7.
Triple jump- Not contested.
Shot put- 1, Bobbie, SC, 38-10.5.
Discus- 1, Bobbie, SC, 107-5.5.
